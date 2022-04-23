CHAMPAIGN — Of course new quarterback Tommy DeVito captured the headlines at the Illinois spring game.
A 16-for-20 passing performance got everyone’s attention. In a good way.
But there was so much more to see.
Here are 10 other observations about Bret Bielema’s second Illinois team from Thursday’s scrimmage under the lights inside Memorial Stadium:
1. Ground and pound. New offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. wants the Illini to be able to run the ball effectively. It worked well Thursday.
Returning 1,000-yard rusher Chase Brown gained 88 yards and Josh McCray had 86. They combined for three scores and averaged 7.3 yards per carry. If they do that on a consistent basis in 2022, Illinois will streak past bowl eligibility.
“We’ve got good running backs,” Bielema said.
2. The other guys. Brown and McCray weren’t the only one who ran well.
Holdover Chase Hayden continued a solid spring with 32 yards on seven carries. And freshman Jordan Anderson gained 30 yards on four carries, including a 24-yard touchdown run. The deepest position on the team, by far, gives Lunney all sorts of options during the season.
“Chase Hayden has had his best string of practices since I’ve been here,” Bielema said.
3. Missing part. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley product Aidan Laughery wasn’t able to go because of an undisclosed injury.
“He’s been a very exciting player,” Bielema said of the freshman running back who enrolled early. “He’s definitely a dynamic player who is making a lot of people miss.”
4. Work to do. At first glance, you would have called wide receiver Isaiah Williams one of the stars of the scrimmage. He had six catches, including two for scores, and 120 yards. But Bielema wasn’t as quick to praise a guy the team is counting on to lead the receivers again this season.
“Isaiah Williams has a standard that is very, very high,” Bielema said. “I think he would be one who would say, ‘I can do better.’”
Just a hunch that Bielema wasn’t happy with an early drop, which cost the White team a big gain.
“I think he’s learned a lot about himself,” Bielema said, “and he’s just scratching the surface.”
5. Familiar face. On my way into Memorial Stadium, I bumped into former Illini All-American linebacker J Leman, who worked as analyst on the BTN broadcast. Like always when when he calls games involving his alma mater, Leman was frank about the team’s strengths and weaknesses.
6. Line them up. The first-string offensive line had a good night. Despite playing without likely tackle starter Julian Pearl, the White team ran for 215 yards, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. The first unit is coming along.
“We’ve got some healthy competition,” Bielema said. “Isaiah Adams, (Alex) Palczewski, Julian Pearl and Zy (Crisler), those are four guys who look like Big Ten lineman. You’ve got Jordyn Slaughter and Alex Pihlstrom, now you’ve got something.”
7. Filling a void. Illinois is looking for a third receiver behind Williams and Casey Washington, who missed Thursday’s workout. Enter former Miami transfer Brian Hightower, who has 11 catches in his Illini career.
He played in four games in 2021, but didn’t have a catch and redshirted. On Thursday, Hightower grabbed four passes for 80 yards.
If the former Miami receiver can emerge and becomea threat in 2022, it will take some of the pressure off Williams and Washington. Still, look for Illinois to try to add another receiver this summer from the transfer portal.
8. Mission accomplished. Bielema wanted his guys to play hard. Check. He wanted the team to show improvement. Check.
“A lot of really good, positive steps in the right direction,” Bielema said. “A lot of correctable mistakes. I get excited because it’s a team that really wants to be coached, a group that listens to not only their coaches, but other teammates. I thought there was a lot of good communication between our older players and our younger players.”
He also wanted his guys to stay healthy.
Plenty of hard knocks surfaced in the game (Williams was at the end of a couple of them). But despite the physicality, Bielema said the team didn’t suffer any new injuries.
9. Getting closer. Quarterback Art Sitkowski wasn’t able to play Thursday night as he recovers from injury. He broke his arm last October at Penn State and also underwent offseason shoulder surgery.
“Art is right on the verge,” Bielema said.
When the team returns to workouts in June, Sitkowski will be “full go rodeo,” Bielema said. “Excited to get him back in the lineup and obviously great competition there in that room. I think iron sharpens iron.”
10. Celebrating 2021. The team held its awards banquet Friday night at the Colonnades Club at Memorial Stadium, almost five months after the season ended in late November. The Red Grange Offensive MVP award went to tailback Chase Brown. Safety Kerby Joseph earned the Dick Butkus Defensive MVP honor.
The Dike Eddleman Special Teams MVP went to kicker James McCourt. Tailback Josh McCray was named Rookie of the Year.
The Illini Power award went to safety Sydney Brown. Coaches Appreciation award for offense went to Williams and offensive lineman Jack Badovinac. The Coaches Appreciation awards on defense went to Owen Carney Jr. and Tony Adams. Scout teams players of the year were Griffin Moore (offense), Tailon Leitszey (defense) and Mike Manning (special teams). Punter Blake Hayes earned the scholar-athlete honor. Tailback Mike Epstein earned the Wright Commitment to Excellence Award.
The Paul and Tiz Bresee Award went to center Doug Kramer. Jake Hansen earned the Bruce Capel Award. And offensive lineman Vederian Lowe was given the Land of Lincoln Award. The Spirit of the Illini award went to deputy athletic director Warren Hood.