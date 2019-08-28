If the folks in charge at the Virginia Theatre have an open night coming up, they might want to book former Illinois linebackers J Leman and Brit Miller.

The fun-loving, wise-cracking duo brought their act to “Monday SportsTalk” on WDWS 1400-AM. It lasted less than hour, but I could have listened to their banter late into the night.

The crowd at Scotty’s Brewhouse seemed to enjoy them, too.

As players at Illinois in the late 2000s, Leman and Miller were never shy. They were always popular interview subjects because of their willingness to go deeper. They kept the cliches and the playerspeak to a minimum. Always appreciated.

And they were ultra-accommodating. I once followed Leman to a church service for a long story about his faith. The headline was “J is for Jesus.”

When I visited Miller for a story in Decatur back in 2005, we went to his mom’s hair salon. Without much prompting, Miller sat under one of the classic dryers for a photo. Not sure how many players would have done that, but the percentage is low.

Neither guy has changed much since the end of their Illinois careers. Leman’s final game was the 2008 Rose Bowl. He cried in the postgame interview session after the crushing loss.

Miller was also on the field for that game. He played with a broken toe, which didn’t help against powerful Southern Cal.

Miller had another season. BTN asked to follow the Illini for the first season of “The Journey.” No surprise, Miller was a star of the show.

Teammates for life

They give each other a lot of grief on Monday evening. In a good way.

PODCAST: Monday Night Sports Talk Former Illini linebackers Brit Miller and J Leman join the guys at Scotty's Brewhouse in Champaign, to discuss the upcoming Illini football season.

“I usually just get to be here once a year,” Leman said. “Now you guys have Brit here. I feel honored.”

Leman currently stands sixth on Illinois’ career tackles list. Miller calls Leman “The King of the Pile On.”

”I was always the guy under the pile, bleeding, while J was on the top of the pile cheering,” Miller said. “They would give him the tackle.”

Leman learned to celebrate facing the press box. Easier to get his No. 47 noticed that way.

They got to know each other during their high school years, with Leman at Champaign Central and Miller at Decatur Eisenhower.

Miller’s uncle introduced them.

“I see a 205-pound linebacker and I’d been 205 pounds since seventh grade,” Miller said.

“With a full beard,” Leman said.

Central beat Miller and Eisenhower 3-2 one year.

“I think he had every tackle,” Leman said.

They talk about the good old days and their time together on Ron Zook’s team.

“I feel like we’re back in the meeting room with (former linebacker coach) Dan Disch,” Miller said. “I’d be tapping J to make sure he stayed awake.”

“I had a hard time staying awake,” Leman chimed in. “Or getting the correct answer. There were some other issues there.”

“We had plenty of other guys that would say the wrong things,” Miller said.

Back and forth they went. Like a Ping Pong game on the radio.

“Brit knew his stuff. I knew my stuff,” Leman said. “The vast majority of college football players don’t have a clue what they’re doing. But the ones that play do.”

Leman is calling Saturday’s Illinois-Akron game on BTN. He will also handle the Sept. 14 Illini game against Eastern Michigan.

“Game week is awesome,” Leman said. “Camp is brutal. Who likes camp? We used to be in Rantoul, so it was way more brutal.”

Miller agreed.

“It was 118 degrees-plus multiple years,” he said. “And we got the pleasure of three weeks.”

I was there. It wasn’t that hot.

Looking good

Because of his job in charge of a communications company, Miller saw the new Smith Center as it was built.

“It’s so special,” Miller said.

The bowling alley got Miller’s attention. And brought back memories.

“The night J met his wife, we were on a group date,” Miller said. “I hit a 7-10 split. I knew it was good luck.”

Leman shared a story about Zook not wanting to dwell on facilities.

“The people make the place,” Leman said in reference to his former Illini coach. “We didn’t have facilities, so we just talked about the people.”

Just as big of a deal to the former players is the return of strength coach Lou Hernandez, who helped Zook’s Illini reach the Rose Bowl.

“It’s huge for guys like me and J,” Miller said. “Lou’s a part of my heart. He’s a foundational guy.”

The new place cost just shy of $80 million. The 2007 team provides proof that you don’t need a fancy workout room to win games.

“We went to the Rose Bowl in some dungeon weight room,” Leman said.

They were part of the best Illinois team the past two decades. They took down No. 1 Ohio State. They know what successful Illini football looks like. And they’re eager to see the 2019 Illini try to live up their success.

“The question is ‘Can Illinois run the noncon and get some upsets?’” Leman said. “They took it to Minnesota last year. Illinois needs a couple breaks to go their way. They’ve got to win the turnover battle. And they’ve got to have a quarterback that can complete something on third down.”

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.