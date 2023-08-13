Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
CHAMPAIGN — Ask most freshmen football players their goals for the first season, and you’ll get some version of “help the team anyway I can.”
And sure, rookie receiver Malik Elzy said that on Saturday afternoon during Illinois media day at Memorial Stadium.
“I just want to be here, work hard for my team and put the team first,” he said.
But Elzy also has personal goals, with achievements attached. He is willing to share.
“Be a Freshman All-American, have 600-plus yards, five-plus touchdowns, All-Big Ten,” Elzy said. “Setting the standard high. I did this since high school, always setting the standard high. Being a (high school) All-American was on that list, and by the end of my senior year, I accomplished it.”
His brother, Devonta, always encouraged Elzy to write down his goals.
“Just to see what you’re working toward,” the elder Elzy said. “That just keeps me on track.”
The Illinois coaches like Elzy’s confidence.
“I try to temper his expectations, but not dampen them,” wide receivers coach George McDonald said. “I tell him, ‘I want you to shoot for the moon and I want to help you get there. But there’s going to be rough patches.’ He’s really, really mentally tough. He has a high level of maturity”
Elzy, a four-star recruit from Chicago Simeon, is the top prospect that Illinois signed in his class. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder reminds me physically of former Illini Arrelious Benn.
A freshman in 2007, Benn also set high goals. Then followed up by leading the Rose Bowl-bound Illini in receiving yards.
Elzy enters a different situation than Benn, who joined a losing team trying to turn the corner.
Illinois is now established, coming off an eight-win season. Depth and talent is there at receiver — led by junior Isaiah Williams, who had 82 grabs in 2022. Veterans Pat Bryant and Casey Washington return after catching 34 and 31 passes, respectively.
But there is always room for another talented player, even if a big season from Elzy isn’t needed.
“We’ve got a lot of receivers in that receiving room with a lot of talent,” Elzy said.
Jumping inSaturday was the first time Elzy has been available to the media since he started his college career with the Illini.
He handled the 40 minutes deftly. Soft-spoken and friendly, Elzy has been through this before. He was a big-time recruit in high school and has talked to reporters over the years.
This is his first college training camp. The 18-year-old is adjusting as he goes.
“You’ve just got to keep stacking days,” Elzy said.
Training camp includes its share of ups and downs. How a player responds to the challenges will help determine how soon he is ready to get on the field. With Benn and Brandon Lloyd before him, it was obvious they were capable early.
“I’ve got to keep my head high,” Elzy said.
When he was younger, Elzy said, he wasn’t patient about reaching his goals. That has changed.
“I learned opportunity is going to come and when it does,” Elzy said, “you’ve got to be ready for it.”
Williams, Bryant, Washington and the other receivers have helped with his transition.
Learning second-year coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.’s offense is part of the process. Elzy is getting there, studying the plays every night after practice.
“Just to get familiar,” he said. “To sync in my head.”
He is getting used to the speed of the game each day.
“We play fast,” Elzy said. “I know where to be and what I have to do.”
Staying closeElzy had his pick of Power Five programs, with scholarship offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee and so many others.
Being two hours from his Chicago home was a good reason to pick Illinois. But not the only one for Elzy, who initially committed to Cincinnati before re-opening his recruitment and selecting Illinois this past January.
“Most importantly, I wanted a coach that could develop me,” Elzy said. “Coach McDonald, he tells me the truth. He can develop me to the best athlete and student and person. Coach (Bret Bielema) and all the coaching staff, this is a great environment to be around. We’re up and coming right now.”
Elzy is wearing No. 2 at Illinois after wearing 8 at Simeon.
“New start,” he said. “Fresh start.”