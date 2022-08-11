Asmussen | Crowded receivers room starting to take shape for Illini
CHAMPAIGN — Barry Lunney Jr.’s first Illinois offense is taking shape.
The quarterback will be either Tommy DeVito or Art Sitkowski, with Syracuse transfer DeVito seeming to be the favorite. Running back is in good hands with 1,000-yard rusher Chase Brown and talented backups. The offensive line welcomes back standouts Alex Palczewski and Julian Pearl. Tight end is a go with Luke Ford and Tip Reiman.
The one spot where there are major questions: wide receiver. Oh sure, converted quarterback Isaiah Williams returns following a 47-catch, 525-yard season.
Beyond Williams is where it starts to get garbled. The No. 2 returning receiver is Casey Washington, who caught 21 passes for 294 yards and no touchdowns.
The No. 3 receiver was tight end Daniel Barker, who is now at Michigan State. The Illini will wave at him from across the field when the Spartans visit Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Nov. 5. Awkward.
No. 4 receiver Donny Navarro III and No. 8 Deuce Spann left the Illini. Navarro is heading to Northwestern and Spann is at Florida State.
On the current Illini roster, after Williams, who is next?
According to Lunney, it depends on the day.
“We’re playing a bunch of them and there are a lot of plays being made,” the former Texas San Antonio offensive coordinator said. “They’ve all had their ups and downs, just like everybody in camp. ... Obviously, Isaiah’s been really steady.”
Lunney doesn’t want to name names. Not with more than two weeks before the opener and plenty of practice on tap.
“Each day, it’s kind of been a different guy,” Lunney said. “I think we’ve got a group there that’s got some depth at the position. We’re certainly further along than we were Day 1 of spring, Day 2 of spring. There have been a lot of positive signs from that group.”
The ability is there at receiver.
“I believe across all positions, we’ve got enough talent if we’ll play within the system and play with discipline and togetherness and chemistry and detail that we’re going to be fighting, scratching and clawing in a lot of games,” Lunney said. “The wide receiver group, the encouraging thing is guys have had their days. And it’s not a reflection of inconsistency. We play a bunch of different guys at a bunch of different positions and the ball gets spread out over the field. I’ve been really pleased with the group overall.”
Brian Hightower could be part of the answer at receiver. He played in four games and later redshirted in 2021 after starting seven games in 2020.
The Miami native has made a good impression.
“Just a steady young man that cares, who has integrity and character,” Lunney said. “Catches the football really well. A big body. He has given us his all. That’s what we want from everybody.”
Making a mark
Pat Bryant caught six passes in eight games as a rookie. He made his first career start against Purdue.
Now a sophomore, he is in contention for a starting spot.
“Pat Bryant is one tough dude,” Lunney said. “He’s a competitor. He loves football. That’s one thing that sticks out to me.
“He reminds me a lot of a receiver we had at Arkansas, Keon Hatcher. Whatever you asked him to do, he did it. He embraced it. Pat will block on the perimeter. He’ll run routes. He’ll make a contested catch. He epitomizes what we’re wanting offensively.”
Not that the coach thinks Bryant is perfect.
“He’s got things to work on. He knows that,” Lunney said. “He knows we’ve all got things we can get better at. He gives it. He’s special.”
Encouraging words
As Lunney talked about him Wednesday after practice, Bryant listened.
“He always encourages me every day, how proud he is of me, how hard I work,” Bryant said. “Just hearing it from him in the interview is pretty special.”
Like the rest of his returning teammates on offense, Bryant is getting to know his new coordinator.
“He’s pushing us to pick up the tempo,” Bryant said.
Bryant agrees with the new boss that there is enough talent at receiver for the Illini passing game to be productive.
“For sure,” he said. “In the wide-receiver room, everybody is going out and making plays. Coach Geo (George McDonald) does a great job putting us in a good position to make those plays.”
Bryant wants to take advantage of his opportunity.
“I’m going to go out and make big plays,” he said. “Do whatever I can to help the team win.”
In the offseason, Bryant gained 10 pounds to get to 200. That figures to provide a boost.
In 2021, he learned about the speed of the college game. Lessons that should help him in Year 2.
“Just realizing how big people actually are,” Bryant said, “it helped me face my fears.”
Put Bryant on the list of receivers who like contact.
“I love to block,” Bryant said. “If you block, you’re going to get the rock.”
There are just over two weeks before the opener against Wyoming.
“That’s just right,” Bryant said. “I feel very comfortable with the offense.”
In the third game on Sept. 10, Bryant and the Illini welcome Virginia to Memorial Stadium. A year ago in Charlottesville, Va., Bryant experienced his “welcome to college football moment.”
“I went in for a slant and the safety came and hit me and knocked the ball out,” Bryant said.
Turns out, the Cavaliers player was from a high school rival of Bryant’s in Jacksonville, Fla.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.