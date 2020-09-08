AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen weighs in after a Labor Day eye-opener:
Hey BYU, you have my attention.
The Cougars, coming off a 7-6 2019 season, rolled Navy 55-3 in Monday's opener. The game was played in an empty stadium at Annapolis, Md.
My second AP Top 25 ballot is due early Sunday morning and there is a great chance BYU will be on it.
Memphis made its case with an opening win against Arkansas State. Key games this week include UAB-Miami, Iowa State-Louisiana, Syracuse-North Carolina, Charlotte-Appalachian State, Duke-Notre Dame, Georgia Tech-Florida State, Clemson-Wake Forest, UTEP-Texas and Western Kentucky-Louisville. Only teams are scheduled to play during the fall are eligible for the poll, including schools in the ACC, American, Big 12, Conference USA, SEC, Sun Belt and major independants.
