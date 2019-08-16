+2 Ask Bob: How is Langan immediately eligible and Ford isn't? According to reports, Langan was initially denied immediate eligibility. But the player appealed the ruling and got the OK the next time.

URBANA — The difference in the Illinois running game from 2017 to ’18 was striking.

With Garrick McGee in charge, the ‘17 Illini finished 122nd nationally at 105.6 yards per game. Brutal. And a major reason Lovie Smith had to make a change.

With Rod Smith in charge last year, the Illini finished 12th nationally at 243 yards per game. The Illini ranked two spots behind national champion Clemson.

Part of the credit for the big bump went to 1,085-yard running back Reggie Corbin and mobile quarterback AJ Bush Jr., who ran for another 733 yards.

And part of the credit went to the offensive line. Led by senior Nick Allegretti, the group made it easy on the running backs and quarterbacks.

They won battles up front and created holes. In a 4-8 season, the line play was a bright spot.

That should be the case again this season.

Four starters are returning: center Doug Kramer, guard Kendrick Green and tackles Alex Palczewski and Vederian Lowe.

Allegretti, a rookie trying to win a job with the Kansas City Chiefs, is hard to replace. His spot will likely be filled by Alabama transfer Richie Petitbon, who joined the team in the spring.

So far, training camp has been uneventful for the line. Palczewski missed some practice time, but will be ready for the season.

His absence gave others a chance to work with the first unit. One goal for any training camp is to find reserves capable of moving up. The Illinois coaches now have a better idea who is ready.

Big boss

Allegretti wasn’t the only Illini who moved to the NFL. Former Illinois line coach Luke Butkus left his alma mater to work for the Green Bay Packers.

Lovie Smith and Rod Smith didn’t need to look very far to find a replacement for Butkus. Bob McClain worked as an Illini analyst last season and jumped at the chance to be full-time assistant.

Kramer and his line buddies like the hire. A lot.

“We all love him,” Kramer said. “He’s perfect for this group. He does a great job focusing on the little things.

“Everyone’s got his back. We know he has our back. He’s made that very clear.”

The transition has been smooth.

“Kids are doing a good job,” McClain said. “They’re coming out and they’re working hard every day. They’re committed to getting better every day. They come with a purpose. The attitude they brought to work, it makes your job better.”

Having four returning starters helps. But success isn’t guaranteed.

“It’s like life in general,” McClain said. “If you think everything’s going to be a perfect ride, we’re living in a fantasy world.”

There are obvious benefits with an experienced crew. The unit has confidence from the work it did in 2018.

“These older guys, they are really good leaders,” McClain said. “They set a really good culture for the room. It helps out on the field. They’ve seen things. They know how to react to things in a positive way.”

Complacency isn’t a concern with the current group. The 4-8 record takes care of that.

“They’re hungry to win and they’re hungry to get better,” McClain said.

Allegretti ran the room last season. In a nice way.

This year, leadership is more a group deal.

“You always talk about leadership and guys setting a standard for the young guys,” McClain said. “Nick did a good job with those guys. He helped them learn how to go about things.”

Kramer spent the first three years of his Illini career following Allegretti.

“Doing whatever he did,” Kramer said. “If he was going in to get extra treatment, I’d go in to get extra treatment. You find yourself doing the same things he did.”

Gameday and beyond

McClain will likely be on the field during games.

“It’s nice to be able to be down there and make adjustments with some guys,” McClain said. “You can look at your guys in the eyes and get a feel for where they’re at with everything.”

No need to look ahead just yet. The Illini stay in training camp mode next week. Fine with McClain.

“We’re still working on certain fundamentals and techniques becoming second nature to them,” McClain said. “We have to keep repping, repping, repping.”

Akron is more than two weeks away.

“I’m thinking ‘Tomorrow, I’ve got to work on this,’” Kramer said, “Everyone in the room has something else to work on. We’ve just got to keep on progressing.”

What does a successful year look like to Kramer?

“We want to improve on last season: rushing, scoring, less sacks, all that stuff,” Kramer said.