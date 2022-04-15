CHAMPAIGN — When asked about his quarterbacks this spring, second-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema has been quick to talk about the improved play of redshirt freshman Samari Collier.
The strong-armed, 6-foot-2, 230-pound native of Dallas is happy about the kind words.
“That’s a dream come true to hear it from Coach B,” Collier said Thursday after the Illini wrapped up their 11th spring practice. “Coach B. has been at all the top levels. Just to hear it from a guy that has been in the NFL and in college, that gives me motivation every day to keep going on.”
Collier is one of five quarterbacks on the current Illinois roster. One, Art Sitkowski, is recovering from two surgeries this offseason (shoulder, arm) and has limited on-field activity. Two are walk-ons (Jake Huber and Ryan Johnson) and one is the likely starter in 2022, Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito.
Huber is the only one of the quarterbacks from Illinois. DeVito and Sitkowski are from New Jersey and Johnson is from Wisconsin.
“Being far from home is not an issue for me,” Collier said. “You have to adapt to your environment.”
With Sitkowski on the sidelines, Collier is getting more than his share of practice snaps.
“My goal is to just get better as a football player, learn what I can from the older guys,” Collier said. “I try to take advantage of all the reps they give me. I go out there and try to execute it the best way I can.”
New offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. has been working with Collier on his accuracy.
“I have to work on everything,” Collier said.
Collier, who redshirted last season and didn’t play in a single game after compiling 5,133 yards of total offense and throwing 56 touchdowns during his final two seasons at DeSoto High School in the Dallas suburbs, is getting constant feedback from Lunney.
“Everything is just go, go, go,” Collier said. “Just to have Coach Lunney in my ear, that helps me get better as a player.”
Like all players, Collier wants to be on the field as soon as possible. But he understands that it sometimes takes longer for quarterbacks. He doesn’t turn 20 until Sept. 9 and has four more years of eligibility. Collier has the calendar on his side. He is willing to take on whatever comes his way.
“I don’t feel like confidence is going to be an issue for me,” Collier said.
He is in his second offensive scheme at Illinois, having committed under former offensive coordinator Rod Smith in December 2019 and then spending last season with Tony Petersen as the Illini’s offensive coordinator.
“Coach Lunney throws everything at us and we have to adapt to it and learn it,” Collier said. “We’re at the college level. We’re not little boys anymore. We’re grown men. I feel like everybody is doing their job.”
Hitting the roadAs everyday life returns to normal (knock on wood), it means large, in-person gatherings are again OK.
The Illinois athletic department and Alumni Association are taking advantage of it, scheduling an Illini Tailgate Tour in May and June.
Coaches, athletes and administrators will participate at the free events, which will include food, drink and giveaways.
The seven-city tour opens May 18 in Aurora. Other stops are in Springfield (May 24), the Quad Cities (May 25), Belleville (May 26), Rockford (June 7), Winnetka (June 14) and Peoria (June 16).
Bielema will be part of the first three stops and men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood will be at the last two. New women’s basketball coach Shauna Green is participating in the Peoria stop.
Former Illini of the WeekAyo Dosunmu. The Chicago Bulls rookie is seventh on the team in scoring at 8.8 points per game. He has hit 52 percent of his shots from the field and 37.6 percent of his threes. He gives folks in Champaign-Urbana another reason to watch the NBA.
And Dosunmu is only getting started. He just turned 22 and figures to have a long career in pro basketball. That he gets to play at home is even better.
The Bulls face a difficult playoff assignment, opening with the defending champion Bucks on Sunday. It’s best-of-seven, so you never know.
Future Illini of the WeekIs there a better name in college basketball than Skyy Clark? Just a hunch we will use it a time or 1,000 in headlines, especially if the star guard is as good as advertised.
Clark is part of a monster class signed by coach Brad Underwood, ranked among the Top 10 nationally. Sure, the team will miss Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer, Da’Monte Williams and Andre Curbelo. But not quite as much with college-ready players able to step in right away.
Don’t miss itBaseball vs. Northwestern, 3 p.m., Saturday.
Dan Hartleb’s team won a conference series last weekend at Iowa and beat Illinois State on Tuesday night in Champaign. Now, Illinois is trying to continue its strong start in Big Ten play. The Illini enter the weekend 7-2 in the league, just behind 8-1 Rutgers. The Illini and Scarlet Knights don’t meet during the regular season.
Northwestern is tied with Maryland for third in the Big Ten at 4-2. The Terrapins visit Champaign next weekend.
Oh, I haven’t mentioned the most important reason to attend Saturday’s game: It is Bunny at the Ballpark, with a postgame Easter Egg hunt on the turf at Illinois Field for kids 12 and under.
What’s all the racket?Nothing people like better than free stuff. There will be all sorts of it at Saturday’s men’s tennis match between Illinois and Northwestern. Opening serve is set for noon at Atkins Tennis Center.
It is both Kids Club and Scout Day. Scouts in attendance will receive a patch and all kids will receive an Illini lunchbox.
Snacks are also being provided at the match, which is free to attend. Brad Dancer wants a home-court advantage and the expected large crowd will help.
National title hopesJustin Spring and his Illinois men’s gymnasts will try to bring home a title or two this weekend from Norman, Okla.
All five Big Ten programs who have men’s gymnastics will compete Friday and Saturday at the Lloyd Noble Center as part of the 12-team NCAA Championship. Illinois has won 10 national titles in its history, and if you’re looking for a good sign, the last one happened 10 years ago at the same venue in Norman.
The action gets going for Illinois at 1 p.m. on Friday, and the Illini will need to finish among the top three teams to move on to the finals on Saturday night.