URBANA — Tim and Marni Heck were willing to do anything for their only child Hunter.
Even if meant living apart while the tennis standout pursued his dream.
When the current Illinois junior was 13 years old, the family loaded up their car with a U-Haul attached, and Tim and Hunter made the long drive from New Brighton, Minn., to Boca Raton, Fla. Marni, a teacher, stayed in the St. Paul suburb.
Once in Boca Raton, Hunter enrolled in tennis academies, working on his game while attending school online.
“There really wasn’t much in Minnesota in regards to the level of the coaches,” Tim said.
So, Boca Raton was the answer. They were there for five years.
Often, year-round tennis is a sport for wealthy families. That is not the Hecks, who are working class through and through.
Wanting Hunter to be a part of their program, the academies helped with some of the expenses. He was recruited.
Hunter first went to Rick Macci Tennis Academy, then moved to the Evert Tennis Academy.
During the five years, Hunter traveled and played in tournaments.
Tim and Hunter would return home to Minnesota three or four times a year. And they talked to Marni on FaceTime as much as possible. Texting and emailing often too.
“It still doesn’t replace living together under one roof,” Tim said. “It was tough, and I think Hunter missed some of her attention as well.
“We all agreed that this was something that Hunter could benefit from. We plunged right into it.”
Had they taken a beat, they might have thought, “What are we doing?”
“You can overthink it and it’s a big step,” Tim said. “If you keep discussing it and thinking about it and keep comparing the pros and cons, I think it will be very easy to talk yourself out of it because it is a tremendous step. Anybody with any common sense would not make this move.”
The Hecks are not the only ones making a similar choice. If a tennis player is serious, he or she is likely heading to Florida, where the top coaches and academies are located.
“People from all over the world come to this area to train,” Tim said.
For Hunter, the decision has proven to be fruitful,
“I think it paid off,” Tim said. “I don’t think he could have reached the level that he’s at without having made this commitment.”
Hunter is gaining appreciation for the sacrifices made by his parents.
“In the last couple of years, he’s really grown up,” Tim said. “I think he understands how lucky he was and everything we did for him.”
Illinois coach Brad Dancer is a big fan of the Hecks.
“His parents are salt of the Earth people,” Dancer said. “What we think is hard work is just a Monday morning for them. They’re both rock stars.”
Long journeyLike all parents, Tim and Marni want a better life for their son.
They came from the most humble of beginnings. Both were born in South Korea and lived in orphanages until being adopted at age 61/2 by American families.
Tim’s story is particularly harrowing. He was found crawling on the streets at age 6 months.
“The way I was adopted, my parents looked through a binder with photos of kids that needed adopting,” Tim said. “They simply pointed toward me and said, ‘We want to adopt him,’ so here I am,” Tim said.
Marni was adopted by a Navy veteran who had spent time in South Korea.
“We don’t come from a lot of money,” Tim said. “We didn’t have a lot of money. We worked hard and we always told Hunter he needs to work hard and don’t expect things to be given to him.”
Tim and Marni played tennis and got Hunter involved in the sport early.
But their influence went well beyond the sport.
“My parents have both instilled a toughness and determination in me because they didn’t have a choice growing up,” Hunter said Thursday afternoon, sitting inside Atkins Tennis Center a day before the Illini host Penn State at 6 p.m. Friday. “It was obviously challenging for them. They had to learn an entirely new language when they were 6.”
Next stop: Champaign-UrbanaHunter’s work as a junior player drew the looks of several top college programs. Including Illinois.
Once Hunter picked the Illini, his family moved back to Minnesota for the summer before his freshman year of college. Marni and Tim are now back in New Brighton and try to see Hunter, a 5-foot-8 junior with the Illini now, on and off the court.
“We are enjoying our life in Minnesota,” said Tim, who works as a tennis official.
When he made the move with Hunter to Florida, Tim had to give up his job as a family court counselor.
Tim and Marni are happy with Hunter’s career both as a tennis player and in school. Hunter is an advertising major with a minor in business.
“We love it that Hunter is playing at a Big Ten school,” Tim said. “He’s doing well academically. We are very proud. Where he’s at, he’s earned it.”
The ultimate goal for Hunter is to play professionally. It’s a big reason he picked Illinois in the first place.
In Florida, Hunter trained at the same place as former Illini Aleks Kovacevic, who is currently ranked No. 102 in the world in singles.
“He played a big part in making me want to come here, at least take a visit,” Hunter said. “I came on my visit, loved the coaches, loved the team, loved the atmosphere around here.”
Dancer contacted Hunter’s coach in Florida, Eleazar Magallan, who worked with Kovacevic.
“Hunter came to us highly skilled,” Dancer said. “He’s an absolute beast of an athlete in terms of quickness and explosiveness. He has phenomenal hand-eye coordination. When he’s on the right path, he becomes almost unbeatable.”
More to proveHunter is currently 16-12 overall and looking forward to the rest of the season. After Friday night’s home match with Penn State (13-4), the 21st-ranked Illini (12-7) host No. 2 Ohio State (17-2) at noon on Sunday.
“We really want to win this Big Ten title,” Hunter said. “We really struggled last year. We want to redeem ourselves and show everyone we’re back, and that we’re a good team this year.”
Hunter is critical to team success, Dancer said.
“He can beat anybody in the country,” Dancer said. “He is the key.”
Dancer likes when he see Hunter playing with a stone face.
“People get spooked by him,” Dancer said. “He’s at his best when he’s like that.”
Hunter enjoys the team aspect of college tennis. Growing up, he played soccer and baseball, too.
“Playing for a team definitely helps me raise my level,” he said.
Hunter’s on-court style has improved in college. Before he came to Illinois, he was a bit of racket thrower. Not now.
“I sort of it keep all that in and can remain pretty calm on-court,” he said.
Away from the court and class, Hunter hits the golf course.
“I’m improving,” he said. “I would say I am below average right now. I have a lot of fun doing it.”
Whatever the future involves for Hunter, his parents have his back. Just like they have his whole life.
“We will support Hunter in whatever he does,” Tim said. “He knows that if he’s going to be a pro, it’s going to be tough and he’s going to have to support himself financially. He doesn’t have somebody writing checks for him.”