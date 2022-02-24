By now, I have hopefully established my admiration for college football.
But it is not a blind love. I see the flaws. And there are plenty of them.
Recently, the folks “in charge” of the game decided to put off the expansion of the College Football Playoff. A huge mistake. One that will limit college football’s growth in the upcoming years.
It is clear the game needs a strong advocate. A person that will put the well-being of the sport ahead of personal allegiances.
Does such a person exist? Of course. There are many who can handle the job. Call that person “Commissioner of College Football.” Give the commish the power to do what is best for the sport, regardless of which toes might be stepped on.
The length of the commissioner’s term needs to be open-ended. If the person is doing a great job, keep them in place.
And the ability to remove the commissioner without cause has to be limited. If the commish is doing what’s right, there will be disagreements with the game’s power brokers.
To add a commissioner, it will take an agreement from the Football Bowl Subdivision conferences. Unfortunately, some of those leagues consider themselves above the others. That’s part of the reason a commissioner is so desperately needed.
Who should it be? I’ve put together my very preliminary list with room for many more names. This is a starting point. All of the following have strong ties to college football and care about the game.
Todd Berry
The former head coach at Illinois State, Army and Louisiana-Monroe is the current executive director of the American Football Coaches Association.
His candidacy would quiet the concerns of college coaches, who will want one of their own in the office.
Berry seems to be a consensus builder and doesn’t shy from difficult subjects.
Joe Castiglione
The current Oklahoma athletic director has been in charge of the Sooners for more than 20 years. The program has been one of the best in the game, ranking with the upper echelon of Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson.
Castiglione is also one of the forces behind Oklahoma’s upcoming move from the Big 12 to the SEC. There has been some heat and he doesn’t appear to be melting.
While he has strong ties to the Big 12 and SEC — he was Missouri AD before going to Oklahoma — Castiglione played at Maryland. So, he’s got East allegiances too. All good.
Jim Delany
The former Big Ten commissioner was smart enough to put together BTN. And wise enough to wait on signing an extended TV rights deal for his league.
The tricky part here would be pulling Delany out of retirement. He has more than given back to college sports and should be allowed to enjoy his down time.
But maybe the chance to add to his legacy would be appealing.
Paul Finebaum
Here is my one strictly-media candidate. The ESPN/SEC Network radio and TV announcer is a big backer of the SEC. That’s OK. The commissioner is going to be from somewhere. Might as well be the best conference in college football.
I was at the wrong end of Finebaum’s on-air rips after I ranked Michigan No. 1 in the preseason poll one year. Turns out, I was way off. Finebaum later had me on the air and was friendly.
He is opinionated, which is mandatory to be a good commissioner. My guess is he would relax his SEC bias if put in charge of every conference.
Archie Griffin
The only two-time Heisman Trophy winner has been an athletic administrator at his alma mater, Ohio State.
He knows the game as the top player, which is invaluable. And he knows the game from the business side, as well. His on-field accomplishments bring instant respect. His off-the-field experiences make him a logical option for the job.
Peyton Manning
At some point, the superstar quarterback is going to tire of making all those commercials.
Part of one of football’s first families, he could get advice from dad Archie and brother Eli.
Peyton Manning’s sense of humor and willingness to make fun of himself puts others at ease and will be great attributes when dealing with nervous conference commissioners.
He is one of the greatest to ever play the game. And one of the most recognizable faces in the history of the game. He will add fans from all walks of life, including those who like his work on “SNL.”
Matt Millen
The former Penn State linebacker brings all sorts of attributes to the table. He won Super Bowls in the NFL, ran an NFL franchise and has had a long broadcasting career. Millen has bravely fought through recent health issues, which earned him even more respect.
He is a smart, thoughtful person who would work well with the conferences.
Jim Phillips
Illinois graduate had a long, successful run as Northwestern athletic director before taking over as ACC commissioner. Phillips had the unquestioned backing of the late Lou Henson, who helped with his administrative career.
There have been early challenges in the ACC with more likely to follow. Would he be willing to walk away from the new gig? No way to know unless you ask.
Condoleezza Rice
Former Secretary of State has long expressed her admiration for college football. She was a member of the CFP selection committee.
The daughter of a former high school football coach, Rice has other ties to the sport. Her governmental background comes in handy if there are any major legal issues.
College football has seen all sorts of changes in recent years: name, image and likeness rights, the transfer portal, etc. Having a smart person like Rice running the game makes a lot of sense.
Nick Saban
He can’t coach forever. Well, maybe he can.
The 70-year-old is the best coach in the history of college football. He has titles at two schools. He’s like the Tom Brady of coaches.
Saban won at Toledo, Michigan State, LSU and Alabama. Nobody has more success in the game. Time to pass that wisdom along to everyone else.
His stern, no-nonsense personality would get the attention of every conference. Like all the teams he took over, college football would be in better shape the second he started.