CHAMPAIGN — It was not Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud taking the field for Illinois on Saturday afternoon.
Not a superstar recruit with a certain NFL future.
Instead, it was a sixth-year transfer who lost his job at his old place. The primary task for Tommy DeVito against Wyoming: Win the game.
Check. In a big way.
The former Syracuse starter was solid the entire way and even better in spots.
DeVito’s performance won’t be the key to the success of the Illinois offense. Only a part of it. Other just-as-vital players, starting with star running back Chase Brown, are scattered throughout Bret Bielema’s roster.
The Canadian feasted against the outmanned Mountain West team, which was making its first-ever appearance in Champaign. The Cowboys were paid nicely for their troubles ($1.1 million), which will dull some of the pain of a 38-6 loss.
Bielema tried to keep the identity of his starting quarterback within the team. He told the top two competitors — DeVito and Art Sitkowski at first. Eventually, two days before the game, the head coach broke the news that fans and media had already figured out.
DeVito showed the wisdom of the decision early in the game. On his first pass of the season on his first drive, he hit Brown for a 14-yard touchdown.
“You’re not going to score unless you try, so we did it,” DeVito said. “Chase had a great run (on the previous play), and we had a great play call. He won his matchup, and we made them pay for it.”
See, football is easy.
“After that, I was like ‘Oh, this is great. What a great way, two plays, go down and score,” DeVito said.
How was DeVito feeling at the start?
“Pure excitement,” he said. “I don’t get touched the whole camp. The whole last week, I’ve had Donovan (Leary, freshman quarterback) swinging pads at me getting me some contact here and there. I was looking forward to that first hit for the first game. It came on the second play, and I was ready for it.”
DeVito finished the game 27 of 37 for 194 yards and two touchdowns. With no interceptions.
“I did all right,” DeVito said talking to a scrum of reporters eager to hear his every word. “I’m a lot harder on myself than people would think. As soon as I’m done with you guys, I’m going to go in there and pull out my iPad and go look through every single throw.”
The Illinois offense is far, far from a finished product. DeVito knows it.
“Obviously, there’s a lot to clean up,” he said. “Happy with the win of course. (Sunday) is going to be a huge day for the offense growing-wise. There were a lot of flags on the field. One of our things going into this game was be clean and play clean. We did that, but there was still a lot of meat left on the bone that we’re going to need to take care of.”
Looking aheadSo, inquiring minds want to know, will DeVito be the starter on Friday at Indiana?
Absolutely.
The Illini coach was impressed.
“I thought Tommy really showed great composure,” Bielema said. “He’s a very accurate passer.
“I thought he did some things that don’t go in the newspaper, like getting rid of the ball on some early downs so we didn’t end up in a negative yard situation.”
DeVito isn’t patting himself on the back.
“We know this is our first Big Ten opponent and we have to not let (Saturday) affect tomorrow,” he said.
DeVito will be tested in the coming weeks. By the Hoosiers and the following week against Virginia, which drilled Illinois 42-14 in 2021 and kept the Illini offense from causing major damage. The Cavaliers will come to Memorial Stadium with plenty of confidence.
Illinois ran a new offense against Wyoming, with Barry Lunney Jr. handling his first game as play-caller.
But word, and film, will spread quickly among the Illinois opponents. What might have been a surprise for the Cowboys will be part of the defensive plan for Wisconsin, Iowa and others.
If the Illini want to break through and go to a bowl, DeVito needs to be better down the road. He seems to be developing good connections with his wide receivers, hitting 12 different players against Wyoming. Keeping the receivers happy is always a good thing for the quarterback.
Full of potentialThere is more to like about DeVito. Start with his self-confidence, which has been noted by his teammates and coaches.
They keep saying some version of “that’s Tommy being Tommy.” It is used as a compliment.
It has been a few years since Illinois fans had a lot of faith in the guy behind center.
DeVito came into the Big Ten when the league has a spectacular set of quarterbacks. Ohio State’s Stroud is the Heisman Trophy favorite. Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell, Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa and Michigan State’s Payton Thorne are all-conference talents.
DeVito doesn’t need to match those guys. That might too big of an ask. But he can definitely play at the same level of the next group of quarterbacks among returning starters at Iowa (Spencer Petras), Minnesota (Tanner Morgan), Michigan (Cade McNamara), Penn State (Sean Clifford) and Wisconsin (Graham Mertz).
DeVito is aiming high.
“I think as a competitor, you always want to be the best no matter who it is,” DeVito said.
Having Brown on his side is a huge plus, DeVito said.
“To see Chase go, it’s special,” he said.
DeVito was able to watch the offense function while staying upright. He didn’t get sacked once thanks to the efforts of his offensive line. That wasn’t always the case in Syracuse.
“Listen, I’m not taking any shots here, but I think this is the first game I’ve been in that I did not get sacked,” DeVito said. “They did an awesome job.”