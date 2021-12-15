CHAMPAIGN — They are bringing the old friends back together Saturday at State Farm Center.
Should be a blast.
Two decades later, the 2000-01 and 2001-02 Big Ten co-champion basketball teams will be celebrated during halftime of the Illinois-St. Francis (Pa.) game.
A who’s who of prominent players from the two teams are expected back on campus, including Cory Bradford, Frank Williams, Sergio McClain, Marcus Griffin, Lucas Johnson, Damir Krupalija, Sean Harrington, Nate Mast, Joe Cross, Brett Melton and Walter Young.
A standout wide receiver for Ron Turner’s 2001 Big Ten championship football team, Young spent time with the basketball team after the Sugar Bowl.
I’ve got a better memory of the 2000-01 team, which seemed destined for the Final Four in Minneapolis. Not quite. In the regional final at the Alamodome, Arizona took a close victory in a game decided more by the officials than the players and coaches.
Williams led the way, earning All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year accolades.
Well-deserved. So was his place among the honored jerseys at State Farm Center. Besides the halftime recognition, the players will hold a postgame autograph session on the court. Cool.
One obvious important person from the teams won’t be there. Coach Bill Self has a prior engagement. His No. 7-ranked Kansas Jayhawks host Stephen F. Austin on Saturday night.
Too bad the coach doesn’t have time for a quick trip to C-U.
He left the Illinois in great shape, recruiting the players who reached the 2005 NCAA title game. Self should be celebrated at Illinois for his three years of work.
Illini of the WeekStudent sections.
The Orange Krush came up big in the Arizona game, taking the building back to the glory days of 2005. The students arrived early, did their best to distract the Wildcats and came up with some clever chants. I particularly liked “safety school.”
The Spike Squad made the long trip to Austin, Texas, for the NCAA regional semifinal. The short-handed Illini volleyball team lost to Nebraska in three sets, but the Spike Squad was shown repeatedly during the ESPNU telecast and given rave reviews for its support of the team. Well done.
Don’t miss itBraggin’ Rights. I’m skipping ahead to next Wednesday when the Illinois women host the Tigers at noon before the Illini men play in St. Louis at 8 p.m.
I won’t bother to complain about the deadline-unfriendly late tipoff at Enterprise Center. Or the fact that the Tigers are struggling, which cuts into the national significance.
When Illinois and Missouri meet in any sport, it is a big deal. Really, wouldn’t the Big Ten be better off with Missouri as the 14th member instead of Rutgers or Maryland? Just sayin’.
Too late now, Missouri is never leaving the SEC unless asked to leave. Nancy Fahey’s women’s team just evened its record at .500 with a win against Butler.
Before it hosts the Tigers, it plays Sunday at Southern Illinois.
Making a listAs mentioned earlier, Missouri is locked in as a member of the SEC after leaving the Big 12. Illinois men’s basketball owns a 32-19 against the school from Columbia.
Here is how Illinois has done against the rest of the school’s from the football power conference (Note: Mississippi State is the only team not on the list):
School Record
Alabama 1-3
Arkansas 5-0
Auburn 3-0
Florida 4-1
Georgia 5-1
Kentucky 4-11
LSU 2-0
Mississippi 2-0
South Carolina 2-1
Tennessee 1-2
Texas A&M 3-0
Vanderbilt 6-3