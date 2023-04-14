CHAMPAIGN — When Devon Witherspoon hears his name called at the NFL draft on April 27, he will be the seventh first-round pick of Bret Bielema’s head coaching career.
Bielema will be there ... for the first time. The third-year Illinois coach is flying to Kansas City, Mo., later in the month for the shindig at Union Station.
“I’ve never gone to the draft,” Bielema said. “It never used to dawn on me to capture that moment with that player and celebrate that.”
Witherspoon is coming off a monster junior season. The Florida native earned All-American honors and was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, which goes to the nation’s premier defensive back.
Thanks in part to Witherspoon and likely draftees Sydney Brown and Quan Martin, the Illinois defense led the nation in fewest points allowed.
Last week during his workout for NFL scouts on the Illinois campus, Witherspoon clocked a 40-yard dash time of 4.39 seconds, another impressive performance in a year full of them for the 5-foot-11, 181-pound cornerback.
“My phone has been blowing up in the last two weeks,” Bielema said. “Obviously, a lot of it about ‘Spoon. He’s kind of in the stratosphere now where people are jockeying to try to figure out where he is going to be and people don’t want to tip their hat. Five or six calls a day asking me to reach out to them. I don’t think (his pro day) did anything but help him.”
Bielema spent three years in the NFL with the New England Patriots and New York Giants before arriving at Illinois and knows a lot of people in the league.
Many of whom are in the decision loop for first-round picks.
“When they are spending that kind of money, especially where ‘Spoon could go, they’re not just doing a little bit of research,” Bielema said. “They’re going to find out everything and anything they can to make the value what they are going to attach to this pick is going to be.”
Witherspoon is projected as a Top 10 pick, with some mock drafts having him going as high as No. 6 to the Detroit Lions. The sixth selection in the 2022 NFL draft, offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu, went to the Carolina Panthers and signed a four-year, $27.5 million contact.
Rare air
If Witherspoon is among the first 10 players selected, he will become the second Top 10 selection to play for Bielema with Bielema as a head college coach.
Future Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Thomas was the third overall pick in the 2007 draft by the Cleveland Browns after a standout college career at Wisconsin. The star offensive tackle was elected to Canton in his first year of eligibility.
Witherspoon will be just the second Bielema defender selected in the first round, joining former Wisconsin defensive end J.J. Watt, who went 11th overall to the Houston Texans in 2011 and embarked upon an All-Pro NFL career. All the other first-round picks under Bielema were offensive linemen, with five at Wisconsin and one at Arkansas.
Witherspoon won’t be the only Illini defensive player picked this year, with Brown and Martin both expected to be selected, maybe as early as the second round. Running back Chase Brown is also expected to hear his name called during the three-day draft.
Considering Bielema’s calling cards are defense and a strong running game, it makes sense his NFL prospects come from those areas.
Having Bielema at the NFL draft is good for Illinois. Certainly, the ESPN cameras will find him, and that’s a free commercial for his program.
Sounds like it might become an annual trip, too. Illinois will likely have a handful of prospects next year, though it is too early to tell if any could be selected in the first round. The 2024 draft is scheduled for Detroit, but the 2025 draft city hasn’t been announced. Kansas City is a first-time host and it makes sense for the NFL to move it around.
They noticeOf course, every first-round draftee from Illinois boosts Bielema’s program in recruiting. Prospects know that stuff.
So do their friends and families. It has been 11 years since Illinois had a first-round selection.
In 2012, both defensive end Whitney Mercilus and wide receiver A.J. Jenkins got the call among the first 30 picks.
The search for talent was already going well for Bielema. Witherspoon’s selection adds another bragging point.
“We’ve created a little bit more buzz about ourselves,” Bielema said.
This past Saturday, the Illini had unofficial visitors from “coast to coast,” according to Bielema.
“That takes foreshadow for us to be able to communicate with them, talk to them, get them here,” Bielema said.
None of the players were on official visits, meaning they had to pay their own expenses to come to Champaign-Urbana.
Players arrived from Illinois and surrounding border states.
Bielema can’t mention the visitors by name. But they included highly touted defensive end Williams Nwaneri of Lee’s Summit, Mo.
Recruiting for the 2024 class is in its infancy. Illinois has one commitment, offensive lineman Brandon Hansen of Mundelein.
By the time players are signed starting Dec. 20, Illinois will have 18 to 25 in the fold.