Dear Commissioner Warren,
You have heard from star quarterbacks, determined coaches and angry parents.
I am none of those. Just a neutral observer in my 32nd year covering the Big Ten. Loved every minute. Well, almost every minute. Until COVID-19.
The current health/life crisis is rock bottom. A debilitating global pandemic that has forced us to temporarily turn away from our favorite things. Like college football.
When COVID-19 erupted in March, we all wondered what would happen next. Some hoped and prayed it would go away. Obviously, that has not been the case.
More than a year ago, June 4 to be exact, you were picked to lead the Big Ten, replacing popular Jim Delany.
Big shoes to fill as you certainly realized.
How many times have you heard “Jim Delany would have (fill in the blank)?”
I’m guessing more than you care to count.
Delany’s time was far from perfect. It included its share of challenges, especially scandals at Penn State, Michigan State and Ohio State.
When you started in January, everything looked great. The league was in the middle of a successful basketball season with more than half the 14 teams on the way to NCAA tournament. The conference could have done major damage. Sadly, we will never know.
The sky fell in mid-March. Delany never faced a monster like COVID-19. No one had.
The Big Ten didn’t have a commissioner during the 1918 flu pandemic.
You are in uncharted territory. There is no “how-to” guide. All you can do is listen to the experts and follow the same course that led you to the top of the nation’s best college conference.
I won’t pretend to know all that you know. You have access to scientists and medical experts who are giving you the best information available.
It’s a fluid situation. Everyone should understand that.
So, when the conference schedules were released on Aug. 5, you tried to warn us there were no guarantees the games would actually be played.
The problem was you got our hopes up we could see some level of normalcy in the fall.
Historically, the season is tied to college football. Fans can’t wait for the dog days of August to roll into the hope and joy of autumn. Leaves turning, bands playing and full stadiums across the country. When that was taken away, even though no fault of your own, there was going to be backlash. Immediate and fierce.
Not to dwell on the negative, but the rollout of the decision to postpone the season was clumsy, awkward and unsatisfying. I’m sure there were plenty of people in your ear, including the conference presidents and chancellors. They know the academic side best, but you understand sports better than they ever will.
A couple suggestions in hindsight: You should have had medical/health experts front and center, there to answer questions. And you shouldn’t have limited your initial media accessibility to conference-friendly BTN. Dave Revsine did a fine job asking you the hard questions. But it would have been better to have reporters from across the conference gathered on a Zoom call or even in a spacious outdoor venue. If you had offered, I promised we would have shown up.
I realize positive PR is not the priority. The health and safety of the players, coaches, staff and fans is your main concern.
A better explanation of what went into the decision would have saved you a lot of criticism.
The other missing piece was a detailed plan for what spring football will look like. If it was me (and thank goodness it is not), I would meet with the best football, business and administrative minds in the Big Ten in the coming weeks. Figure out how to make it work and announce it to the world.
And here’s a crazy concept from a reporter with a pro-media bias: Allow us in the room to tell your story.
One reason that fans reacted the way the did was because of the lack of transparency. In a country that believes in press freedoms, that’s kind of a big deal.
One more idea: make yourself always available to the conference athletes. Have an open-door policy at the Big Ten offices in Rosemont.
The fall sports athletes have been devastated by the postponement of their seasons. The seniors don’t know if they have to move on or if they get another year.
You don’t have to tell them anything definitive right now. Just be there to listen and offer support. Pledge you will fight for them.
Sorry, another point: This will get better. You are never going to laugh about it. And you can’t let it ruin whatever is ahead.
Nobody can be sure how this will play out. If the ACC, American, Big 12 and SEC are able to complete their seasons, be the first in line to congratulate them, while also listening to their ideas.
Final word, I promise: I am rooting for you. And the players and coaches in the conference. We sportswriters are lumped into a basket of cynics and naysayers. Couldn’t be further from the truth. We care about the games, the people playing in them and coaching them. And the guy in charge of the whole deal.
Take care and stay safe,
Bob Asmussen
Champaign News-Gazette
P.S. Please stop for a visit at 201 Devonshire Drive next time you are in Champaign.
