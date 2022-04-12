Asmussen | Catching up with baseball goodwill ambassador Itch Jones
Longtime University of Illinois coach Itch Jones doesn’t know everybody in baseball ... it just seems that way.
Case in point, during his most recent spring-training trip in Florida, Itch spent time with World Series-winning manager Brian Snitker of the Atlanta Braves.
“I congratulated him on winning the World Series,” Itch said. “He’s done a great job with Atlanta. He told me, ‘I’ve been around great people.’”
They talked for five to 10 minutes on the field, chatting about baseball.
Itch is a Snitker fan.
“Very down to earth. He’s like Lou Henson,” he said. “That’s very complimentary to Snitker.”
Itch was in Port Charlotte, Fla., with former Illini basketball assistant Mark Coomes, who lives in the area.
Itch has known Snitker for years, making a connection with the Macon native through Hall of Fame Braves manager Bobby Cox.
“Every time I went to a Braves game, Snitker would come and get me and say, ‘Bobby wants to talk to you,’” Itch said.
Itch and Cox first met years ago through pitcher Dave Stieb, who played for Itch at Southern Illinois and later pitched for Cox with the Toronto Blue Jays.
“I went to Kansas City one time to see (Stieb) and Bobby said, ‘C’mon down to the dugout.’” Itch said.
During his long career as a baseball coach, Itch made friends across the country and at all levels of the game.
Itch had three college stops, first at MacMurray, then Southern Illinois and then at Illinois, where he retired after the 2005 season and was replaced by longtime assistant Dan Hartleb.
Itch had his greatest success with the Salukis, leading the team to three appearances in the College World Series. His 1971 squad finished just short of the title, losing to power Southern Cal.
Strong ties
When Itch is in Florida, he doesn’t go to many spring-training games. Maybe a couple. Instead, he visits the training facilities of the countless baseball people he has befriended.
“It’s nice to go by and say hello to them and they remember you,” Itch said.
For years, he made stops with the Yankees and longtime exec Mark Newman, who played at Southern Illinois and was a part of Itch’s coaching staff.
This year, Itch saw Pirates manager Derek Shelton, who played for him at Southern Illinois.
Itch went to spring training in 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit. He missed it last year.
Of course, baseball almost didn’t have a 2022 season, with the players and owners settling their contract dispute later than most hoped.
Itch is thrilled they figured it out.
The designated hitter is now being used in both leagues, a change from the past, when it was only in the American League.
“I’m OK with the DH. It will help a person like Albert Pujols,” Itch said.
Defensive shifts, a big part of the current game, are on the way out. Itch used shifts for years, putting his second baseman more up the middle than most coaches.
The batters can beat the shift, Itch said, by hitting the ball to the opposite side of the field. Easy solution.
“If you knew in football that they were always going to run to the right, you would put everyone to the right,” Itch said. “In baseball, I don’t really believe the hitters go the other way enough.”
The unwillingness or inability to adjust damaged the career of former Cardinals All-Star Matt Carpenter, who saw his average dip below .200 his final two seasons.
“His best shots were caught,” Itch said.
Back in town
Itch and wife Sue spent about eight weeks during the winter in Florida before returning to Champaign-Urbana.
Itch plans to take in Illinois games this season, especially when the weather is decent. The 83-year-old, who spent his entire coaching career at cold-weather schools, doesn’t have much use for 40 degrees and rain.
“Right now, it’s too cold,” Itch said. “I spent many years out in that weather.”
Itch attends MLB games. In fact, he is going later this week to see the White Sox at home against the Seattle Mariners. Rick Rizzs, the radio play-by-play voice of the Mariners, is a former Southern Illinois player.
“I told him, ‘Rick, go get in the booth.’ He said it was the best thing I ever told him,” Itch said.
Itch plans to return to Florida and spring training again in 2023. That will give him a chance to catch up with Phillies manager Joe Girardi. Itch tried to recruit him out of high school (he went to Northwestern) and later got to know him through Newman.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.