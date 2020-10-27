CHAMPAIGN — What went wrong for the Illinois defense this past Friday night in Madison?
Well, take your pick.
Was it execution? That was certainly part of it. Wisconsin, with the Big Ten’s best running back in Jonathan Taylor having moved on to the NFL, converted 8 of 14 third-down tries. That’s a cool 57 percent, which will win a lot of games.
Was it scheme? The Badgers had wide-open receivers running all over the place. No other way to account for Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz’s near-perfect 20 of 21 effort, including five touchdowns. Mertz is good — among the top freshmen quarterbacks in the country — but he isn’t that good.
Was it missing pieces? Didn’t help. Linebacker Milo Eifler had to sit out the first half and linebacker Jake Hansen was lost for most of the game. Defensive end Isaiah Gay didn’t play because of a suspension and defensive back Devon Witherspoon was out because of an injury.
Against a top-25 team like Wisconsin, Illinois needed all hands on deck. That wasn’t the case at Camp Randall. And it doesn’t figure to be the case against Purdue on Saturday, with Hansen’s situation iffy at best.
Illinois allowed 430 yards and 45 points to Wisconsin in the opener. It wasn’t the worst performance in the conference. In fact, yardage-wise, Illinois is ninth in total defense, more than 100 yards ahead of last-place Maryland. Scoring-wise, Illinois is 12th, ahead of only Minnesota and Nebraska.
The goal isn’t to avoid the Big Ten basement. The goal is to be one of the best on defense in the conference. And if possible, the nation.
Can’t happen here? Of course it can. I saw it for myself during the Ron Zook era, when his team finished top 10 nationally in yards allowed.
That seems like a 100 years ago. It was 10.
Currently, Illinois is tied for 98th nationally in scoring defense. Tied with Kansas, not a team you want to share a statistical space with unless you are talking basketball.
How do you fix it?Illinois coach Lovie Smith has worked with defenses his entire career. At all levels.
Simply put, the Illinois defense broke down. In so many ways.
“There was a lot of disconnect,” Smith said Monday afternoon. “Busted coverages. We didn’t get enough pressure.”
Smith didn’t see Friday’s effort — or lack thereof — coming.
“We assumed we were in a different place going into the season,” Smith said.
Smith thought his team was ready for the Badgers. A year ago, the Illini were stunning the No. 6 team in the nation at home to set off a wild celebration.
So much has changed since then. The defense lost key players to graduation (Dele Harding, Jamal Milan, Stanley Green, Tymir Oliver). The line lost its coach (Austin Clark) to the NFL. And the much-needed spring ball and nonconferences games were lost to COVID-19.
“I thought we were more prepared to play a better football game than we did,” Smith said.
The mental part of the game was of particular concern.
“When you have guys catching touchdown passes uncontested, that’s not a good start,” Smith said. “We won’t continue to play football like that. We’re better than that. I’m a better coach than that. I’ve got to get my team ready to go better than that, and I will.”
The Illini can’t really use rust as an excuse. Because Wisconsin had almost as much time between games, last playing in the Jan. 1 Rose Bowl. The Illini played two days earlier.
Tough stretchBoth after the game and again on Monday, Smith pointed out the Wisconsin loss counts as only one game. No matter how lopsided.
That’s the right approach to take for a team that just got punched in the gut. In the time between the Redbox Bowl and the 2020 opener, the mood was positive. Then, splat.
“When you have an effort like that, you can’t wait to play as soon as possible.” Smith said.
The Illinois defense has eight games left to show that 2019 wasn’t a fluke.
Starting with Purdue, it won’t be easy. The Boilermakers hope to get superstar receiver Rondale Moore back. Even if the former All-American isn’t back in the lineup, David Bell is one of the best in the country, and is coming off a huge game against Iowa this past Saturday when he caught 13 passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns during the Boilermakers’ 24-20 home win against the Hawkeyes.
“They have an excellent receiving corps without Rondale,” Smith said. “If you put possibly one of the best receivers in college football into that mix, of course, you can understand the problems they would present. (Moore) will be challenge. We’re preparing like he’ll be able to play this week.”
After Purdue, Minnesota comes to C-U for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 7 at Memorial Stadium. The Gophers struggled in their opener against Michigan, losing 49-24 and falling out of the Associated Press Top 25, but figure to get healthy against Maryland this week. Coach P.J. Fleck loves to beat his home-state school and will remind the Gophers about the last visit to Memorial Stadium in 2018 (a blowout loss).
The next road game is at Rutgers, which stunned Michigan State in the opener.
With Greg Schiano back in charge, the Scarlet Knights are no longer the pushover they have been in recent seasons. They will view Illinois as a game they should win.
Especially if the Illinois defense continues to play like it did against Wisconsin.