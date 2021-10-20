#Illini Bret Bielema not holding back about his roster today, especially OL:— Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) October 18, 2021
"I don't believe we have a player in the 2-deep that they've recruited here over the last 3 years that is really significantly doing anything for us in the playing department, that's a major concern" pic.twitter.com/CSvWn0MmJD
CHAMPAIGN — Fans (and media members) want college coaches to be honest with us. Tell us what’s going on. Give us some inside information.
First-year Illinois football coach Bret Bielema went there Monday afternoon at Memorial Stadium, pointing out the shortcomings of his roster that carries a 2-5 record into Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff at No. 7 Penn State.
Of course, reaction filtered in on social media. Terms like “harsh” and “not holding back” were used. Some criticized Bielema for seemingly pointing fingers at the former staff.
In my experience, new coaches tend to reference the work of the previous staff. Often not in a good way.
It is no mystery Lovie Smith struggled to bring top talent into the Illinois program during his five seasons in charge. The recruiting rankings show us that, along with the dismal 17-39 record.
And it is also no mystery Bielema’s most-important job early in his Illinois tenure is to upgrade the talent. Across the board.
On Monday, he acknowledged if the Illini want compete for Big Ten West titles and beyond, the skills need to improve.
It was a realistic assessment. One he chose to share during a televised press conference.
This is where Illinois football sits today: A program that hasn’t had a winning season in a decade and is behind most or all of its Big Ten rivals.
Bielema calmly explained the status of his roster, sprinkling in his plans to fix it. Emphasis on the word calmly.
During my 33 years covering Illinois football, I have witnessed my share of stressed-out coaches. More than a few have used words not fit for a family newspaper.
Maybe the best example came in 2011, late in Ron Zook’s final season. During a post-practice interview, in a room full of reporters, I did my job and asked him about his tenuous status.
“Bob, Bob, Bob,” Zook said. “Now is not the time.”
My response: “When is the time?” Zook said “Not now.”
Bielema is in a much different situation. He has a long-term contract, the full support of his boss (Josh Whitman) and the school. He isn’t going anywhere. I’d encourage him to keep the fans (and the media) clued in on the program’s progress.
Even if it means being blunt.