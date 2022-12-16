CHAMPAIGN — I am deep into my fourth decade as a sports reporter covering primarily colleges.
As I wrote in this space earlier in the week, getting to talk to the late Mike Leach was a personal highlight. One of the best-ever interview subjects because of his wit and wide-ranging interests.
Got me thinking, who else belongs on my “best to talk to” list?
Let’s stick with the two biggies, football and men’s basketball. There are so many to choose from ... numbering in the hundreds at least.
Here they are in reverse order to build suspense. Any guess who might be No. 1?
10. Johnny Orr, Iowa State basketball: The former Taylorville star played at Illinois in 1945 before going into the Navy. After his military service ended, Orr attended Beloit College. Following a short pro playing career, Orr went into coaching and became one of the game’s best.
While the coach at Michigan, he was at the losing end of Indiana’s undefeated 1975-76 title run. He shocked college basketball when he took one of the first money deals to go to Iowa State.
The people in Ames loved him, cheering him like a rock star when he entered the arena to the “Here’s Johnny” theme.
He was blast for a reporter, though he did publicly scold me one time for questioning his team’s NCAA tournament credentials. We worked it out and it was difficult for me to leave after the 1988-89 season. The last game I saw Orr coach was an NCAA tournament loss to UCLA in Atlanta’s Omni Coliseum.
Orr joked all the time. Illinois fans will like this, his favorite target was Iowa.
Orr called everybody “Coach,” Pretty sure that was his way to cover it up if he couldn’t remember your name.
9. Jim Wacker, Minnesota football: It wasn’t so much what he said, but how he said it. He stayed positive while coaching five losing seasons with the Gophers. Never a hint of complaint. Just a ready smile and a friendliness often missing when head coaches deal with the media. He could have given Mr. Grumpy Nick Saban a lesson or 20. Gone way too soon in 2003, he won big at every level until his final stop with the Gophers.
8. Terry Hoeppner, Indiana football: Like Wacker, he had a great sense of humor. Like Wacker, he didn’t see reporters as the enemy.
I used to meet with the opposing coach the day before they played against Illinois. Not only did Hoeppner invite me into his office in 2005, but he gave me a copy of the Hoosiers’ pregame schedule.
Who does that? Now, nobody.
Hoeppner graciously agreed to wear an “I love college football” T-shirt for a News-Gazette photo shoot in 2006.
He is missed.
7. Jim Walden, Iowa State football: The first football coach I dealt with at the Ames (Iowa) Daily Tribune, Walden made hysterical commercials with Orr.
His press conferences were always lively and, following Orr’s lead, he took jabs at Iowa.
One of Walden’s staff members (who shall remain nameless) kept feeding me recruiting information. It got to the point where Walden said, “If I want to find out who we are recruiting, I read the Ames Tribune.” For years after his retirement, Walden did a weekly radio show in Des Moines with the late, great Jim Zabel.
6. Randy Walker, Northwestern football: I talked to the coach after Illinois announced plans to move the 2001 game against the Wildcats to Thanksgiving Day. To accommodate the state finals being played at Memorial Stadium.
“Here’s the truth, my first reaction was negative because I felt we were left out of the loop,” Walker said. “That’s the wrong approach. I do that sometimes. I do it with my old lady. If she keeps me out of the decision making, I automatically say ‘no.’ Then I think about and say, ‘That was a pretty good idea.’”
Turned out Walker and the Wildcats barely missed spoiling the party, losing a close game to the Big Ten champs.
5. Bruce Weber, Illinois basketball: His current TV gig is perfect for Weber, who always seemed at ease with the media.
One story, in 2012, I volunteered to cover the game at Nebraska to give beat writer Paul Klee the weekend off. The college basketball season is a grind, much harder than football. The beat writers at The News-Gazette during my time — Jeff D’Alessio, Jim Rossow, Brett Dawson, Klee, Marcus Jackson and now Scott Richey, have all been outstanding. The best in the Big Ten as a group if not tops in the country. They have spoiled the readers.
In a good way.
Back to my point, the Nebraska game in 2012 did not go well for Illinois. You probably remember the matchup, which included Meyers Leonard crying on the bench during a blowout 80-57 loss. Long after the game, Weber stopped me and said he hoped I had a nice visit with my family in Omaha. That was a first and much appreciated.
4. Hugh Freeze, Arkansas State football (now at Auburn): Illinois opened the 2011 season against the Red Wolves. Freeze, in his first year as head coach, agreed to meet with me at Urbana’s Holiday Inn on Friday.
Sitting in the hotel lobby, we talked for about 15 minutes. Afterward, I told everyone how impressive Freeze was, and not just because of his connection to the book/movie “The Blind Side.”
“I’m anxious,” Freeze said. “But I’m that way whether I was in high school, NAIA, assistant at Ole Miss or an assistant last year. I’m ready for it to get here. I don’t know how good we are, but I know it’s time to play. It really is. I’m sure Illinois feels the same way.”
Freeze went 10-3 that season, which landed him a job at Mississippi. Freeze fared OK as coach in Oxford, but was forced out because of major NCAA violations and off-the-field scandals.
He got another chance at Liberty, where he won enough to get hired by Auburn. Bruce Pearl and Freeze at the same place.
Yes, that makes sense.
3. Joe Tiller, Purdue football: He was homespun and corny. And probably didn’t care what anyone else thought. Any school could have hired Tiller away from Wyoming in 1997. Purdue was smart enough to do it and won right away. The Boilermakers went on 10 bowl trips during Tiller’s 12 successful seasons in charge.
Tiller kept people laughing, which looking back served his team well. Such a nice guy with overlooked talent as a coach.
2. Tim Miles, Nebraska basketball (now at San Jose State): One year on a trip to Lincoln, I asked to talk to Nebraska’s athletic director on Friday. I was given 30 minutes with Miles instead. Best trade ever.
We talked basketball a little bit. And some football. But mostly the conversation was about life. Miles is a coach who certainly wants to win, but also realizes there is more to our existence than the bottom line.
Fired at Nebraska after seven up and down seasons, the funny man is back on the bench at San Jose State. The first year didn’t go well, with the team finishing 8-23. But the Spartans are 8-3 this season.
Good luck, Coach.
1. Bill Self, Illinois basketball (now at Kansas): Before Self was hired at Illinois, a reporter friend connected me with the then-Tulsa coach. We talked a few times, with me assuring Self none of it would end up in the paper. Which it didn’t.
Two decades later, the statute of limitations is up. As he was being pursued by Illinois, Self told me, “I can’t tell you anything. Does that tell you anything?”
The answer, of course, is yes it did. At that point, we felt good about saying Self would be Lon Kruger’s replacement.
I talked to the coach-elect just before his introductory press conference and he gave me enough to fill up two notebooks. Which continued during his time on the Illinois bench.
I asked former Illinois women’s basketball assistant Kathy McConnell-Miller, then the coach at Tulsa, if Self’s practices were open to the media. Her answer: “Extremely.” Music to the ears of a reporter. Though I don’t imagine it is that way at his current job.
Self did what most expected at Illinois: Won at a high level. And when Kansas called, he had to go.
What would have happened had he stayed in Champaign? We will never know. But he has been a star in Lawrence, earning a place in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.