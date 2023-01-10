CHAMPAIGN — So far, the post-ReliaQuest Bowl news for Illinois football is mostly good.
Offensive linemen Julian Pearl (the pride of Danville), Isaiah Adams and Jordyn Slaughter are all coming back. So is wide receiver Isaiah Williams and linebacker Tarique Barnes, with the five players making those respective announcements via social media since last Thursday.
Chicago Simeon receiver Malik Elzy signed with Illinois on Saturday and will pair with returning star Isaiah Williams to create a dynamic one-two threat. That’s assuming former Mississippi quarterback Luke Altmyer is ready to fill the hole left by Tommy DeVito.
And no news is good news when it comes to defensive linemen Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph, who will apparently make their plans known soon.
Adams and Barnes were two of the guys on my “must-return” list I wrote last week.
At least, if the team hopes to follow up an eight-win season with another winner.
Despite an 8-5 record this season, Illinois won’t be in my final AP Top 25 for the 2022 season. But it has a chance to be included in the 2023 preseason poll, which is due in early August.
It is a different conversation than the one before the 2022 season. I never expected to include Illinois in my rankings during the season, but after a 6-1 start, Illinois earned its way onto my ballot.
It can happen again.
Bret Bielema’s team enters 2023 with a chance to win its first Big Ten division title ... in the likely last year of the format.
The division is filled with uncertainty. New coaches at Nebraska, Purdue and Wisconsin. Trouble at Northwestern, which is coming off the worst two-year stretch of the Pat Fitzgerald era, going 4-20.
The best bets to win the West are Minnesota and Iowa, but they both have plenty of work to do. Illinois seems like a reasonable choice.
The preseason expectations for Bielema’s team have been elevated. Will it continue? Perhaps.
What did you expect?Lovie Smith did a solid job with the Chicago Bears, but his head coaching tenures since them have been disasters. Two years in Tampa, five losing seasons in C-U and now one year in charge of the Houston Texans.
I kept track of the Texans during the season and the team played and lost a lot of close games. I’m not sure a combination of Don Shula, Bill Walsh and Bill Belichick could fix that mess.
I do believe we have seen the last of Smith with the big whistle. The 64-year-old might wind up as a defensive coordinator somewhere in the NFL. Doubtful he tries college again.
Smith was pleasant to work with at Illinois and always professional. But he was a bad fit for the college game and probably should have been fired a year earlier.
It all worked out for Illinois, which landed Bielema, who is so much better suited for the college game. The last time I talked to Smith was in the final weeks of the 2020 season. I have reached out since then with no luck.
The good news for whoever replaces Smith with the Texans is he will have the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. Oh, never mind, the team blew that with a last-second win in Sunday’s finale against the Colts and will pick No. 2. The Bears aren’t likely taking a quarterback first, but they can trade the pick to a team that will, so maybe Alabama’s Bryce Young won’t have to move to Houston.
Nice guys finish firstCongratulations to South Dakota State coach John Stiegelmeier, who led the Jackrabbits to a blowout win against power North Dakota State in Sunday’s FCS title game.
I met the coach back in 2011, when South Dakota State played at Memorial Stadium.
Stiegelmeier was very friendly and said a lot of nice things about Illinois, Ron Zook and C-U.
The hosts weren’t very kind, winning 56-3.
It was the only meeting between the schools.
Don’t look for the Jackrabbits to be on the schedule any time soon. They are a nightmare for the FBS. Their lone loss this year in a 14-1 season was 7-3 in the opener at Iowa.
