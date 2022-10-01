MADISON, Wis. — A warning to the mouthy Wisconsin fans before they start dissing Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito on Saturday: His parents Tom and Alexandra will be at Camp Randall Stadium. Mess with them at your own peril.
“That would be a big mistake on their part,” Tom told me on the phone this week. “I’m not worried what they say to Tommy. Certainly, don’t say it to me because I’m a pretty jacked-up guy. I worry about what they’ll say to my wife. I worry about their safety. Oh, she’s tough.”
The DeVitos just zoomed up my rankings of “coolest Illini football parents ever.”
When Illinois landed Tommy before the 2022 season, it gained more than just an experienced Power Five quarterback. It added his support system, too.
The family has Tommy’s back and will do what is best for him. He was playing at Syracuse, 233 miles from the family home in Cedar Grove, N.J. Champaign is 841 miles from Cedar Grove. No problem.
“We would have sent him to the moon if it suited us,” Tom said.
Ultimately, Tommy picked Illinois this past December. Why? Two words: Bret Bielema.
“It was Coach B.,” Tom said. “It was his personality, who Coach B. was and the style of play they have on offense. That’s why we both agreed, ‘This is it.’”
Progress reportSo far, so good. Tommy is seventh in the Big Ten in passing yards, averaging 238.5 per game. He has nine touchdown passes and two interceptions. Only Ohio State superstar C.J. Stroud has more TD passes in the Big Ten going into October.
With Tommy running the offense, Illinois is 3-1 and looking to go 4-1 for the first time since 2015.
“I feel good where we’re at,” Tommy said. “Offensively, we’ve been making strides.”
Three more wins and Illinois clinches its first bowl bid since 2019. Four more and it will have its first winning season since 2011.
Not that Tom, or Tommy, are looking ahead.
“One game at a time,” Tom said.
The DeVito family has been enjoying their one and only season in C-U.
“We love it because we were welcomed with open arms,” Tom said. “There’s not enough minutes at the tailgate for my wife. She gets pulled in every direction. The people are terrific.”
Alexandra and Tom have been to every game except for the Thursday night matchup with Chattanooga on Sept. 22.
One small disappointment for the family, caused by the Big Ten, came when the original 2022 trip to Penn State was changed to a game at Indiana. It didn’t help that Illinois lost a close one to the Hoosiers on Sept. 2.
“Penn State was my team growing up,” Tom said. “The friends and family were jumping on that game because it’s a 3 1/2-hour car ride. Plus, (Tommy) is friends with Sean Clifford, so we’re looking forward to that game. Oh, well. You can’t have everything.”
The entire family will be in Madison. Tom and Alexandra are being joined by Tommy’s brother Max, a receiver at Salve Regina, a Division III school in New Jersey. The Seahawks are off this weekend.
This will be Max’s first chance to see Tommy play in college. In 2021, Tommy had the same experience when he got to watch his brother on Senior Day.
The perfect endingTom’s got it in mind. And it is possible.
“The dream sequence for me is the Rose Bowl,” he said. “I’ve always loved that game seeing it televised. I’ve always loved the mountains in Pasadena and Brent Musburger. Every time that song comes on, “California Dreamin” they always play it when they go to commercial. I love that song. When I work out, I play that song.”
Another dream sequence for the family would be this: Tommy making it to the NFL.
“He has NFL talent,” Tom said. “He’s just had the worst luck that anybody could have. Now, unfortunately, he’s playing catch up.”
Bielema is a believer in his starting quarterback.
“When we have NFL agents come in or NFL scouts, I literally say to them, ‘Whatever file you have on Tommy DeVito, it’s OK to store it and it’s OK to reference it, but please judge him on what he does here,’” Bielema said. “I think he’s taken his level of play to a different point.”
Helping handsWhen Bielema met with the DeVito family, he brought offensive line coach Bart Miller with him. It wasn’t totally intentional. Miller was on the trip to see line recruits, too.
But it made an impression. So did the words from the head coach.
“Tommy was looking for a system that could protect him and let him play quarterback,” Bielema said. “I told he wasn’t going to be our third-string running back. He was going to play quarterback, and we were going to keep him on his feet.”
Music to the ears of Team DeVito.
He watched as Tommy got hit hard during four seasons with Syracuse, suffering a string of injuries.
“It wasn’t only his injuries at his previous stop, it was injuries to his teammates that led to not protecting him over there,” Tom said. “They had the worst ranked supporting cast in college football the two years he played.
“Imagine running for your life. Tommy had to take rib injections to play. Picture you can’t breathe. You can’t take a deep breath. You can’t run and you’re playing behind a sieve of an offensive line, and he still had a good year in 2019.”
Tommy is back for one final run. In the Big Ten instead of the ACC.
It is clear the family is proud of what Tommy has done and what he can be.
“He’s put in work since he’s 5 years old like no one has,” Tom said. “And he does everything the right way. ‘Yes sir. No sir.’ No talking back. The kid never even took a sip of beer in his life.”
When Tommy was younger, Tom would point out athletes who had their careers hindered by DUIs and other troubles.
It made an impression for Tommy.
“I was trying to deter him as a 13-year-old, 14-year-old, which is when teenagers start drinking,” Tom said. “It stuck. If there’s a kid to root for, it’s him because he’s the type of guy who says ‘hello’ to every parent, every mother. He gets that from his mother. His mother taught him manners very well.”
Making a changeBefore Tommy arrived in C-U, Bielema made a switch at offensive coordinator. Out went Tony Petersen. In came Barry Lunney Jr.
The move was acceptable with the DeVitos.
“We love Lunney. Tommy loves Lunney,” Tom said. “We love when the coordinator was a quarterback who can relate and knows what it’s like. His personality is great. He really gets it.”
The coaches can’t possibly be as critical of Tommy as he is of himself. Even after wins, he finds faults. Lots and lots of faults.
“Where I’m most critical is ball placement,” Tommy said. “Three or four inches here or there can make all the difference.”