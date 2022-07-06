Asmussen | Dancer sees Big Ten expansion as a good thing
CHAMPAIGN — You might think Big Ten coaches were given a heads-up before last Thursday’s stunning news of Southern California and UCLA joining the conference in 2024. You would be incorrect.
The coaches got the word the same time and same way as the rest of us: via social media and hurried news reports.
“I was like everybody else that day,” Illinois men’s tennis coach Brad Dancer said. “The news started coming in and my phone blew up for the rest of the day.
“I’m just mesmerized that they are able to pull this stuff off in top-secret situations.”
Dancer had no warning, and that’s OK. He understands the Big Ten’s desire to keep it quiet.
If you have a secret that needs to stay that way, Big Ten officials are a great choice. The nuclear launch codes? My computer password (Bob1234)? Feel free to let the Big Ten guard those.
Bottom line for Dancer: The Big Ten is about to get better across the board.
“When you look at it on paper,” Dancer said, “it looks really logical outside of the geography and the travel costs associated with that.”
The Big Ten is adding iconic, prolific programs.
On the list of all-time NCAA team championships, regardless of sport, UCLA and USC are second and third with 119 and 111, respectively. Only Stanford (131) has more.
The top school on the list from the current Big Ten is Penn State, which is tied for fifth with 52. Illinois is 37th with 18.
Tougher competition
As with every sport in the Big Ten, bringing in USC and UCLA impacts men’s tennis.
Historically, the Trojans and Bruins are among the all-time best. USC won the first men’s team title in 1946 and has the most titles (21) overall. Stanford is next with 17 and UCLA is third with 16.
“It means winning the Big Ten is going to get a little bit harder,” Dancer said. “As if it wasn’t hard enough.”
Dancer welcomes the challenge.
“I love that,” he said. “When we play USC and UCLA, it’s not like, ‘Oh, no.’ You’re excited about that.”
The Trojans were ranked among the Top 20 this season. That’s also where UCLA always stood until 2022. The Bruins missed the NCAA tournament for the first time since the current team format was established in 1977. That’s 44 straight times UCLA had a date in the postseason showcase (the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19).
“UCLA had a year kind of like us,” Dancer said.
Illinois missed earning an NCAA bid for the first time in more than two decades.
Dancer’s program has played both teams over the years. Dancer sent welcome texts to UCLA coach Billy Martin and USC’s Peter Smith.
“They are class acts,” Dancer said. “It’s a big boost for the conference.”
And it should also help when Dancer recruits a player from the West Coast.
“There is so much talent in California,” Dancer said. “For us, it’s another pitch: ‘Hey, you’re going to be coming home at least two out of your four years.’”
Scheduling is still to be determined.
“I think it all going to get fairly interesting,” Dancer said.
Team travel will likely change. When Illinois plays in the Big Ten region, it hits the road by bus or van, whenever possible. The travel party is usually about a dozen people.
“We fly when we have to fly,” Dancer said. “We’re not driving to California.”
What’s next?
When he first heard about USC and UCLA, Dancer’s thoughts went to the other schools in the Pac-12.
“I feel bad for some of the institutions that are potentially going to get left behind,” Dancer said. “It’s a big moving animal. It’s a little bit like (name, image and likeness) kind of was, the tidal wave is going. I thought about the Pac-12 commissioner (George Kliavkoff) because I’ve only heard amazing things about him and what he’s done. Tough scenarios for him.”
Dancer expects the Big Ten to continue looking to build.
“I think we all think expansion’s not over,” he said. “I equate it to a cruise ship out in the ocean. It’s going and you’ve got to figure out where do you get on or hopefully not get run over by it.
“My role is to take care of the men’s tennis program and the University of Illinois and do the best we can. These things are fun to dive into and speculate.”
Dancer likes what the Big Ten is doing.
“We are part of a conference that is trying to lead,” Dancer said. “I think that that’s encouraging.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.