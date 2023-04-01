CHAMPAIGN — Dan Hartleb is going to become the all-time winningest baseball coach in Illinois history.
He didn’t get the opportunity on Friday, with the Illini losing 12-9 to Michigan to start a three-game series at Illinois Field.
But he could get it at some point this weekend when the Illini and Wolverines continue their Big Ten series, with Saturday’s game set for a 1 p.m. first pitch (check the weather forecasts first, though).
In other words, soon.
When it happens, the family of the coach’s record Hartleb breaks will be cheering for him. Just like the late Lee Eilbracht would have wanted.
“My Dad, knowing the classy guy he was, would have been the first in line to congratulate Dan Hartleb,” said Kurt Eilbracht, Lee’s son.
Kurt, sister Ann, step-brother Doug Wilson and step-sister Debbie Wilson are all in agreement on the subject.
Hartleb notched win No. 518, 10-7, this past Sunday at Nebraska. That squared him with Eilbracht on the career win list. Hartleb had a chance to set the mark two days later, but Illinois lost 6-5 against Missouri in Sauget on Tuesday night.
Debbie, who lives in Charleston, attended the game in the St. Louis suburb.
Kurt had planned to be at Friday’s game, which was moved up three hours to a 3 p.m. first pitch instead of a 6 p.m. first pitch because of impending bad weather.
And Saturday’s game, too.
Entrance is free for fans “but I’d pay the price if there was an admission charge,” said Kurt Eilbracht, who is 76.
Kurt hasn’t heard what Illinois plans to do when Hartleb breaks the record. But he expects an on-field celebration.
Hartleb has been very low-key about the record chase. Kurt Eilbracht appreciates the coach’s attitude.
“He wants the ballplayers to go out there and play ball and concentrate on the game and do everything they can to win and keep that out of their heads until afterward,” Kurt Eilbracht said.
Long-term relationship
Lee Eilbracht was more than just a coach at Illinois. First, he was a player. In the 1940s, he was a standout catcher, splitting his tenure to serve in the military.
At one point, Eilbracht held the Big Ten record for highest season average.
After graduation, Eilbracht spent several years in pro baseball. In 1952, he returned to Illinois as coach, replacing Wally Roettger, who died in September 1951.
Eilbracht spent 27 seasons in charge of his alma mater before retiring in 1978. Eilbracht was 54 when he stepped away as the school’s leader in baseball wins.
His Illini won or shared four Big Ten titles.
Who did he pass to take the lead in career victories? George Huff, the father of Illinois athletics, who won 314 games from 1896 to 1919.
Legend Itch Jones is third place on the Illinois wins list with 474. Hartleb’s former boss celebrated with his protege after Hartleb hit win No. 475.
Back in the day
Lee Eilbracht never coached at the current Illinois Field. All his time was spent at the old Illinois Field, which is where the Beckman Institute is now located on Wright Street and University Avenue.
“Every time I drive by there, I still see the ghosts and in my mind, I still see the old ballpark,” Kurt Eilbracht said.
He remembers watching balls hit by players fly over the fence, starting in Urbana and ending up in Champaign.
The baseball program wasn’t swimming in cash during Lee Eilbracht’s time. He worked for three full-time Illinois athletic directors: Doug Mills, Gene Vance and Cecil Coleman.
While he never coached in the new place, Lee Eilbracht worked there as a radio analyst on WDWS with Dave Loane. He also helped out during Augie Garrido’s and Jones’ tenure.
Lee Eilbracht got to know Hartleb, too, before he passed away on Jan. 2, 2013 at the age of 88.
Now, the two long-time Illinois coaches with a deep passion for Illini baseball will be inextricably linked by their success in the dugout.