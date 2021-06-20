CHAMPAIGN — On Thursday afternoon, first-year Illinois football coach Bret Bielema gave us a peek behind the curtain.
Must be something in the water on campus. A day after athletic director Josh Whitman’s two-hour media roundtable, Bielema welcomed reporters to his team’s showplace, the Smith Center.
It wasn’t total access. No secret plays were displayed on the endless screens in the building. No list of top recruits or scouting reports on upcoming opponents. That’s you, Nebraska, for one-game-at-a-time guy Bielema.
We saw what we were supposed to see. And frankly, it was impressive.
“The functionality of the building is off the charts,” Bielema said. “The players’ lounge and the locker room, which a lot of our guys spend a lot of time in, you’re going to see that kind of pops at you right away.”
Pat Embleton, who is working with his fourth head coach at Illinois and is Bielema’s executive director of personnel and recruiting, laid out a typical recruiting weekend.
If you’ve driven by the Smith Center lately, perhaps you noticed the orange and blue buses shuffling recruits here and there.
Every moment is plotted out from the time players arrive on Friday until they are out the door Sunday.
At both the front and back end, the recruits see Bielema.
And a visit with Whitman, who played tight end at Illinois from 1997-2000, is part of the itinerary.
“He’s spoken to every one of our groups,” Bielema said. “That talk on Saturday night really, truly trips something in those parents.”
Another stop on the official visit might be a bit of a surprise: State Farm Center. The players have breakfast on the floor of the basketball arena.
“That venue really creates a powerful moment for the kid. He’s seen that on TV,” Bielema said. “We had a young man who his dad pulled out a cell phone and showed a picture when he was here, 8 years old. That’s pretty powerful for the in-state guys.”
Strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright and team nutritionist Jade Brinkoetter play key roles when recruits are on campus.
“What I first tell them is, ‘This weight room is an opportunity,’” Wright said. “I’m going to also tell them we’re going to be really, really encouraging about giving them good habits.”
Brinkoetter, a St. Thomas More graduate, doesn’t put certain foods off limits for the players.
“My perspective is moreso that all foods fit,” she said. “People think it’s crazy that we have Oreos in our cabinet and we put Oreos in shakes sometimes. As long as you’re not eating them to an excess or that it’s intended for a guy trying to put on weight and has a really hard time putting on weight, yeah they can fit.
“We have a guy who loves candy. He just cannot give that up. We’re like, ‘All right, that’s your one thing. We’ll find a way around it.’”
The Smith Center is a great home base for Bielema’s operation. When he first looked into the Illinois opening last December, the coach knew about building. His wife, Jen, showed him pictures of the Smith Center.
“It was obviously very nice,” Bielema said. “But the picture doesn’t do justice to what you see.”
Bielema was able to show the place off to recruits for the first time earlier this month once the NCAA’s recruiting dead period, in effect for almost 15 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ended on June 1.
The buildings are much improved since defensive backs coach Aaron Henry’s playing days at Wisconsin.
“These facilities are getting crazier and crazier by the minute,” Henry said. “I think the schools are doing it right now. They are putting what they need to put back into the universities for these men and women.
“The plan is to reap the rewards. All this stuff is cool, but the goal is to win. That’s why we do all this.”
Heavy lifting
Even with all the cool toys Bielema has inherited at Illinois, winning in Champaign-Urbana is a challenge.
It isn’t Kansas-bad. Or Northwestern before Gary Barnett, Randy Walker and Pat Fitzgerald. But it isn’t Notre Dame or Alabama either.
Somewhere in between. The low middle. A place waiting for its Barry Alvarez or Hayden Fry, two of Bielema’s mentors. Guys who succeeded at down-in-the-dumps programs.
Like everything else in life, never say never. Wisconsin and Iowa enter the 2021 season as Big Ten West favorites. They are bowl regulars and frequent division-title contenders.
Illinois football has its share of golden moments. But they are too spaced out. Win the Big Ten in 2001, miss a bowl the next season. Reach the Rose Bowl in 2008, stay home the following year.
It’s a pattern that has been repeated too often for Illinois fans. Just about the time they start to sense some consistency, the program takes a step back.
History is against the newest Illinois football coach.
Almost everyone has failed here. John Mackovic being the glaring exception. In 130-plus years of Illinois football, Mackovic is the only one who got to leave on his own terms.
Mackovic didn’t receive the same courtesy at his next job, Texas. After six years, he was out in Austin. Despite just one losing season.
If the pattern continues, every coach at Illinois will fail in the future. Until they don’t.
Maybe, just maybe, the 51-year-old Bielema is the right guy at the right time,
It will take a while to get an answer, either positive or negative.
As a first-year coach with a boatload of seniors, Bielema has some advantages over the average newcomer. He pointed out Thursday no coach has ever been able to welcome back so many experienced players. Will it help? It should. Check back in late November for a more accurate answer.
Let’s say Bielema puts the Illini in a bowl in 2021. He will be a candidate for Big Ten coach of the year honors. And the program will gain more credibility with valued recruits.
But there will be work to do. The roster loses oodles of experienced talent in 2022 and the schedule is more challenging. Road trips to Wisconsin, Penn State, Michigan, Nebraska and Northwestern beckon next year.
So, Bielema and his staff will need to rebuild the roster in a hurry. The transfer portal, which is an important factor for 2021, becomes more critical before next season.
Changing it up
When Bielema first met the Illinois players in December, they were sitting randomly in the team room. Not anymore.
He believes in players earning their way to the front.
The freshman will start in the back. The front row belongs to the older, more experienced players.
He mentioned a string of seniors Thursday, pointing out their places.
“As you spend more time in this program, you work your way to the front,” Bielema said. “I don’t care how great of a player you are or whatever you think you are. Isaiah (Williams) is one of the better players on our entire football team. He sits right in the middle, working his way to the front of the room. If I anoint him and put him up front just because he’s a little bit better than everybody else, I’m sending the wrong message, right?”
You get the idea that nothing done in Bielema’s program is an accident. A plan seems to be in place for everything. Some made public. Others kept in-house.
Bielema’s attention-to-detail approach had to be a major factor in Whitman’s decision to hire him.
Most important is how it all relates to the games. And what it means for the program long term. Bielema was given a six-year contract with the idea he will stay well beyond that.
During his Wednesday press conference, Whitman mentioned Bielema’s Football 101.
Football 101 is Bielema’s effort to teach his players about the game and its concepts.
“It’s really just taking football and breaking it down to them,” Bielema said. “A lot of times, guys have learned football and played football their entire life, but they don’t know what it means. Through 51 years on Earth and the last 28 years in this profession, there are so many things about football the outside world doesn’t know.”
How does it work? Bielema gave an example Thursday, complete with visual effects.
The coach shared his ideas — and the stats that back them up — on field position.
Over a decade, the coach said, college teams that start a possession inside their own 20 score one out of 30 times.
“When I became a play-caller, it made me see the field in a totally different light,” Bielema said.
As the ball moves down the field, the chance to score improves.
Field position affects both sides of the ball. Actually three sides, with special teams playing a part, too,
“All those things really begin to add up,” Bielema said.
When a team reaches the opponent’s 40, it scores a touchdown or field goal half the time. And inside the 20, scores happen two out of every three trips.
Bielema can talk strategy all day long. Now, he’s got a captive audience of players. One he is counting on to help turn the Illinois program.
“Oh yeah, I can go,” Bielema said.
He wasn’t always so comfortable in the front of a crowded room. His mom, Marilyn, reminds him that while at Prophetstown High School in northwest Illinois, he didn’t always want to talk. He grew into it.
“I took a basic acting class when I was at Iowa,” Bielema said. “I thought I was going to be the next Kevin Costner. That really got me over my fear of talking.”
Basic Acting I went so well, the professor encouraged Bielema to try Basic Acting II. Which he did.
“I think about it all the time,” he said. “That really kind of changed who I was as far as in front of people.”
Now, Illinois fans, players and everyone else will get to see how the act plays out at Memorial Stadium.