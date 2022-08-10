CHAMPAIGN — In the 1980s, Californian Mike White brought a steady stream of players to Illinois from his home state. Including future College Football Hall of Fame wide receiver David Williams.
After White left Illinois following the 1987 season, the stream slowed to a trickle.
Or was cut off completely. In the 130 years of Illinois football, 92 letterwinners have hailed from “The Golden State.”
With Southern California and UCLA joining the Big Ten in two years, that number could climb.
The head coach will decide if that is going to happen. It will be Bret Bielema’s call.
“There’s going to be that natural open door,” Bielema said.
After the expansion was announced, Bielema talked to Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman and senior associate director of athletics for development Howard Milton. They reminded him of an important fact.
“We have one of the largest alumni bases in California,” Bielema said.
But it is not as simple as saying, “We’re heading to Cali.”
On his current staff, only linebackers coach Andy Buh has extensive experience on the West Coast. Buh worked at California, Stanford, Fresno State and San Diego State, plus his alma mater Nevada.
Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters worked at Arizona and has recruited in the West.
“I think because of the ability to have two teams out there, and who knows where it’s going to end, I think it’s definitely something we will explore,” Bielema said.
It might not be immediate.
The 2023 class is getting close to full and the coaches are working ahead on 2024. It takes time to develop relationships, especially in a newer geographic area.
Familiar face
Illinois wide receivers coach George McDonald knows California well. He graduated from Buena Park High School near Los Angeles before signing with Illinois in the mid-1990s.
“Geo does a great job,” Bielema said. “I think in recruiting, it’s been my experience that you have coaches that are ambidextrous. They have to literally go everywhere and anywhere. Geo is one of those guys.”
Bielema currently has McDonald recruiting in Florida and Indianapolis. McDonald goes wherever he can help.
So, about California ...
“Geo’s from the West Coast so that definitely makes sense,” Bielema said.
Asked recently about recruiting California, McDonald pointed to the boss and said, “that’s a great question for Coach B.”
“I would love to go to California and recruit,” McDonald added. “They’ve got good players, good food and my family is still there. But in terms of recruiting areas, I know Coach B. and (recruiting director) Pat (Embleton) work really good in terms of figuring out where we want to go.”
Been there, done that
About 28 years ago, McDonald looked at his college options and picked Illinois.
He also considered Arizona State and Fresno State.
What made him decide to come to C-U for college?
For McDonald, it started with the guy in charge of his recruiting, Greg McMahon.
“I just had a great relationship with Coach McMahon,” McDonald said. “I had a great official visit with Dennis Stallings. He was my host, and he did a great job. I just really fell in love with the area, the school and the community. My vision of college was what the University of Illinois had to offer.”
He didn’t worry about the harsh winters or the distance from home.
“I was a young, impressionable California kid,” McDonald said. “I felt a bond with the community and the players.”
Stallings became a friend and mentor to McDonald before moving on to play in the NFL.
McDonald came to Illinois with California running back Wilbert Smith. There was no other Californian on the team, though linebacker Eric Guenther arrived the next season.
It didn’t matter to McDonald, who felt comfortable right away.
“I was one of the unique guys that once I stepped on campus I knew this was where I wanted to be,” he said.
McDonald traveled with the team in 1994 but redshirted. He got on the field for the first time in 1995.
There were more from the Left Coast on the way.
When Californian Ron Turner was hired before the 1997 season, Illinois went back to his home state for recruiting.