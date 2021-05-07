CHAMPAIGN — If 2020 had been normal, Zeke Clark wouldn’t be in Champaign-Urbana this weekend. He would be playing a pro tennis tournament somewhere, maybe on the other side of the globe.
Of course, 2020 was anything but normal. So, Clark is spending a bonus season playing tennis for Illinois.
“To be able to come back and have another year with Brad (Dancer) and the guys means a lot to me,” Clark said. “It’s been a little bit of a mulligan year for me. It’s allowed me to go out there and relax and just soak it all in.”
Fresh off clinching Illinois’ first Big Ten title of his career, Clark leads his team into this weekend’s NCAA tournament. The Illini play a first-round match at 4 p.m. Friday against DePaul at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana.
During Sunday’s Big Ten title match against perennial power Ohio State, Clark dropped the first set to longtime rival Kyle Seelig.
Clark rallied, winning the second set 6-3, before taking the third in a tiebreaker, 7-4, to seal the Illini’s first conference tournament title since 2015.
“It was incredible,” Clark said. “I honestly can’t put into words what that meant for me. That was five years of blood, sweat and tears put into that one moment.”
Clark joined his teammates in a celebratory dogpile.
“That’s something that we’ve been shooting for for the last five years,” Clark said. “To be able to bring that back home to Champaign really makes it all worth it.”
Clark didn’t linger in the pile too long. He quickly sought out Seelig.
“He’s a fifth-year like me,” Clark said. “We’ve grown up playing together. We’ve played so many times. He’s a grinder just like I am, a little guy like me. Every time we play, it’s an absolute war.
“We’ve gotten the best of each other on multiple occasions. It stinks at the end of the day that there has to be a loser. I was very happy that I came out on the top.”
Clark wanted to congratulate Seelig for the effort.
“He’s had an amazing college career. We have a lot of respect for each other. To go over to make sure he was doing alright was where my mind went to after the dogpile,” Clark added.
The gracious gesture impressed Illinois coach Dancer.
“Every time I talk about him, I start crying,” Dancer said. “I’m a 50-year-old man and I start crying when I talk about Zeke Clark. He’s an incredible warrior competitor who will literally chew you down to the bone to beat you. The very second it’s over, he is able to feel the pain that you’re going through as an opponent. I don’t know that I’ve ever been around someone like that.”
College tennis can be a bit on the chippy side. Sportsmanship isn’t always the norm.
“You don’t see what Zeke’s done this year,” Dancer said. “You just don’t see it.”
Leaving a legacy
Clark doesn’t want to talk about personal accomplishments.
For him, it is all about the team.
He is one of four super seniors who returned this season, joining Aleks Kovacevic, Vuk Budic and Noe Khlif.
“We’ve all done what we can to set the best example possible for the younger guys,” Clark said. “We were able to do that thanks to the guy that came before us. We’ve just tried to continue to lead this team by example.
“To be able to beat Ohio State in the final was really a full-circle moment. Credit to the rest of the guys to trust that our day-to-day preparation was going to be enough. At the end of the day, it was.”
It has been a difficult year because of COVID-19.
“There’s obvious challenges,” Clark said, “We had a couple guys go down with it in the fall. This semester, some of us have been lucky enough to get the vaccine.”
Clark has been vaccinated.
“That’s a great step in the right direction,” Clark said, “and kind of doing our part.”
Because of health concerns, the players have to avoid most of normal college life.
“Moments like last weekend, moments like we’re going to have this weekend, maybe wouldn’t be possible if we didn’t make those sacrifices,” Clark said. “Moments like last weekend make it all worth it.”
High praise
Dancer calls Clark “the heart of the team.”
“Zeke’s not a talker, He’s a listener and he’s a connector with people,” Dancer said. “He’s incredibly empathetic.”
Clark appreciates the “heart” label.
“I feel like that’s a role I took on here early on, trying to be the emotional leader of the team,” Clark said. “As time has gone on, I’ve just become more and more comfortable with that role.”
Clark and the other super seniors helped continue Illinois’ long run of making the NCAA tournament field.
Now, they want more. Though Clark isn’t about to look past the first round, the goal is to keep advancing.
“We’re not done yet,” Clark said, “that’s for sure.”
They have already checked off one box with the Big Ten title.
“We’re going to take every match for what it is,” Clark said. “I have full confidence in my team to beat anybody anywhere. We’ll take it one match a time, but we’re excited for the challenges that are ahead of us.”
What’s ahead for Clark? He already graduated and is currently working on his master’s degree. That will be put on hold so he can move up a level.
“As soon as I’m done here, I’m going to start playing professionally,” Clark said. “I’ll be hitting the road. Tennis won’t stop here.”
He follows in a long line of Illini pros.
“I feel like this is the premier program, not only in terms of college results but cranking out professional players, as well,” Clark said. “Obviously, a big draw for me to come here was the fact that I knew I wanted to play professional tennis after. I feel like I’m ready. This NCAA tournament, I’ll leave it all out there.”
The Tulsa, Okla., native is going to miss C-U.
“I love it,” Clark said. “This is a second home to me. This place will always be very special.”