Officially, he is known as Dariush Takhtehchian, cardiologist at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.
But during basketball season, “Dr. Illini” works just fine.
His office is decorated with Illini schedule posters. His Twitter feed is all about Brad Underwood’s squad.
Some doctors play golf. Takhtehchian’s passion is Illinois basketball.
“I gravitated toward that and I love following the team in very, very critical details,” Dr. Illini said.
Among Dr. Illini’s 8,996 Twitter followers are members of the current team.
“A lot of the players responded and liked my stuff,” Dr. Illini said. “I’ve had Coach Underwood like a few of my Tweets.”
Dr. Illini stays positive with his comments. By design. He is quick to credit the Illini opponents.
“People melt down because they lost to Penn State by a big margin. We lost to Mizzou,” Dr. Illini said. “But those guys shot the lights out. They could have beaten anyone in those games.”
Dr. Illini does celebrate when Illinois rivals falter. He picked on Michigan after it lost to Central Michigan.
“It’s all Illinois,” he said, “I don’t like Michigan. And Iowa is a second not-like just because their fan bases are annoying.”
Dr. Illini is in the players’ corner, even when they struggle.
He is mindful of his audience. Even if the players don’t see the comments, their families might.
“I’m not going to say anything negative about a 18- to 22-year old,” Dr. Illini said, “First of all, who the hell am I? I’m a 49-year-old cardiologist who is 5-9 and 175 pounds and couldn’t dunk if my life depended on it. Who am I to tell you these guys are playing bad?
“I just want these guys to know we appreciate them. They are working their butt off. At the end of the day, it is just a game. You’re not dying. It’s not terminal cancer.”
He cares about the game. A lot. Basketball offers Dr. Illini a chance to get away from the stresses of everyday life.
“It does alter your mood. A win makes a huge difference the next day,” Dr. Illini said.
Origin story
Takhtehchian grew up an Illini fan in Glenview. He followed Lou Henson’s teams in the 1980s, including the iconic Flyin’ Illini.
He graduated from Glenbrook South High School, then set off for college.
Of course, he went to the University of Illinois for his undergraduate studies,. earning his degree in 1995.
“Ever since then, it’s been basically blood. Orange blood,” Dr. Illini said. “Once you’re an Illinois fan and go through some good times, you never really give it up.”
He continued to follow the basketball program during a cardiology fellowship in 2005.
“It was obviously the pinnacle when we were in the championship game,” Dr. Illini said. “Still hard to believe we made it that far, five points away from getting the real-deal championship.”
Dr. Illini is not one-dimensional. He follows the Chicago Bulls, too. And likes to dee-jay on the side.
Back to 2005. Yes, Dr. Illini was at “The Game,” the regional final matchup against Arizona at Rosemont’s Allstate Arena.
Dr. Illini was with his brother Kurosh, now an anesthesiologist in Chicagoland.
When Illinois went down by 15 in the final minutes, the brothers talked about heading to the parking lot to beat the traffic. Fortunately, they decided to stick around to watch the finish. In hindsight, great idea. And a lesson to anyone thinking about leaving a game early.
“Basketball, you never know what happens,” Dr. Illini said.
Staying busy
Dr. Illini doesn’t let his hobby interfere with his day job.
“I usually try to tweet before work and after work, unless there is something urgent that comes up during the lunch hour,” he said.
Because of his work schedule, Dr. Illini isn’t able to attend many games in person. He would appreciate it if the team schedules an annual game at the United Center.
He watches every game, sometimes hearing from his brother afterward.
Takhtehchian and his wife, Rita, live in Elmhurst with daughters Shirin, 15, and Shadi, 13.
His family understand’s Dr. Illini’s fandom. When his kids were younger, he often helped put them to bed and watched the games when he could.
“Now that they’re older, it’s not even an issue,” he said.
His brother, also an Illinois alum, understands Dr. Illini’s superfandom.
They attend a couple of Illinois games together each year and are going to Wednesday’s Illinois-Northwestern matchup at Evanston.
The game is for family bragging rights. Their younger sister Bahar is a Northwestern journalism graduate who makes frequent appearances on “The Today Show”and “Good Morning America,”
“Much more famous than we are,” Dr. Illini said.