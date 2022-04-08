CHAMPAIGN — Tommy DeVito is starting to feel at home in his new college town.
He’s got a favorite place to eat in Champaign (Cactus Grill), a grasp of the Illinois offense and a healthy disdain for the “spring” weather.
“This wind gets hectic,” DeVito said in an understatement.
The graduate transfer quarterback from Syracuse is three months into his one-season adventure with Bret Bielema’s Illini. You get the idea there is no place he would rather be.
On Thursday morning, DeVito had his second session with the media. And it was as comfortable and familiar as the earlier Q&A from late January.
He has embraced the challenge of starting over after four years at Syracuse.
“It’s been exciting,” DeVito said. “Learning curve, for sure. New players on the field, learning a lot of the receivers, running backs. It’s one thing to throw routes in the indoor versus going out there with a live defense because you’ve got to react to them.”
For a quarterback, making connections with the receivers is near the top of the priority list.
So far, so good.
“It’s gotten better and better every day,” DeVito said. “Every practice we’ve been there. Every time I go up in the film room, we’re communicating, learning from one another and always trying to improve in that aspect.”
The quarterbacks talk amongst themselves. On the field and in meetings.
DeVito’s main competition for the starting job, returnee Art Sitkowski, is limited in spring ball because of wrist and shoulder surgeries. He is expected to be full-go for training camp in August.
DeVito and Sitkowski, two transfers who call New Jersey home, share their experiences.
“After I come off a drive, me and Art are talking, ‘What’d you see here? What’d you see there?’” DeVito said. “We just pick off each other’s minds, see what we can do better and the offense can do better as a whole.”
To DeVito, competition is a good thing.
“One-hundred percent,” DeVito said.
New bossBarry Lunney Jr. is now running the Illinois offense, taking over for Tony Petersen. When DeVito was initially talking to Illinois, Petersen was the Illini offensive coordinator, and Lunney was still the offensive coordinator at Texas San Antonio.
“He didn’t ask for me. I didn’t ask for him,” DeVito said. “We just kind of got put together. But it’s worked tremendously so far.
“He’s just a ball of energy. Dude’s got a million stories.”
Lunney is verbally active during practice, with a constant stream of instructions spilling out.
“It’s a good thing because you get a lot of information,” DeVito said. “That’s just how he is. In the film room, on the field, off the field. He’s an outgoing guy.”
DeVito thinks Lunney’s offense fits his skill set.
“They do a lot of things I like,” he said. “Some things are new to me that I was looking for.”
He knows there is work to do. Both personally and for the offense. DeVito’s goal is to learn from his mistakes and try not to repeat them.
One change for the 6-foot-2, 210-pound DeVito style-wise is Lunney’s push for the quarterbacks to step up in the pocket when facing pressure.
“That’s something that I’m definitely adjusting to,” DeVito said.
Spring workouts are important to every player. But even more for a guy who just got here and has limited time left.
“I put the most pressure on myself to be the best that I can be,” DeVito said. “Everybody’s on everybody. Everybody knows what the expectations for this team are and what the potential of this team is.”
Thursday’s eighth practice pushed the Illini past the halfway point of the spring. The team plays its spring game at 6:30 p.m. on April 21 at Memorial Stadium. DeVito is looking forward to it.
“I’m excited to see the stadium with some people in it for the first time,’ DeVito said.
Knows the drillIsaiah Williams figures to be one of DeVito’s top targets in 2022. The converted quarterback led the Illini in receptions last season.
“When I first met him, everybody told me he was a quarterback and I had to go watch the film,” DeVito said. “To be a quarterback at the college level and make that switch to receiver, you have to be a special kind of athlete. The more and more I looked into it, he is that special athlete.”
DeVito and his new teammates take the field against Wyoming in 141 days. The quarterback is eager to get to the opener. But ...
“I can’t wait,” he said. “Obviously, we need more time a an offense to continue to learn the rest of the plays that are going in and be able to master them.”