CHAMPAIGN — The numbers don’t lie.
Illinois football in 2022 improved in wins (from five to eight), points (from 20 to 24 per game) and in yards (from 330 to 378 yards per game).
First-year offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. had some advantages, especially early in the season. Because he was new to the team and the Big Ten, opposing defensive coordinators didn’t know quite what to expect.
Of course, that edge for Illinois didn’t last long. Modern technology and advanced scouting allowed the opponents to catch on in a hurry.
Coach Bret Bielema got the offensive boost he was looking for when he fired Tony Petersen and replaced him with former Texas-San Antonio coordinator Lunney.
But there is room for more growth.
Coupled with plenty of challenges.
While the offense perked up in 2022, it was far from elite both in the conference and nationally. The team jumped 40 spots in total offense and settled at No. 72 nationally. It was a solid number when combined with a defense that ranked among the nation’s best.
This is what Illinois signed up for when it hired Bielema. The defense leads the way and is helped, usually, by a ball-control offense. There is no Air Bielema coming. He prefers balance over bedazzling. Safe over sorry.
Illinois was competitive in every game in 2022. The five losses were by three, eight, seven, two and nine points. Had the team averaged 27 points per game instead of 24, it might have won two or three more and taken its first Big Ten West title.
The good news
Let’s go glass half-full to start. The offense welcomes the return of three-fifths of the line starters. Isaiah Adams and Julian Pearl decided to come back for another year.
“It was a great victory for us,” Lunney said. “I think it was the right decisions for those guys. They feel very strongly they can improve their game and address some areas that need to be addressed and really help themselves long-term. The game starts up front. We all know that.”
Illinois has an All-Big Ten caliber wide receiver in Isaiah Williams and an improving tight end, Tip Reiman. Three of the top four pass-catchers are back.
“I feel good about it, Lunney said. “We continue to build upon the depth and the quality of guys we are bringing in there. I’m excited to watch our group.”
The bad news
One of the best runners in school history, Chase Brown, is off to the NFL. Had he stayed for his final season, the Canadian would have had a chance to break Robert Holcombe’s career rushing record.
But getting paid to play football is nice and the shelf life for running backs is very short. The body can take only so many shots.
During his head-coaching career, Bielema has often featured a primary running back. Many went on to the NFL, with Brown expected to become the latest.
There are options for Illinois at running back. Josh McCray is healthy again after missing the bulk of the 2022 season with an injury. Had McCray been around, Brown wouldn’t have threatened Mikel Leshoure’s single-season Illini rushing record. Reggie Love III finished second on the team in rushing behind Brown with 350 yards.
“He has consistently taken advantage of his opportunities,” Lunney said of Love. “He’s very trustworthy.”
Love will battle McCray, redshirt freshmen Jordan Anderson, former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley standout Aidan Laughery and freshman Kaden Feagin, another local product out of Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, for playing time.
What’s the plan at tailback for Illinois? It won’t likely be one dominant player — like in 2022.
“For the integrity of our offense and the balance, we need more guys pulling that rope and sharing that load this year,” Lunney said.
One more missing piece that will impact the runners: Six-year offensive lineman Alex Palczewski is moving on to the NFL. No player in Illinois history had more career starts. Often, he was leading the way on Brown’s big runs. And his efforts as a leader were important, too. He will be missed and not just because he always lightened the mood.
The unknown
That will be quarterback. Years from now, if Illinois continues on its current upward trend, plenty of credit will go to one-year starter Tommy DeVito. He made plays without costly mistakes. Don’t call him a manager. He was better than that.
The question: Can Mississippi transfer Luke Altmyer match DeVito’s performance? Or even surpass it?
“We did a lot of research on what type of leader he is,” Lunney said. “He’s a different type of leader than Tommy, but I think there are similarities there, as well. I’m anxious to see all this come to life.”
If it works the way Lunney hopes, the team will be able to build around Altmyer beyond 2023. The Starkville, Miss., native has three years of eligibility.
“That wasn’t necessarily strategic for us,” Lunney said. “We wanted to go out and try to get our hands on what we perceived as the best available quarterbacks that could come and help us win games.”
There is also a talented, experienced backup waiting if Altmyer struggles or is forced to the sidelines. John Paddock played well at Ball State last fall and is spending his final season at grandpa John Wright’s beloved alma mater.
Lunney likes the makeup of his top-two quarterbacks and can’t wait to spend extensive time with them on the field this spring.
“I see two guys that like to compete and are excited about the opportunity that is before them,” Lunney said. “One of the things these guys have an advantage of that Tommy didn’t is that last year we were all new in the offense.”
This year, everyone knows what they are doing, making for what should be a smooth transition.
The offense is installed. Now, it is simply a matter of finding the right players to run it.
“Whatever our ceiling was last year will be the floor for this year,” Lunney said. “I’m talking about familiarity and understanding of the scheme. I think we are off to a good start with that. Hopefully, we can be more advanced from Day 1.”
The bottom line for the offense in the spring?
“We’ve just got to get better at what we’re doing,” Lunney said. “We’ve got to get better at the details from a coaching standpoint and a playing standpoint.”