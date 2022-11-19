Asmussen | Can the Illini pull an upset at the Big House?
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — What would a win Saturday against No. 3 Michigan mean for the Illinois football team?
If only there was somebody I could ask, a person who has been there, done that.
Aha. How about the current Illinois athletic director? On Oct. 23, 1999, Josh Whitman started at tight end against the No. 9 Wolverines. Whitman remembers the 35-29 Illinois upset win like it just happened.
“I’m always happy to talk about that game,” Whitman told me earlier this week.
His best memory from that day?
“The postgame locker room,” Whitman said. “I just remember the energy from the team and how excited everybody was about what had just happened.”
Of course, for most of the game an Illini victory seemed like a long shot.
Illinois spotted Lloyd Carr’s Wolverines a 27-7 lead in the third quarter. Then roared back like never before.
The rally started innocently enough, with wide-open Walter Young taking Kurt Kittner’s pass 31 yards for the score with 2:41 left in the third quarter.
The Michigan fans, all 110,188 of them, weren’t worried. Though they should have been.
What they couldn’t know was Illinois’ level of confidence. Even when it was trailing by multiple scores.
“I remember being in the locker room at halftime and we were eerily calm,” Whitman said. “It just felt like we were in a good position to make plays, and we felt like we had kind of stopped ourselves up until that point. Things started to move.”
Strong finish
During the week of the game, third-year Illinois coach Ron Turner told his players “not to look at the scoreboard. You just need to focus on each play, each drive, being in the moment with your teammates.”
Good plan. Trailing 27-14, Illinois didn’t get back on the scoreboard until 6:25 remained in the game. Backup tight end Brian Hodges caught Kittner’s pass for a 3-yard score, completing a 17-play, 77-yard drive to trim the Illini deficit to 27-21.
Hodges’ score set up one of the biggest touchdowns in Illinois program history. With 2:24 left, tailback Rocky Harvey took Kittner’s pass and raced 59 yards for the lead touchdown. Harvey famously went airborne the last few yards into the end zone.
Whitman was on the field for the pivotal play.
“He and I kind of criss-crossed in the middle of the field,” Whitman said. “I chased him. Of course, I could never catch him. But I ran as fast as I could down there.”
If you watch the video, Whitman is one of the first to reach Harvey to celebrate.
“That was a big moment for everybody,” Whitman said.
The game wasn’t done, though. Michigan trailed just 28-27 after Neil Rackers hit the extra point.
Tom Brady — yes that Tom Brady — drove the Wolverines to the Illinois side of the field, completing passes for 8, 7, 32 and 5 yards. But a Michigan blunder, a ball snapped way over Brady’s head, cost the Wolverines 25 yards. Two plays later, Trayvon Waller intercepted Brady’s pass.
The pick set up another Harvey score, this time a 54-yard run that put Illinois up 35-27. Any late drama ended when Tony Francis intercepted Brady at the 2.
Another shotOf the games Whitman played during his four years at Illinois, the 1999 win at Michigan ranks with the best. In large part because of the opponent and venue.
“No question,” he said. “We all understand the opportunity that exists any time you step foot on that field in that stadium against a program with their history and tradition. For us being able to go in there and bring home the victory was certainly one of the more memorable days of my football career.”
On Saturday, Illinois has a chance to do it again.
This time, the stakes are actually higher. At No. 3, the Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) are in position to reach the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive year. And Illinois (7-3, 4-3) is trying to stay in the Big Ten West title hunt, where it is currently tied with Iowa, Purdue and Minnesota.
“I’m excited for our guys to get that same chance this weekend,” Whitman said. “I loved playing in that game. I think it would be more meaningful for me to be there in this role. I know how hard these guys have worked. I know the journey they have traveled to get to this place. This is one of those big stage moments. If they were in position to have that same result, I would be ecstatic.”
The 2022 season for Illinois has the same feel as 1999. Both teams exceeded low outside expectations. Both had coaches early in their careers at the school who weren’t satisfied with the idea of long rebuilds.
“I’m excited to see what this team can do the rest of the way,” Whitman said.
Whitman will be in Ann Arbor, part of a busy weekend for the Illinois boss. He went with a group to Friday night’s Illinois men’s basketball game against UCLA in Las Vegas. He will hurry to Michigan on Saturday and return to Vegas on Sunday for the basketball team’s game against Baylor or Virginia. Whitman went on a similar road trip in 2019, opening with an Illinois men’s basketball game at Grand Canyon on a Friday night, followed by football at Michigan State on Saturday afternoon and basketball at Arizona on Sunday night.
“We got two out of three on that trip,” Whitman said. “We’re hoping we can get our little band together and bring home three wins this weekend. That would be a lot of fun for everybody.”
Extra special
One big difference this time in football: Brady isn’t on the Michigan sideline and won’t throw a pass.
The Greatest Of All Time did throw for 307 yards and two touchdowns against Illinois in 1999. But he threw the two interceptions and was sacked three times.
Beating Brady adds to the legend of the Illini win.
“I may include that most of the time that I tell that story,” Whitman said.
Whitman thought back to the 1999 season this week, which started 3-0 for the Illini. They then lost three straight, capped by a lackluster 37-7 home loss to Minnesota. The next day, Turner ordered the team to practice in full pads.
“We got out there and got after it pretty good,” Whitman said. “That really set the tone. Not just for what happened that week, but for a lot of the success that followed the remainder of the season.”
Illinois followed up its upset win at Michigan by losing 27-7 at home to No. 2 Penn State the following Saturday before closing the regular season with four straight wins, including road victories against Iowa and Ohio State.
Then, Illinois capped the year in Miami at the Micronpc.com Bowl, scoring an all-time bowl record 63 points against Virginia. Would all of that have happened without the historic win in the Big House?
Maybe. But it does make for a cooler story to tell. One the current Illini team hopes to repeat on Saturday.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.