CHAMPAIGN — Yes, the 2020 season was a bummer for the Parkland College softball team. It was over before it started because of COVID-19.
“We were getting ready to leave for Florida on a Friday. We got called off Thursday,” said Dan Paulson, Parkland’s co-coach.
But the Cobras are more than making up for lost time in 2021. They just clinched the Mid-West Athletic Conference title with a doubleheader split Saturday at Heartland.
Parkland is the top seed in this week’s Region 24 tournament, and it hosts Lewis & Clark starting Tuesday afternoon in a three-game series.
The Cobras enter the tournament 46-7. The disappointment of an abbreviated 2020 has been pushed to the side.
Paulson and his wife Kristi took over as co-coaches in the fall of 2019. They had worked for a year as volunteer coaches with Chuck Clutts before moving up.
Parkland has a long history of softball success. The Paulsons want to keep that going.
“We have high expectations every year for our teams,” Dan Paulson said.
They aren’t surprised by 46-7.
“We felt like we could if we stayed healthy,” Dan Paulson said. “A lot of it comes down to hitting for us.”
That hasn’t been a problem for Parkland, which ranks among the nation’s best in multiple hitting categories.
If you like the power game, Parkland is your team. The Cobras have smashed 106 homers so far this season, putting them second in NJCAA Division II. Parkland leads the nation with 560 runs.
Individually, four Parkland players rank among the Top 15 in home runs, led by Summer Johnson with 25. Isabel Shafer is next with 18, followed by Villa Grove’s Reagan Cheely with 17 and Anna Walker with 16.
Is Parkland’s home field a good place to hit homers?
“Depends on which way the wind’s blowing,” Dan Paulson said.
“We seem to hit them wherever we go, so we’ve been pretty consistent with that.”
Pitching is another strength. The Cobras rank sixth in the nation in strikeouts, led by Chayse Ramey. She is also tied for second in the country with 22 wins.
Kristi Paulson is in charge of Parkland’s pitching. Dan Paulson works more with the defense and offensive strategy. They both work on hitting.
Oh yeah, they are also both busy at home, too, raising Andi (6), Jax (4) and Hayden (2).
Philosophically, the Paulsons don’t worry about the win-loss record.
“People outside the fence worry about that more,” Dan said. “We worry about how do we play. You can play really good against a really good team and come up with a loss. You can play really bad against a bad team and still get a win. We have to learn every single day: How are we getting better? What do we need to work on?”
With an ultimate goal in mind.
“Building for the end of the season,” Kristi said.
Local flavorFifteen of the 17 players on the current Parkland roster are from Illinois. The other two are from nearby Iowa and Indiana.
By design? You betcha.
“We’ll go as far as we need to, but the more area kids we can bring on campus and get in a Cobra uniform the better,” said Dan, a Mattoon native.
It is a close-knit group. Friends first, athletes second.
“They’ve been that way before our season even started,” Dan said.
The players are relishing the ride.
“Honestly, it’s been the most fun I’ve ever had on a team,” said Shafer, a sophomore from Dalton City who starred at Mt. Zion High School. “I knew we were going to be successful, but this is kind of a surprise to me. I’m not going to lie.”
“We’ve had a lot of team bonding,” said Johnson, a sophomore first baseman/outfielder from Oblong. “Its’ been a great year.”
“It’s amazing,” said Ramey, a freshman from Decatur and another Mt. Zion product. I’ve never played with a better group of girls.”
Cheely agrees.
“We have everything you need to play softball and everybody cares,” Cheely said. “I think we’re going to win every game whenever we go out to play.”
The older players are motivated by their lost 2020 season.
“This year is a lot more emotional for me since I didn’t get to play my freshman year,” Shafer said.
“I’m ready to take advantage of every opportunity I get to play softball,” Johnson added. “Since it was taken away last year, I am so ready for regions and be able to compete in nationals.”
Sydney Eichelberger, a sophomore from Fisher, has vivid memories of last year’s cancellation.
“The coaches brought us in, sat us down,” Eichelberger said. “The entire team was devastated. But now knowing we get the opportunity again to prove what we can do, it’s been amazing.”
It hasn’t always been easy. Johnson spent January in quarantine. Now, she is one of the nation’s elite power hitters.
“It was an obstacle we all had to get through,” Johnson said. “Part of being an athlete is being adaptive and being able to come back quickly. I think that’s what we’ve done as a team.”
What words would the players use to describe the Cobras?
“Relentless and impressive,” Johnson said.
“Determined and loving,” Ramey said.
“Effort, attitude and hustle,” Eichelberger said. “This team doesn’t quit. When we’re down in a game, we know how to pick each other up.”
Work to doHandling COVID-19 remains a challenge. When I met with the Cobras on Friday afternoon, the players and coaches were all wearing masks and aware of social distancing.
The players are not tested on a regular basis, but are tested if they show any symptoms, according to the Paulsons.
“We dealt with several quarantines through the fall,” Dan said. “We were very, very fortunate.”
In an effort to keep everyone healthy, the players have remained in Champaign. Though most are from the state, they haven’t been able to visit their hometowns.
“We had to manage the expectations of the players and their families,” Dan Paulson said. “It was definitely a challenge, but they all agreed that’s what we needed to do as a team.”
The players have more than softball on their plates. They all have classwork to complete around their practice/game schedules.
The Cobras hope there is a lot more softball to play. Their goal is to qualify for the national tournament, scheduled to start May 25 in Oxford, Ala.
Parkland hasn’t reached the national tournament since 2012.
Getting back is a goal.
“We want to win everything,” Cheely said.