CHAMPAIGN — Generally, I have the same amount of patience as my dog Murphy while he waits for a piece of my hamburger. In other words: none.
But I am going to change my tune when it comes to the Big Ten and the release of information about college football. There isn’t another choice, especially with Thursday’s sobering news that Illinois, along with the rest of the Big Ten, will only play conference games this fall. If it’s possible.
In the last four months, we have learned that the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t really care what we think. Or that we are desperate for live sports.
It is an opponent unlike any other. Darth Vader, Thanos and Anton Chigurth all rolled into one. A monster.
Coaches routinely talk about “controlling what you can control.” I cringe every time I hear the phrase and rarely put it into my stories.
But this time, it makes a lot of sense. When it comes to college football in 2020, we have no idea what is going to happen.
We each have to decide how we are going to deal with the lack of specifics. We can become Dougie Downer and spend the next two months complaining. Or, we can go with the flow, relax and be thankful that we are even thinking about it.
In those rare moments when I allow myself to go to the dark side, I can imagine a year without college football. It is not a pleasant place, and I don’t stay there very long.
We have seen some positive signs in other sports. Golf, although hit by its share of positive tests, has successfully restarted. I now need to know how to spell Bryson DeChambeau, the real-life “Happy Gilmore.”
The Basketball Tournament has proven that life in a bubble can be funny. Especially for the upstarts from the House of ‘Paign. Never thought I would watch summer basketball that isn’t the NBA. Now, I am addicted to it.
MLB is just around the corner (get well soon, Freddie Freeman) and the NFL seems in line to play.
With college football, we all need to lower our expectations a bit. The athletes and coaches will be doing everything possible to make it work. The results might not be what we are used to, and that’s OK. Any return is a good return.
Boss knows bestSo, what’s the optimal plan for Big Ten football going forward?
Ace sports editor Matt Daniels mentioned an idea on our radio show that I think is a keeper: Double round-robin schedule.
Every team in the West plays every other team ... twice. Home and away. That means two Illinois-Purdue matchips, two with Iowa, etc.
So many reasons to like it. From a financial standpoint, it is a no-brainer. The 95-mile drive to Ross-Ade Stadium is much preferred than a long flight to Rutgers. Safer and cheaper, a winning combination when all athletic departments are taking a fiscal hit.
Yes, Matt’s idea would keep Illinois from playing Ohio State this season. Is that a bad thing? The Buckeyes are considered a national title contender and return one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy, quarterback Justin Fields. I’d love to see him play in person. My guess is Lovie Smith will be fine with missing Fields.
The double round-robin means the same number of games as previously scheduled. It won’t work if the Big Ten is determined to get the season done in a hurry.
Keep in mind, no matter what happens, we hope and expect the solution to be temporary. So great care needs to be taken to not harm any of the league relationships.
Conference officials understand. They know to treat everyone the same. No favoritism toward Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan just because they are the current power teams. Rutgers, Maryland and Illinois are just as important.
The Big Ten is a strong alliance with deep roots. It can survive a season turned upside down.
It’s an early test for new commissioner Kevin Warren. Based on conversations with people who know him, Warren is up for the assignment. The conference will be stronger and maybe a bit more nimble when it reaches the other side of the pandemic.
The key to the operation is to avoid knee-jerk reactions and short-sighted decisions. Big-picture thinking is why the Big Ten is one of the power conferences. Maybe the most influential.
Innocent bystandersThe Big Ten’s decision to keep its competition in-house caused some collateral damage. Like nonconference games. Ohio State-Oregon would have been a doozy. Oh, well.
I feel for the Illinois State fans who desperately wanted to see the Redbirds play at Memorial Stadium.
A quick and easy fix exists, though: Move the game back to 2021. Ask UTSA or Charlotte to slide their game back to a later season. Every athletic director figures to be more accommodating in the next year or two. The deals should be fairly easy to make.
Illinois has done a good job over the years scheduling FCS schools in the state. Illinois State, Eastern Illinois, Western Illinois and Southern Illinois are ready and willing opponents.
Illinois is scheduled to host Eastern Illinois in 2024, but has no other announced games against the in-state schools.
The nearby schools should make more regular Memorial Stadium appearances. It’s always good to keep the money in the state.
That’s one thing we’ve all learned during the pandemic. Even as we wait for college football to kick off.