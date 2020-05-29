In recent years, BTN football analyst J Leman always knew he would spend part of September calling games in his hometown. At his old stadium.
The former Illini star and Champaign resident hasn’t been told if that will be the case again in 2020. But he is hopeful.
“I’m having my officiating meeting at the end of this week with (Big Ten coordinator) Bill Carollo. We’re going over rules changes like we always do,” Leman said. “That tells me we’re expecting this to happen.”
Normally, television networks would be set to unveil their early season broadcast schedules on June 1. But on Tuesday, they jointly said the announcement is being delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“There are two big players in the TV world: Fox and Disney/ABC/ESPN. Those are the mammoths. I know they are expecting to play,” Leman said. “What that looks like, we don’t know.”
The pandemic hit the U.S. just after the college and NFL seasons ended.
“I think football, both the NFL and college football, has a chance despite everything to come out of this really unscathed compared to other sports,” Leman said.
If and when college football games are played, it won’t be business as usual. More like unusual.
“It’s going to be a totally different feel,” Leman said. “I think college football and college basketball are about atmosphere.”
At huge Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes could socially distance and still have 30,000 in the stands.
“Let’s say they let 30,000 into The Shoe,” Leman said. “I’m not sure there’s not 200,000 outside the stadium tailgating.”
Many hurdles
Crowds or no crowds, college football faces challenges to play in the time of the coronavirus pandemic.
“What nobody’s said is there are at least 300 bodies on a football field any given Saturday,” Leman said. “There’s 100 football players on the home team, 80 on the other side and 120 staff and personnel.
“That’s not going to be open until stage 5 for the state of Illinois. Nobody really knows.”
Broadcasts will play an important role. Especially if games are held without fans.
“TV could become even bigger than it already is,” Leman said.
TV revenue from football is critical for college athletic departments.
“The athletic budgets cannot survive without the TV money,” Leman said. “We know that. They’re just too bloated and too dependent on the TV money to make it happen.
“As in most things in life, you’ve got to follow the money. I think they’re going to do whatever they can to make the TV stuff works.”
From a practical standpoint, games played in empty stadiums figure to be much easier to win for the visiting teams.
No drowning out the quarterback’s signals by the loud crowd. Or coaxing an offensive lineman into a false start. And no booing of the officials. I — as a fan of referees — argue that is a positive of fan-less games.
“It’s going to be like a poorly attended bowl game,” Leman said.
Leman realizes most everything, with football and with life, is fluid because of the pandemic.
The 35-year-old father of three, who works for eXp Realty when not on assignment for BTN, said he will feel safe to return to Big Ten stadiums this season.
“For me, we’re taking proper precautions. We’re washing hands,” Leman said. “We’re doing what we need to do, whether it be masks or temperature checks or social distancing.”
Another voice
Like Leman, Martin O’Donnell isn’t sure what will happen in the broadcast booth this season. The 2007 All-American offensive lineman enters his sixth year as football analyst on the Fighting Illini Sports Network.
Social distancing is possible during broadcasts. But in the past, there have been five people on the front row of the radio booth.
“It would be awfully difficult to imagine you’re going to have five people crammed into about 8 feet,” O’Donnell said. “Those are the easy things to work out in respect to all of this.
“We’re fortunate that our press box is nice enough that there’s a lot of room in the actual booths.”
Before there are football games to call, there will need to be a safe return for the players, coaches and staff. And confidence that it can stay that way.
Talk has circulated that announcers in college football and other sports might work remotely, calling the games based on what they see on the screen.
“It definitely would be possible,” O’Donnell said. “It certainly would be different.”
Football broadcasts tend to focus on the ball. When O’Donnell watches the games, he, of course, tracks the action. But also keeps constant watch on the line play and other less obvious areas.
“There’s a lot of stuff in pregame in terms of who’s warming up at which position,” he said. “There’s a lot of additional information you can glean. You’d miss out on a lot of that.”
The windows to the booth are almost always open. Even on the coldest days.
What will it be like without crowd noise?
“It will definitely be something you have to get used to,” O’Donnell said. “If there’s not the crowd, you’re able to hear more in terms of stuff from the field level. Obviously, the roar of the crowd is a big part of the game.
“It’d be kind of like calling a scrimmage, which we’ve done previously.”
O’Donnell, a Busey Bank executive when he isn’t calling Illinois games, isn’t wasting a lot of time thinking about what might come next.
“I try not to worry about things I have no control over,” he said.