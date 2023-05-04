CHAMPAIGN — So, Champaign Central and Centennial are playing baseball again Thursday night.
For the second time this week, with each school hosting one of the matchups. Central rallied to take the opener Tuesday at Spalding Park. The Chargers will try to even the set at home.
That got me thinking, which is always dangerous. How do I feel about the Centennial-Central rivalry? I’ve been here 33 years, long enough to form an opinion.
The first Champaign Central-Centennial sporting event I saw in person was a 1989 football game at then-Unit 4 Field.
A pair of former Illinois players, the late Gary Hembrough with the Chargers and Jeff Trigger with the Maroons, roamed the sidelines for the two teams.
Centennial won the game, part of a 5-4 season.
Central finished 3-6 in Trigger’s first year as head coach.
No McKinley Field football option existed at that point. Oh, the field was here, but it was the home to Central baseball and still had a bank. Hard to play football going uphill.
No complaints from me about the commute. I literally lived across Crescent Drive in a lovely apartment building. You might assume I picked the place on purpose. I did not. A total accident that made my first few years at The News-Gazette very easy from a travel standpoint.
My first job at The N-G was to cover prep sports. Specifically, the four local schools in the Big 12: Centennial, Central, Rantoul and Urbana. Danville was soon added.
And I wasn’t asked to handle all of the sports. Not like today when prep sports coordinator Colin Likas is responsible for hundreds of teams in multiple sports.
My favorite part of the football season was the weekly visits to see Hembrough and Trigger at the schools. Usually around lunch time.
Why was I there? To jot down their tackle statistics after they had watched the films of the games. We ran extensive statistics for the programs in the fall. The kind of attention to detail that coaches, players and their parents appreciate. Unless you make a mistake, which you always hear about.
I was very aware of the rivalry between all the local Big 12 schools. I tried to balance the coverage among the four. But Rantoul had the best program at the time (before Chanute Air Force Base closed), so the Eagles got more attention. Urbana, Central and Centennial all had their moments.
In hindsight, it was a really, really good situation. Soon, within the first year, Illinois sports were added to my schedule, mostly football and men’s basketball.
Loathe thy neighbor?
The distance from Centennial to Central is 2.8 miles. They have been together for going on 60 years. My sense — feel free to argue — is there have been ebbs and flows to the sports rivalry between the schools.
Central has a tradition that includes their boys’ basketball coach at one time, Harry Combes, eventually becoming the Illini coach. The school has been around forever.
Centennial didn’t open until the mid-1960s. Older Central graduates still refer to Centennial as the annex, and not in a good way.
But in its sixth decade, Centennial has plenty to be proud of on the fields and courts. The school has a state basketball title in 2009 to match the one Combes earned with the Maroons in 1946.
NFL players Mikel Leshoure and Reggie Hodges are Centennial alums. So are MLB pitcher Matt Herges, Illinois basketball players Rayvonte Rice and Trent Meacham and Olympic medalists Bonnie Blair and Katherine Reutter-Adamek.
Central has a strong sports history that dates back more than a century. Olympic gold medalists Tyler McGill and Bob Richards were Maroons. So were All-Americans Rod Fletcher (basketball) and J Leman (football).
If Champaign had one large high school, like many other cities do in the state, it would be an athletic power. But long ago, it was decided two medium-sized high schools made more sense than a single huge one. From an education standpoint, the setup works. In a school of 4,000, it is difficult for administrators and teachers to know everyone. It is more manageable with 1,000 or so.
Athletes and coaches at the two schools see each other all the time. They have learned to live together and not make it a nasty rivalry.
Do the Chargers want to beat the Maroons and vice versa? Absolutely. And in the worst way. But it won’t ruin their week if they don’t.
If Central and Centennial are competitive, no matter what the sport, they will both improve. When one team shines, the other wants some of its own success.
A different perspective
I attended neither Central nor Centennial. I went to a far-away school in a different state that is difficult to pronounce.
For my first 25 years in Champaign, I remained neutral. I lived closer to Centennial the first 12 and closer to Central the next 13.
But I became a Central supporter when my kids went to school there. They are graduates now, so I suppose I can go back to neutral-ish.
A Central sticker is on the back of the car, but there is no reason I can’t add one from Centennial, too.