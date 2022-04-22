CHAMPAIGN — The spring verdict on Tommy DeVito?
So far, so good. Actually, much better than that.
“We’ve always known he has a good, live arm,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said Thursday night. “He definitely is a guy who can throw the ball around. He’s athletic, dynamic. Had a lot of positive things (Thursday).”
The Syracuse transfer is the first and best quarterback option for Illinois in 2022.
Naturally, DeVito took the starter snaps in Thursday night’s spring game at Memorial Stadium. Playing for Team White, he hit 16 of 20 passes for 248 yards and three scores in a 58-40 win against Team Blue.
“It was pretty vanilla,” DeVito said. “Everything was our basic stuff. It was being able to go out and execute and do everything we had to do.”
DeVito was happy to play in front of fans.
“It brings so much energy out of me,” he said. “My family was here (Thursday night). That was special for them to be here. First time being in the Midwest, first time coming to the facilities.”
He threw a first-quarter touchdown pass to Isaiah Williams, a combination that should keep busy during the upcoming season. DeVito found Williams again late in the second quarter for a 44-yard score.
Williams, a converted quarterback, finished with six catches for 120 yards.
Beyond Williams, Illinois is thin at receiver. Casey Washington, the team’s No. 2 returning receiver, didn’t play Thursday night.
DeVito also threw a touchdown pass later to tight end Tip Reiman. New offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. likes to use the tight ends in the passing game, which is good news for Reiman and Luke Ford.
The fact DeVito arrived on campus in time for spring ball is a plus. The offense is new, with Lunney Jr. now in charge. DeVito learned it along with the rest of his teammates. From all reports, the transition was smooth.
DeVito will have a short stay in Champaign-Urbana. He has one year of eligibility, which is a change from previous starter Brandon Peters, who played three seasons after transferring from Michigan.
DeVito has impressed the media with his wit and friendliness. But the folks who really matter are the Illini coaches, starting with Bielema and Luney, who is also serving as quarterbacks coach.
He’ll be back
One of the players expected to compete with DeVito in training camp wasn’t even on the field Thursday night.
Rutgers transfer Art Sitkowski spent part of the game working in the WDWS radio booth with Brian Barnhart and Steve Kelly. Sitkowski has been limited this spring as he recovers from shoulder and arm surgeries. He broke his arm late in Illinois’ nine-overtime victory at Penn State and was lost for the season.
Sitkowski’s shoulder had been ailing before the Penn State. The hope is the surgery helps return the zip to his passes.
The Illinois coaches want internal competition, in the quarterback room and every other position. If Sitkowski is able to push DeVito in summer training camp, it will be a positive for the team. Quarterback depth is important because of the injury risk.
Checking in
Besides Washington, the only other likely 2022 starter who didn’t go on offense was lineman Julian Pearl. The Danville product missed time early in the spring after injuring his thumb playing basketball.
The running game looks to be the strength of the offense, especially if the rebuilt line does its part.
If anything, Lunney might find himself short of carries. Tailback Chase Brown is coming off a 1,000-yard season and sophomore Josh McCray had big moments. Would Lunney consider putting them on the field at the same time?
Maybe. But he certainly wasn’t going to show that in front of the BTN cameras.