If you are referring to marketing and name, image and likeness revenue, the nickname “The Law Firm” works fine for Illinois defensive standouts Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr.
But it is not what one would call an intimidating description. No offense to all the tough and talented attorneys in town. Maybe “Orange Menace” or “The Terrible Twosome” is closer to what Newton and Randolph bring to the Illinois defense.
Of course, they could have said “buh-bye” to college after a stellar 2022 season. Newton earned Second-Team All-American honors and was named First Team All-Big Ten. Randolph was third-team all-conference. They combined for 10 sacks and 27 tackles for loss.
The NFL was an option, but they decided to come back for one final season. My read: A good call. If their numbers improve, their draft stock figures to climb. The differences salary- and stability-wise between a first- and second-rounder and someone selected in the sixth or seventh round are huge.
Who made the choice to return first, Newton or Randolph? Depends on which one of them you ask.
“A lot of things went into it,” Randolph said. “Just looking at my past season, what the league thought of me, talking to Coach (Bret Bielema), talking to Johnny, talking to my parents.”
During a media session Wednesday at the Smith Center, Randolph imitated a phone conversation with Newton, holding an imaginary phone to his ear.
Priceless.
They were not a package deal, but they both kept in constant communication before making the final call.
“We talked every day after the bowl game,” Newton said. “He just kept asking me, ‘What you doing to do? What you going to do?’ We both wanted to play with each other.”
“We were influences on each other’s decisions,” Randolph added.
The back half of the 2022 season was one of the reasons they opted to come back. After a 7-1 start, the team dropped four of its last five to finish 8-5.
“We knew we had a couple mistakes that cost us for all those games,” Newton said. “Unfinished business. I feel like that’s the biggest reason. I want to win something with this program, and of course, get my degree. I know we left a lot on the field last year.”
Newton’s teammates tried to sell him on the potential for the 2023 season.
While mulling the decision, Newton said he was “stressed out.”
Newton remembers where he was when he decided to return to Illinois: In his parents’ bedroom. Jervon and Jovita were the first to know.
“It was one of those hard decisions like committing to a college,” Newton said. “I feel like I made the right decision.”
He said the potential for NIL money wasn’t a major factor in his choice.
“I’m not the type of person that likes to chase money,” Newton said. “Whenever it comes to you, it will come to you. Just like the NFL. Once you get there, if you ball out, it will eventually come to you.”
Newton was at the Illinois Pro Timing Day on March 10. A year from now, that will be him.
“I can imagine that being myself next year,” Newton said.”I actually like the nervousness from my teammates. I just put myself in their shoes. I didn’t want to bother them. I let them lock in. I envisioned myself running the 40 next year, bench pressing.”
Immediate fan
Newton and Randolph’s position coach Terrance Jamison is happy to have them back.
When Bielema’s staff took over at Illinois after the 2020 season, one of the first things it did was watch film of the returning players. Newton caught their eye.
“At that moment, we knew we had a special player on the defensive line, a special athlete,” Jamison said.
Then the coaches saw Newton work and they got even more excited.
Another year with Newton on the team will help the Illini record. But it will also do the player some good.
“He’s got the talent.” Jamison said. “But you want to continue to build on what you’ve done in the past and keep refining your skills. I think that’s what he’s doing.”
The NFL wants to see consistency and production. The teams will be checking his entire body of work.
“We talk about stacking days,” Jamison said. “That’s really what it comes down to is finding something we need to work on. It’s never a perfect practice. There’s never a perfect team session.”
Jamison wasn’t the defensive line coach when Newton arrived in 2020. That was Al Davis, who worked with Jimmy Lindsey on the line. When Bielema arrived, Newton wasn’t sure what to expect. At first.
“Once I actually got to sit down with them, talk to them and know their purpose, I felt like I got comfortable immediately with their games plans, with their schemes and with them personally,” Newton said.
Return to work
This past Tuesday, Newton and Randolph began their final spring session.
“It feels good to be back with my brothers, my teammates, the coaching staff,” Florida native Newton said.
Newton wants to be “the best me I can be.”
Hewon’t dwell on his 2022 accomplishments. That does him no good now. His job is the 12 scheduled games in 2023, starting with the season opener on Sept. 2 against Toledo at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
Newton will be ready.
“My confidence comes with my preparation,” he said. “I’ve been working hard since elementary (school). Coming to now, I still feel like I’m the hardest worker. I feel like I’m the best. Everybody should feel like they are the best.”
Randolph shares Newton’s confidence and optimism ahead of their final season at Illinois.
“I feel like Coach (Jamison) and Coach (Bielema), they’ve taken all of us to a new level,” Randolph said.