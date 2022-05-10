Asmussen | Family matters cause a (temporary) change of allegiance
Normally, if Chad and Cheryl Barringer are at a University of Illinois sporting event, they are wearing orange and blue. Both have been going to games for decades. Chad’s parents bought football season tickets for Mike White’s second season in 1981. Cheryl started attending when she was in college.
The Barringers are always rooting for the team from Champaign-Urbana.
Not this past weekend.
Why? Well, the old saying goes: Blood is thicker than water. Or in this case,
F-A-M-I-L-Y tops I-L-L-I-N-I.
Chad and Cheryl’s son Drew, a Champaign Central graduate, is in his second year as a manager with the Miami (Ohio) baseball team.
The RedHawks played a series against Dan Hartleb’s guys at Illinois Field.
The Illini took three hard-fought games: 2-0, 5-1 and 6-2.
“I’m honestly more emotionally invested in the Miami baseball program and know more about the players than what I am the Illinois baseball program,” Chad said.
Chad and Cheryl were there for all three games, along with Drew’s grandma Betsy. They kept the orange-and-blue gear at home, opting instead for Miami’s red, black and white.
“Saturday was absolutely surreal, sitting at an Illinois sporting event rooting for the opposition,” said Chad, who works at the UI as a temperature control mechanic. Cheryl, with two degrees from the UI, is a teacher at Champaign’s Bottenfield Elementary.
The Barringers were in the visitor section with other Miami supporters. While there, Chad saw some friends in their Illinois stuff.
“We had some good-natured ribbing,” Chad said.
Chad and Cheryl are not the kind to make spectacles of themselves as spectators. Low key and encouraging.
They had been looking forward to the weekend series all season.
“As soon as we saw it was on the schedule, we were really excited,” Cheryl said. “We talk with him and we knew the things he was doing, but it was fun to see him in action.”
That Sunday was Mother’s Day added to the moment.
Drew’s only worry was that his parents would show up wearing Illinois stuff — which was, as he put it, “not an option.”
They followed their son’s wishes.
“We didn’t clap against the U of I,” Cheryl said. “It was a weird feeling that we were for the other team. But we want Illinois to do well too.”
Easy drive
Miami is 3 hours, 30 minutes from C-U in quaint Oxford, Ohio. A quick trip.
Instead of coming to Champaign with the team, Drew drove over on his own in his Ford Explorer with fellow manager Tyler Kotila.
While the team spent the weekend at Champaign’s Holiday Inn, the two managers stayed at the Barringer house in Savoy. Chad grilled steaks (Drew’s request) on Friday night (the baseball game got rained out) and everyone went to Urbana’s Casa Del Mar on Saturday.
Drew and Kotila still had to perform their baseball duties. On Saturday morning, they got an earlier-than-expected call to take care of a meal.
Drew and Kotila drove back to Oxford on Sunday. Finals start Monday.
Drew was able to see his parents briefly Sunday after the game.
“It has been wonderful to have him home,” Cheryl said.
Perfect fit
Drew could have stayed close for college and gone to Illinois. But he liked the program at Miami. And he liked the looks of the place, with matching red-brick buildings stretched across the campus. The enrollment at the public school is about 16,000. Oxford is a city of about 23,000.
At Miami, students live in the dorms the first two years. Drew will be in an apartment next year.
Drew is a double major in sports leadership and management and communications.
Chad and Cheryl supported the decision. No surprise there. They were at every one of his baseball games going back to T-ball. Football games, too. And they attended his other events.
Chad and Cheryl seemed to find the right blend of involved without overwhelming, that happy place for parents where they miss the children and the feeling is mutual.
There is a line they don’t want to cross.
Chad and Cheryl saw Drew at the ballpark this weekend, but only briefly. As Chad put it, “It’s a business trip for him. I’m not going to bother him.”
Drew didn’t go to Miami with the idea of working with the baseball team. It just worked out that way. He got an email from one of his professors, who wrote that the baseball team was looking for help.
Drew filled out the form and talked to the head manager.
Once he became part of the program, Drew was given on- and off-field duties, including data analytics.
Drew estimates he works 25 to 30 hours a week on baseball, along with his 15 hours of classwork. The time fills up fast.
“It’s been a lot more fun this year than it was last year with COVID,” Drew said. “This year, we can spend time with the players. Last year, we had to stay separate.”
Drew likes being involved with baseball, a sport he enjoyed playing at Central. A shoulder injury cut into his prep playing time.
“I had an idea I wanted to do something with athletics,” Drew said. “I saw the opportunity with baseball. It’s my favorite sport and I just went with it.”
The trip home this weekend was the first time Drew has been in C-U since the end of Christmas break. He will return for the summer after Miami’s season ends.
Work to do
Drew has at least two more years at Miami and plans to stay with the baseball team. After that, he wants to get his master’s in sports leadership.
The academic side is going well for Drew.
“He’s been very focused,” Cheryl said. “We’ll get texts from him. They might have had a doubleheader on a Saturday and I’m like, ‘What are you going to do tonight at the hotel?’ and he’s like, ‘I’ve got to go write a paper.’ He’s made us proud with his schoolwork as well.”
Drew got a taste of the communications field while in high school, working as a part-timer at The News-Gazette. Long term, Drew wants to become a sports information director or director of operations for a team.
This weekend might be the only time Miami plays at Illinois during Drew’s time there.
Illinois was scheduled to go to Miami for a single game in 2020, while Drew was still in high school. That game, set for the day after the Illini played at Dayton, got shelved because of COVID-19.
