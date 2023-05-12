URBANA — Two hours before first pitch in the Illinois-Nebraska softball game Thursday night, the parking lots near Eichelberger Field were filling up.
Hatch backs opened, grills and coolers and lawn chairs on the ground. A tailgate party like no other.
Illinois had never hosted the Big Ten softball tournament before this week. Turns out, the school and fans were more than ready.
Can Illinois host next year? Nope, sorry, but Iowa gets it.
The community and the school stepped up with overwhelming hospitality. They were rewarded with plenty of nice comments from the visitors. Even those who had to go home early after being eliminated.
Jeff Steiner was there, making the seven-hour drive with wife Andrea from their home in Youngstown, Ohio.
Of course, the Steiners made the drive plenty of times the last five years to see their daughter, Illini second baseman Avrey Steiner, play for the orange and blue.
“It’s been exciting as far as hosting the Big Tens,” proud dad Jeff Steiner said. “This is something that has built up. We were supposed to host in 2020 when she was a sophomore. We’ve been excited about it all year.”
For the Steiners and their party of about 15 friends and parents of other players, Thursday was a continuation of the fun they had Wednesday. The 12th-seeded Illini upset fifth-seeded Wisconsin 8-4 before the season ended for Illinois with a close 1-0 loss to fourth-seeded Nebraska on Thursday night. And isn’t the win-or-go-home format part of the appeal? Maybe not for the families, but for the random fans who came out in droves both nights.
“It was electrifying,” Jeff Steiner said of Wednesday night’s capacity crowd for the Illini-Badgers. “It’s the biggest crowd we’ve been a part of in five years in the program. The crowd was truly a difference-maker in that game.”
Steiner credits Illinois coach Tyra Perry for picking the late starting time. The Big Ten lets the host team for the tournament decide when they’ll play.
“That allowed everybody to get there,” Steiner said. “All the fans of family members were going to be here, but now we had community members out and people from the school were coming out. The baseball team was there. Some soccer players, some swimmers. So the university really showed out and supported softball.”
On Wednesday and Thursday, the Steiner party had tailgate staples like brats, hot dogs, burgers, chips and dip and beer. Not necessarily in that order.
“I guess it’s like any other home game, but just a bigger magnitude, a lot more fans and it’s made it even more fun,” Steiner said.
Jeff Steiner coached Avrey earlier in her life. He has always videotaped her at-bats. Still does.
“I’ve got an iPad with 500 at-bats in it,” Jeff said, “so she and I can talk about them.”
During the game, Jeff doesn’t get nervous. He is more on the excited side.
“I believe that these girls have been prepared for this,” he said. “These are opportunities to succeed and be great.”
Avrey Steiner is getting her master’s degree in business management this week to go along with her accounting undergraduate degree.
Wouldn’t miss itFormer Illini catcher Shelby Stauffenberg made the 78-mile drive from Kankakee. She joined several former teammates in the front row.
“We’re having a blast,” she said.
She didn’t experience the Big Ten tournament at home like this year, but did play in the event as a freshman in Wisconsin.
“I know what the girls are going through,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
Stauffenberg and friends were following the lead of Dexter Davis, father of current Illini Danielle who inspired the home crowd Wednesday night before, during and after Danielle hit a monumental grand slam that was key to the Illini’s win.
“He never sits still,” Stauffenberg said.
Stauffenberg played with many of the current Illini.
“I reach out to them,” she said. “The seniors and the fifth-years, I played with a couple years.”
Stauffenberg also got to know Shorty Eichelberger, the Illini fan whose family name adorns the softball venue.
“She broke ground on the field so it meant everything to us. So thank you Shorty,” she said. “Just seeing her knowing she had our backs no matter if we won or lost. My freshman year I swear every home game she was there.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.