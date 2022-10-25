First thing I did Monday morning was check out the college football bowl projections.
It has been a while since that was necessary for someone covering Illinois football.
A bunch of predictions are out there. Covering all sorts of websites and media outlets. Big and small.
You have to go back to 2019 for the last time Illinois made the cut. And that was for the way-down-the-list Redbox Bowl.
This time, Illinois has a higher perch.
Currently, Bret Bielema’s team appears to be just outside the New Year’s Day six bowls. Five more games, plus the (gulp) Big Ten championship game, give Illinois the chance to move up.
That the Illini have qualified for the postseason before Halloween is a testament to both their abilities and their willingness to ignore the outside noise. Before the season, whenever we asked, the players made it clear that reaching a bowl was a goal, but way down the list.
Not many believed in the Illini in late August. But they do now. It wouldn’t have happened without the players buying in and making themselves better during the spring and summer.
The sky is the limitEverything is front of the Illini now. Starting Saturday afternoon at Nebraska, No. 17 Illinois has a chance to fly up the bowl priority list. And such a thing exists.
It starts with the blue bloods of college football — Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma, Southern California. Those are the teams bowls look to first almost every season.
Because of the past decade in Champaign-Urbana, with no winning seasons and only two bowl bids, Illinois has fallen off the contact list for bowl reps.
Thanks to a 6-1 start, Illinois is again a team to consider. Good storylines — the Brown twins (Chase and Sydney), Tommy DeVito, the play and chemistry of defensive linemen Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr., Bielema’s successful return to the Big Ten to name a few — are out there, making Illinois a team plenty of bowls want at their games.
But let’s be honest: TV is going to help make the decision. Broadcast partners want intriguing matchups with the potential for close, dramatic games.
For the players and coaches, it will be a chance for them to prove they belong. It is no longer the same old Illinois. So, they will and should want to play the most respected opponent available. A team from the Power Five with a great tradition. The bigger, the better.
One bowl projection has Illinois playing Kentucky at the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn. Great destination. Awesome basketball matchup. But a bit of a letdown when it comes to the opponent.
Another prediction has Illinois playing in the Citrus Bowl (even better venue in Orlando, Fla.) against, wait for it, Kentucky.
Does anyone not have Illinois playing Kentucky? Yes, there’s one with the Illini meeting Mississippi in the Citrus. Sounds good.
As long as Illinois keeps winning, the destination becomes more appealing to fans, players and, yes, reporters.
Been there, done thatSome of the current Illini have appeared in bowls. DeVito for one during his time at Syracuse. Any player who was at the school in 2019.
But there are many others who will experience a bowl for the first time.
It will be a lot like Christmas, with gifts and food and celebrations. The last part of the trip is the most important: the actual game.
Fortunately for the Illini, their second-year coach knows the drill. This will be the 12th time Bielema has led a team to a bowl. Given his penchant for organization and “thinking of everything,” he has a plan.
“What we don’t know right now is when our season will end and when our bowl game will come into play,” Bielema said during his Monday press conference. “I know what’s coming.”
He has figured it out beyond the field.
“For us, a little bit has to also be around the academic schedule,” he said. “You’ve got finals. Sometimes for underclassmen, the volume of academic requirements are a little bit more significant than upperclassmen with less classes. It’s really a work in progress.
“The person that needs to know it is me, and I’ve got it.”
All that bowl experience at both Wisconsin and Arkansas likely showed Bielema the great value of the postseason and the possible trouble spots.
The goals are simple: Have fun, practice hard, behave, win. That’s a successful bowl trip.
Oh, one more item: The rest of college football is watching.
Whatever the bowl, it will be played in front of a large TV audience. It’s a good bet future college players will be among the viewers. Illinois has a chance to shine and help itself for the next bowl trip. If it goes the way the school hopes, that will come in 2023 or early 2024.