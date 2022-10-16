CHAMPAIGN — Here’s what we know about Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito after another winning performance by the Syracuse transfer during the 24th-ranked Illini’s 26-14 win against Minnesota on Saturday:
Fasteners Etc. Postgame Show || Minnesota 10-15-22 #illini https://t.co/hzuUqVgMIx— NewsTalk 1400 & 93.9-FM WDWS (@wdws1400) October 15, 2022
1) He is effective.
DeVito hit 25 of 32 passes for 252 yards. He threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score.
“It felt awesome,” DeVito said.
His parents, Alexandra and Tom, came from New Jersey for the game. They’ll be there Oct. 29 at Nebraska, too.
2) He is tough.
Knocked out in the first half against Iowa with a sprained ankle, some figured DeVito would sit Saturday.
Not a chance.
When did DeVito know he was playing? Almost immediately after he went to the bench against the Hawkeyes.
“In my head, it was 100 percent,” he said. “There was no chance I was not playing in this game.”
DeVito received treatment this week for “like six hours a day,” he said.
“At halftime of the Iowa game, when they told me I was done, I started my treatment then,” he said. “I was watching the game on TV, getting iced. Just a huge thank you to (trainer Jeremy Busch) and the rest of the people in that room because they did everything in their powers to get me ready for this game. I appreciate them for that.”
3) He’s glad to have an open week.
“For sure,” DeVito said. “I need this. This week is going to be me in the hot tub, in the cold tub, in the training room. Laying down and relaxing.”
4) He’s happy to be here.
DeVito’s former team is undefeated and ranked No. 18. The Orange beat No. 15 North Carolina State 24-9 on Saturday to improve to 6-0.
The quarterback wishes his former team well, and roots for Syracuse.
“I’m happy for them,” DeVito said. “I played with those guys for years and years. We constantly keep in contract and everything worked out.”
He has found a new home in Champaign-Urbana, though.
“We’re going bowling in October, and that’s a really good feeling,” DeVito said. “I don’t think that’s the team goal. We want to go way past that.”
This season is working out like he hoped.
“When you go to a program, you want to win games,” DeVito said. “We’re still not at the peak of where we can be.”
5) His head coach is a big fan.
“Tommy is incredibly tough, competitive,” Bret Bielema said. “Any time your quarterback plays well, that’s a big deal. I could tell on film when I first watched Tommy, he’s got some swag to him. Then you talk to him on the phone and you’re like, ‘OK, this kid gets it.’ I didn’t really know how the players would respond when he got here.”
Bielema messed with the heads of the Gophers, talking like DeVito was questionable for the pivotal Big Ten West matchup.
“Last Sunday, everybody was concerned about Tommy. I was concerned about Tommy,” Bielema said. “My wife (Jen) always texts me and calls me, but every day the first thing she’d say, ‘Is Tommy playing?’”
He got a partial answer the day after the Iowa game.
“We were going to go dye the water fountain orange and Tommy rolls up on Sunday and he’s got a black, fleece robe, eye shades on, a pair of slippers on one foot and a boot on the other,” Bielema said. “I told him, ‘You look like a guy out of “The Breakfast Club.” Of course, he didn’t have any idea what that movie was. I had a feeling he was going to get better in a hurry.”
The quarterback was good to go by Wednesday.
“I always tell you guys I don’t want to mislead you,” Bielema said, “but if it can give us an advantage ...”
6) He can keep a secret.
Outside the team, few knew DeVito would be able to play Saturday.
He went to Moe’s wearing a walking boot. Someone took a picture with him and DeVito didn’t spill the beans this week.
“I don’t even really know what boots do,” DeVito said. “I think they’re just for protection so no one walks by me and kicks me by accident.”
7) His Illini teammates are happy he is here.
Hard to know what kind of record Illinois would have without DeVito. But it is doubtful it would be 6-1.
“He’s special,” wide receiver Isaiah Williams said. “He makes big plays. Whenever it’s third and fourth down, he’s accurate and poised.”
Williams, a converted quarterback, appreciates DeVito’s personality.
“He’s never down,” Williams said. “He’s never too high. He’s never too low. He throws a touchdown and is like, ‘All right, let’s score some more touchdowns.’ He might throw a pick. You don’t even remember he threw a pick. He’s even-keeled.”
Williams never doubted DeVito would be on the field Saturday.
“If he’s not hurt hurt,” Williams said, “he’s going to play.”
Williams was one of the players DeVito befriended soon after arriving in C-U.
“His first day coming in, he was trying to build a relationship with everybody,” Williams said. “As soon as he came in the locker room, he was trying to introduce himself to everybody. He didn’t come in cocky. He came in humble.”
DeVito is a major part of the team’s success.
“He makes us 10 times better,” Williams said. “When he’s on the field, he gives us a sense of confidence.”
The offensive linemen like him too.
“He’s just done a great job,” tackle Alex Palczewski said. “We know that if we give him time, he makes plays.”
Palczewski expected the quarterback to be on the field against the Gophers.
“You know he’s got that New Jersey grit,” Palczewski said. “I truly love blocking for him.”
DeVito joined the lineman for a meal earlier this week at Billy Barooz.
Who paid?
“(Center Alex) Pihlstrom picked up the tab,” Palczewski said.