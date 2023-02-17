CHAMPAIGN — If new Illinois special teams/tight ends coach Robby Discher continues his recent pattern, it will be a very good 2023 for Bret Bielema’s squad.
Discher met with the media Thursday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
In 2020 as a special teams coordinator/defensive assistant, Discher helped Louisiana to a 10-1 finish and No. 15 in the final Associated Press Top 25.
In 2021, Discher served as Georgia’s special teams quality control coach. The Bulldogs went 14-1 and won their first of two consecutive national titles.
Discher wasn’t around for the second title. He had taken his lucky penny/rabbit’s foot/four-leaf clover self to Tulane as special teams coordinator in 2022. Coming off an injury-marred 2-10 2021 season, Tulane went 12-2, won the American Conference title and beat Southern California in the Cotton Bowl.
“We won a lot of close games,” Dischesaid. “Stuff went our way.”
The Green Wave special teams were stellar, gaining the attention of Bielema at Illinois. When the Big Ten calls, you go. Even if it means leaving the great food and good times in New Orleans.
“Big Ten kind of speaks for itself,” Discher said. “They’ve had a track record for success, and Coach B.’s had a track record for success everywhere he’s ever been. Those things combined, winning program, good people in the program and an opportunity to do it it at the highest level was really attractive for me.”
It wasn’t an easy decision for Discher, who got his college coaching start at Sam Houston State under current Tulane coach Willie Fritz.
And Fritz isn’t just a former boss. He is the reason Discher gravitated toward special teams as an assistant.
“I will forever be grateful to him,” Discher said. “He’s had a bigger impact on my career than anybody else. He’s about as down-to-Earth, genuine, humble, good of a football coach as there is. Ninety percent of what we do is stuff I got directly from him. He’s been awesome for me.”
Clearly, Discher is a fan of his former boss.
“I think Coach Fritz is one of the best in the business,” the new Illini assistant coach said. “He is one of the most underrated guys in the country. He could win anywhere.”
Fritz isn’t his only mentor. Discher also learned from Billy Napier, now at Florida, and Georgia’s Kirby Smart, who is the current gold standard in college football.
“Both of those guys are highly organized people, highly detailed, both incredibly intelligent, obviously good recruiters,” Discher said. “Both run a really good program and show there are a lot of different ways to do it.”
Discher didn’t know Bielema until recently. And he didn’t have connections on the Illinois staff.
Last week, Bielema reached out to Discher to gauge his interest in an interview.
“I saw an Illinois number come up and I was in a meeting, so I didn’t answer it,” Discher said. “There was a voicemail. I was like, ‘Shoot, I should probably call this guy back.’”
Discher was offered the job on Monday and came to Champaign-Urbana on Tuesday after saying “yes.”
“Sometimes it happens fast,” Discher said.
Discher had never been to C-U before he started on the job earlier this week. He is from Kansas City, Mo., and recruited Chicago for Toledo, but that’s about as close as he had been to his new home. His wife Erin and their three kids remain in Louisiana and will join him at the end of the school year.
A wide receiver at William Jewell (Mo.) College, Discher has worked with both special teams and tight ends during his time as an assistant. He enjoys both aspects of his position, splitting his time between the offense and special teams.
“Tight ends, you get to be involved in everything,” Discher said. “You get to teach a lot of football.”
Working with special teams, Discher interacts with more players outside of Bielema and strength guru Tank Wright.
“That part is the best part for me,” Discher said.
New surroundingsDischer just met the returning Illinois players. He welcomes back starting kicker and Danville native Caleb Griffin and 30-year-old punter Hugh Robertson, an Australian with a unique background.
“We’ve got a good group,” Discher said. “They all seem like great kids. Just from watching the film, it looks like we have some talent in that room.”
Discher had talent in New Orleans. In the Cotton Bowl win, Tulane kicker Valentino Ambrosio converted on all six tries, including the game-winner.
Moving upIllinois assistant Terrance Jamison, the defensive line coach, didn’t need to be introduced to the press Thursday.
He’s been a regular interview subject his first two years on the staff.
But Jamison, the new co-defensive coordinator, took his turn at the microphone on Thursday afternoon. He appreciates the promotion.
“For me, it’s awesome. It’s a privilege to be in this position,” he said. “It means my career is going in the right direction in terms of progressing. It gives me the opportunity to be challenged a little bit more. Just a great opportunity.”
Illinois changed defensive coordinators, with Aaron Henry taking over for Ryan Walters, now the head coach at Purdue. Jamison will continue to work with the line, considered the strength of the returning team. All-star candidates Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. return.
“For those two guys to come back is exciting, especially in the world today with players having opportunities to go to the NFL, taking those opportunities to go elsewhere,” Jamison said. “It means a lot for those guys to feel as though they can trust us with their development and come back and continue to be a part of this program and this team.”
Jamison has a long history with Bielema, who recruited the Thornton product to Wisconsin.
After an injury kept him off the field, Jamison remained with Bielema as a student assistant, then later as a gradate assistant and defensive quality control coach. He rejoined Bielema at Illinois before the 2021 season.
“I just know in this environment, working for Coach Bielema, it’s going to put me in position to continue to grow,” Jamison said.
Bielema has taught Jamison to keep the focus on the players.
“It helps us be the best that we can be,” he said.