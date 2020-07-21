A quarter-century has passed since Illinois won an individual national football honor.
Kevin Hardy took the 1995 Butkus Award.
Might be time for another.
Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen landed a well-deserved spot on this year’s Butkus Award watch list, which was released Monday.
In 2019, Hansen was a Butkus semifinalist. He finished third on the team in tackles despite missing the final four games because of a back injury.
Hansen led the nation last season with seven forced fumbles. Having a nose for the ball will help him compete for national awards this season.
“Stats certainly are a big part of it,” former Illinois sports information directory Mike Pearson said.
Pearson was in charge of Illinois athletic communications in 1994-95, when Dana Howard and Hardy won the Butkus during back-to-back seasons.
They were the first and only individual, national awards for the Illini in program history.
Howard’s candidacy was an easy sell. Done mostly by the linebacker himself. The Big Ten’s career tackles leader had a monster season for a bowl-bound team, compiling 150 stops.
The big tackle numbers got Howard in the Butkus Award conversation. His performance at Ohio State put him over the top.
Howard famously guaranteed an Illinois win. Then made sure it happened, recording 14 tackles and an interception in the 24-10 Illini victory.
“That was a huge piece of the puzzle,” Pearson said. “That was a turning point for him.”
Howard’s personality helped, too.
“People loved to talk to Dana because he would say something out of the ordinary,” Pearson said.
Double play
The Butkus Award was started in 1985, named after Dick Butkus, the iconic linebacker at Illinois who now has a statue of himself outside the Smith Center in Champaign.
The first two awards went to the same guy, Oklahoma’s Brian Bosworth. No other player has repeated as Butkus winner. And Illinois is the only school other than Oklahoma to win in consecutive seasons.
In 1995, Hardy faced stiff competition. The other finalists were Miami’s Ray Lewis and Texas Tech’s Zach Thomas.
Lewis had 160 tackles for the Hurricanes in his final college season. Miami finished 8-3 and wasn’t allowed to play in a bowl because of NCAA penalties. Thomas finished with a career-best 131 tackles in 1995, including 20 against Missouri. He helped the Red Raiders to a 9-3 finish and a Copper Bowl victory against Air Force.
Hardy had 105 tackles that season, second on the team to Dennis Stallings (130). He also had 15 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and a team-best three interceptions.
Unlike Lewis and Thomas, Hardy did not play for a winning team. The ‘95 Illini went 5-5-1, with close losses to Oregon, Michigan State and Northwestern and a season-ending 3-3 tie at Wisconsin.
Hardy was far from a sure thing when finalists gathered at the Downtown Athletic Club in Orlando, Fla.
“That was an upset,” Pearson said. “We’re thinking, ‘We just had Dana. That was the year before. It’s the same school and the same group, the Butkus Award isn’t going to let that happen again.’”
Hardy understood the significance of the win. And said so when his name was called.
“Everyone talks about the linebacker tradition at Illinois,” Hardy said with Butkus nearby. “It just means an awful lot that I’m adding to that tradition.”
Unlike the Heisman Trophy, which had 927 voters in 2019, the Butkus panel is a small group. Just 23 voted in 1995.
Illinois wanted to make sure Hardy received strong consideration.
To serve as a reminder, Pearson sent out mini orange and blue footballs to the selection committee members. Hardy also wrote personalized notes to each voter, and Illinois made Hardy available to the national media for weekly teleconferences.
A good plan that ended up working out for Hardy and the Illini.
Different times
It is much easier to get the word out on awards candidates now than 25 years ago. Social media and school websites provide an overwhelming amount of information.
But ...
“In today’s world, you can’t get too carried away with making a full-blown campaign out of it,” Pearson said. “It has changed a lot.”
Subtle works better. So does having a unique skill.
“His takeaways is something I would sell big time,” Pearson said of Hansen.
Hansen will need to stay healthy. I don’t remember Hardy leaving the field at all in 1995. Or Howard the year before.
Opposing running plays will be funneled toward Hansen, giving him a chance to make a boatload of tackles. Dele Harding finished second in the nation last season in the same spot. If Hansen is able to put up those kind of numbers, while continuing to strip the ball, he will contend for the Butkus. Hansen also has a good story, the son of a former BYU star.
“He’s a great kid, a great interview,” Pearson said.
Oh yeah, Illinois needs to win games. Not eight or nine. But at least half. Hardy won the award after a .500 season. Howard’s team finished 7-5.
So, it can be done. Now we’ll see if Hansen can do it amid a pandemic-shortened season that will be unlike any other.