CHAMPAIGN — On Monday, Heisman Trophy ballots are due from voters across the country. It’s like an election, with each state given a share of the decision-making.
Illinois has 21 votes, representing TV, radio, newspapers and websites. It’s a broad geographic mix, from the top to bottom of the state. I have one of the votes.
And usually, the pick is obvious. Not this year.
The best team, Georgia, doesn’t have a star player at one of the offensive skill positions.
Alabama has a great quarterback, Bryce Young, who could follow last year’s winner in wide receiver DeVonta Smith. But in his last game, a near-miss against mediocre Auburn, Young was much less than Heismany. He didn’t complete half of his passes and got sacked seven times before the Crimson Tide escaped with a 24-22 win in four overtimes.
Plus, he faces a monster test Saturday afternoon against Georgia in the SEC title game. Put up 300 yards, a couple TDs and a win against the Bulldogs, and he might lock up the Heisman. Unless it goes the other way. Unless Young — who has completed 288 of 418 passes for 3,901 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions — struggles and the Crimson Tide lose to fall out of playoff contention.
If that happens, and I’m thinking there is a chance it will, it opens Heisman contention to a bunch of other positions. Including — gasp — guys on defense.
It has been 24 years since someone other than a quarterback, running back or receiver heard his name called in New York.
That was defensive back Charles Woodson, who won the 1997 Heisman while leading Michigan to half a national title.
Since Woodson, the Heisman has gone to 17 quarterbacks, five running backs and one receiver.
Another Wolverine?It’s possible that the next defender to win the Heisman plays at Woodson’s alma mater in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Check out Vegas odds on the Heisman, and high on the list is Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.
The senior is third in the country with 13 sacks. He disrupts games and is a pain for opposing offensive coordinators. They have to know where No. 97 is at all times.
The NFL has noticed him, too. Hutchinson will be a top pick in the 2022 draft, which doesn’t really matter in the Heisman discussion, but tells you he has unique talent.
Second-ranked Michigan is coming off an impressive win against rival Ohio State and earned its first trip to the Big Ten title game. Beat Iowa on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and Michigan will certainly earn a bid to the College Football Playoff. Another first for the program, which has routinely had its season spoiled by the Buckeyes.
Some Heisman voters are reluctant to vote for players who don’t touch the ball. Woodson was helped with his candidacy because he was a standout returner and saw a few snaps at receiver that season, too.
Woodson proved the 1997 voters were right by having a Hall of Fame career in the NFL. Many project the same kind of success for Hutchinson, though that shouldn’t factor into the voting.
Except, it does.
Others to watchIf not Young or Hutchinson, then who?
Two other defensive standouts appear to be in the mix: Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis and Alabama linebacker Will Anderson. Davis is a mountain of a man at 6 feet, 6 inches and 340 pounds, causing chaos at the line of scrimmage for one of the country’s best defenses. Anderson is a playmaker for the Crimson Tide, registering 85 tackles and 14 1/2 sacks.
And there are plenty of contending quarterbacks and running backs. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud had Heisman momentum until the loss to Michigan. He doesn’t have another game to help his cause, but did throw for 3,862 yards, 38 touchdowns and five interceptions in his first season of college football.
Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III is in the middle of a monster season with 1,636 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett (4,066 yards, 40 touchdowns and seven interceptions) and Mississippi’s Matt Corral (3,339 passing yards, 20 TDs, four INTs) deserve consideration, too, for leading their teams to successful seasons.
We’ll find out together at 7 p.m., Dec. 11, when the Heisman winner is announced.
My secret vote isn’t going to be made until after all the games are done this Saturday. And at this moment, I am wide open. As voters should be.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.