It looked like a slow news day. Until it wasn’t.
Illinois announced its plans Monday for a scheduled Zoom media call for Wednesday afternoon with linebacker Milo Eifler.
The pleasant Californian has a good story to tell. Eifler transferred from Washington and had a solid 2019 season. He is a projected starter in 2020 for the Illini.
We could have talked about tackling and pick sixes and the challenges for the Illinois defense with heavy losses on the line.
None of that came up during a media session that ran about an hour late Wednesday afternoon.
Before Eifler’s originally scheduled 1 p.m. session, he posted a tweet late Wednesday morning that got the attention of Illinois coach Lovie Smith and Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman.
“I understand that people want to see us play this season but in reality how can a team full of 100+ student-athletes fully function during a pandemic,” Eifler wrote. “Trust, my teammates and I want to play. But schools around the country are showing blatant disregard for student-athletes.”
At 1:01 p.m. on Wednesday, the school sent out an email postponing Eifler’s media availability “until a later date. We are taking this time to learn about Milo’s concerns expressed on Twitter.”
That was the status quo for a little more than two hours, during which he talked to both Smith and Whitman.
Then, at 3:25 p.m., word came from Illinois that the Zoom call was back on. Good move.
To his credit, Eifler didn’t hold back during a crowded (at least crowded in the virtual sense) meeting. He again expressed his concerns about playing in the time of COVID-19.
Remember, Eifler has more information than the general public. The Illinois athletic department is keeping COVID-19 test results private for the student-athletes who have returned to campus for voluntary workouts.
If there has been a positive case — which seems likely given the size of the team — Eifler knows about it.
Helping hands
After his tweets were posted, Eifler’s teammates backed him up, expressing similar concerns.
Running back Mike Epstein wrote: “My brothers & I want to play more than anything, but at what point during this global pandemic do we put our health & safety before the money & entertainment. ...”
Safety TreSean Smith wrote: “At what point does our value matter as more than athletes. When will people realize the use of athletes for the financial gains purpose. Everyone knows why the NCAA wants to have a season.”
Many more Illini lent their support, including Keith Randolph, Dylan Wyatt, Marc Mondesir, Dalevon Campbell, Coran Taylor, Marquez Beason, Quan Martin, Kenyon Sims, Jordyn Slaughter, Edwin Carter and Deon Pate.
Former Illini offensive lineman Marques Sullivan chimed in.
“Young fella you are wise beyond your years! I’m proud you are an Illini!” Sullivan wrote.
Checking it outNot all the comments on Twitter were kind. Some questioned Eifler’s commitment.
It’s not the first time the 22-year-old sociology major has been criticized on social media.
“I feel like athletes go through this a lot,” he said. “Say you have a bad game. You have those people who are going to congratulate you even though you lost. And you’ve got the guys that are going to badmouth you about the loss.
“You’re kind of listening to what you want to hear. That’s what I do. If my friend tweets me and says, ‘Good job. I like what you’re doing,’” I’m going to retweet that. If someone’s talking nonsense, there’s no reason for me to pay attention.”
Wednesday’s drama won’t cause Eifler to pull the plug on social media.
“I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing,” he said. “Social media hasn’t really affected my decision in the past or the future. I like to be on social media as much as you guys (in the media) do. Twitter’s hilarious. I love Twitter.”
I’m guessing the coaches and athletic administrators don’t always share Eifler’s love of Twitter. Their lives would certainly be easier if it didn’t exist.
I’d argue Twitter and the other platforms provide the athletes a voice they didn’t always have in the past. It gives the players an easy way to air their grievances.
Because of how open he was on Wednesday, Eifler becomes a player others will want to hear. Today and throughout the season.