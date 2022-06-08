CHAMPAIGN — Jon Davis ran the first race at his dream school in 2016.
Now, all these years later, his Illinois career is coming to a close.
The former Oakwood star hopes there are two more races on tap at the home of college track: Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. That’s the site of this year’s NCAA outdoor meet.
And on Wednesday, at 6:46 p.m., Davis competes in the 1,500-meter semifinal. The final is scheduled for 8:12 p.m. Friday.
Can the 24-year-old Davis take the title? Illinois distance coach Sarah Haveman sure thinks so.
“Absolutely,” Haveman said. “If you are one of the 12 on the line in the final, you can win. You have to be on.”
Davis was on during the NCAA indoor mile, finishing fourth, fewer than two-hundreths of a second out of first.
Davis and the Illinois contingent left for Oregon on Sunday. Late last week, he met with reporters at Demirjian Park. Davis was barefoot, but promised to wear shoes at the NCAA meet. Good call.
This will not be his first appearance at Hayward Field. He ran there as a freshman in 2017, finishing 16th in the 5,000.
“It feels pretty great to go back to Eugene for the outdoor championships,” Davis said.
His keys for the week?
“Approach it like every other race and know you’re going to be racing people with a wide range of skill sets,” he said. “Just be ready for anything and be confident in what your skill set is.
“I’ve watched enough 1,500-meter races, been in enough 1,500s to know what needs to be done.”
Hayward Field is the Yankee Stadium/Madison Square Garden of college track. A great place to call it a career.
“I think it’s pretty special to end it out there,” Davis said.
Davis knows the history of Hayward, which was the college home of the late, great Steve Prefontaine.
“I’m a super big fan of watching super old races,” Davis said.
Ups and downsA legend at Oakwood (he won nine state titles in track and cross-country), there were great expectations when Davis came to Illinois. Many of them realized, including three All-American honors.
“The consistency he’s brought for a large chunk of time has been super impressive,” Haveman said. “He definitely has not had an easy journey getting here through different injuries and sicknesses.”
There were times when Davis had to take extended breaks from running.
“Coming back was a struggle,” he said. “Obviously, I was a little frustrated when things were not as easy as I thought they’d be coming back. Looking back, it’s not something I beat myself up too much about. I think things worked out pretty well. I just put my head down and kept working in the summers and the winters and eventually had pretty good results.”
Davis feels good going into his final college races.
Haveman points to the qualities that make Davis special.
“His determination,” she said. “He could have gone anywhere he wanted. His heart was here.”
Davis isn’t dwelling on the end of his time at Illinois. It’s all about the race at hand.
“I’m happy I’ve spent six years here,” he said. “I’ve had a great experience here, made a lot of friends. I’ll keep in touch with them when I go off into the real world. I’m pretty excited to wrap things up and see what’s next.”
Near futureLater in the month, Davis — who has agreed to join KPMG in the San Francisco area, where he will be an audit associate starting in September — will compete in the USA track championships with the hopes of earning a spot on the world team. There is also a race in Portland, Ore.
“That will be the end of my season,” Davis said. “Anything other than that, I still have to talk to my coaches about what plans are next or what the possibilities are.”