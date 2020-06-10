Normally, when Gabe Megginson watches an Illinois football game, he is all-in for the Orange and Blue.
Not on Sept. 4.
That Friday night at Memorial Stadium, the former Illini offensive lineman is expected to be in the starting lineup for Illinois State.
Of course, Megginson wants to win.
“That would be a cool story to tell for a long time,” he said.
Megginson, a high-profile Class of 2015 recruit from Jacksonville, spent three years with the Illini. He committed to Tim Beckman in April 2014, redshirted the 2015 season under Bill Cubit and then spent his first two college seasons playing under Lovie Smith.
After the 2017 season, during which he started four games, Megginson transferred to Illinois State, where he was an instant hit with the Redbirds.
He started 11 games during the 2018 season for Brock Spack’s program at left guard and earned a spot on the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer team.
The 2019 season was supposed to be Megginson’s last at Illinois State. But an injury early in the season led to back surgery that prematurely shut down his senior year.
The injury didn’t happen on one play. More a compilation of hits during the year.
“It was going on all throughout the summer, but you don’t know how bad it is until someone’s hitting you,” Megginson said. “It never had time to recover.”
After surgery in September on two herniated discs, Megginson began the recovery process.
How is he today?
“It’s back to normal,” Megginson said.
Wanting to finish what he started, Megginson petitioned the NCAA for an extra season of eligibility. Two weeks ago, he got the word: Get ready to suit up again.
“I figured it could happen,” Megginson said.
If not for the surgery, Megginson would have been out of eligibility when the Redbirds visit Memorial Stadium.
“I swear I didn’t fake an injury to get a sixth year,” Megginson said. “It almost seems too good to be true, but I am excited about it.”
Megginson can’t wait to see his former teammates.
“The senior class this year I know best, like Doug (Kramer) and all them,” Megginson said. “I think it will be really fun. There will be a lot of small talk in between plays. I’m curious to see which direction it goes.”
Last time he talked to his former teammates, Megginson wasn’t sure he would get another year on the field.
“They were really supportive about it,” Meginson said.
Though he left for another school, Megginson is still an Illinois fan.
“I think it’s an awesome place,” he said. “I thought one of the coolest things about being there was the networking. And the diversity of people you live with and live around.
“I think it’s a very good school and a good program. They’re proving themselves.”
Staying put
Megginson returned home to Jacksonville after classes ended at Illinois State in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But he went back to campus about six weeks ago.
“There are some guys who had enough equipment to lift,” Megginson said. “There wasn’t a lot happening back in Jacksonville.”
Illinois State players will be tested Thursday for COVID-19. Starting Monday, they will be allowed to return to the football facilities.
“I can’t wait. You can only lift so hard on your own,” Megginson said. “Being around each other is a lot cooler, a lot more motivating.”
Social distancing hasn’t been much of a challenge for Megginson.
“It’s not very different than what I was doing before,” Megginson said. “I would spend most of my days in my room, hanging out, after I was done with my stuff. It hasn’t been a big curveball for me, luckily.”
Looking ahead
The Redbirds advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs in 2019, losing 9-3 to eventual national champion North Dakota State.
Spack brings back a strong team, including the 6-foot-5, 315-pound Megginson.
The lineman earned his undergraduate degree last December in university studies. He is working on another degree, in political science.
The pandemic has shaken life, including college sports.
“It’s been funky,” Megginson said.
Though he is young (he just celebrated his 23rd birthday on May 26) and healthy, Megginson understands he can catch the virus.
“I’m bed-rested over a cold,” he said. “I don’t handle sickness very well. I do not want to play with it.”
Assuming the Illinois State-Illinois game is played as scheduled, the next question is whether fans will be allowed.
If so, Megginson expects a large contingent from his hometown.
“They’d probably want to make it a big deal,” Megginson said. “It’s fun for them and it’s fun for me.”
Plenty of talk about playing games without fans is out there. Megginson hopes that isn’t the case.
“That would be weird,” Megginson said, “but most of the time when you are out there, you can’t even hear people.”