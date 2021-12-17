The Beesley bus (actually a Chrysler Town & Country) made the long drive east Thursday afternoon from Champaign.
Destination: Canton, Ohio. For a chance to see one of their own win another college football national title.
On Friday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, North Central College plays Mary Hardin-Baylor in the Division III national championship game.
The Cardinals lineup includes senior Jake Beesley, a starting defensive back and 2017 Champaign Central graduate. Fellow Central alums Sam Chapman and Michael Hasenstab also play for the school out of Naperville, with another former area standout, linebacker Payton Kean from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, also on coach Jeff Thorne’s roster.
North Central is the defending national champion ... with a twist. The Cardinals won in 2019, then saw the 2020 playoffs wiped out by COVID-19.
But whenever Jake plays, dad Joel and mom Kathie are there. They haven’t missed one of his games at North Central, traveling to Virginia, Texas, Ohio (thrice), Pennsylvania, Missouri and Wisconsin.
The Town & Country was packed to the brim Thursday, with Joel and Kathie joined by son Sam, Jake’s girlfriend Mica Allison and friend Peter Wagner. Joel’s parents will be at the game, along with family friend Mike Renner.
Joel put a luggage box on the roof stuffed with cold-weather gear. And Stag beer, which is perfect for a game dubbed the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl.
Jake’s older brother, Luke, can’t make it because of a conflict with his high school coaching job in New Jersey.
“We’re going to have a large crowd of North Central people in Canton,” the elder Beesley said.
Joel knows the way. A week ago, North Central was sent to Mount Union (Ohio) for the semifinals. Mount Union is 19 miles from Canton.
The Beesleys were hoping for a semifinal game in Naperville. Makes sense, given North Central’s perfect 13-0 record, 24-game winning streak and No. 1 ranking.
No such luck.
So, they spent a cold day in Mount Union to earn another cold day in Canton. The forecast for Friday night calls for temperatures in the upper 30s with a strong chance for rain. Football weather.
Dynasty smashingFrom 1996 to 2016, Mount Union had played for the D-III national title all but three times. North Central has knocked the Purple Raiders out of the last two.
North Central has many of its top players back from the 2019 team. All-American quarterback Broc Rutter was out of eligibility after the 2019 season and took a shot at pro football, but 17 starters from that championship team are still with the Cardinals.
“Definitely, I think they feel they have something to prove,” Beesley said. “The fact that the NCAA keeps slighting them in certain ways doesn’t hurt that.”
The Cardinals are playing in a different building than where they won the title in 2019. That game against Wisconsin-Whitewater was at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah, Texas. Friday’s game is at the refurbished venue located next to the Pro Football Hall of Fame that hosts the first NFL exhibition game each season. The Beesleys drove right by the place on the way home from Mount Union.
“It’s beautiful,” Beesley said. “It’s like a minor-league football stadium. Should be a lot of fun. We’re hoping for a good game and the kids go out on top.”
Jake is one of 12 super seniors on the team and is getting an MBA during a bonus year of college. Jake was named an Academic All-American this year, and enters Friday night’s game with 33 tackles and one interception while leading the Cardinals with 17 pass breakups.
Rooting interestFolks in Champaign can tune in to ESPNU for the 6 p.m. kickoff.
Believe it or not, there are betting lines available for Division III games. North Central has been favored all year, but the oddsmakers are split on Friday’s game.
It can’t take much wagering to change the betting line. Either way, we all know a certain family or three from Champaign will be rooting hard for the Cardinals.
“Win or lose, these guys have had a great run and a great two-year span,” Beesley said. “It’s exciting to get back there.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.