CHAMPAIGN — Normally, football coaches like to take it easy in their time off before training camp.
Go to the beach or hang out at home. It’s a long season and chill time is valuable. Nothing too strenuous.
First-year Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry — and more important his wife Camille — had vital family business to attend to.
On July 30, the couple welcomed twins Harlow Madison and Dakota Savoy into the world at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Their middle names are significant to the couple. Madison for the city in Wisconsin where Aaron and Camille first met. And Savoy for where they now make their home. (Good thing he isn’t coaching at Slippery Rock.)
The girls came a bit early and remain in the hospital along with Camille. The Henrys are hoping to bring them home to Savoy soon.
Henry, who takes over the defense for departed Ryan Walters, has been splitting time between the team and his family.
“The girls are in the NIC (Neonatal Intensive Care) unit right now,” Henry said this past Friday. “To go to the hospital every night at the end of practice and just sit there and look at them and feed them and hang out with them is life-changing.
“Not only do I get to lead young men. But I’ve got two little girls I get to lead.”
As all parents know, the early days are joyous and hectic. Throw coaching at a Big Ten school in the mix for Henry. How is that working?
“I’m running off about an hour, two hours sleep at night,” he said.
He left the Smith Center at midnight on Friday, went directly to Carle and slept next to Camille on the pullout couch. The Henrys appreciate the great care Camille and the girls have received.
“Everybody at Carle has been absolutely tremendous,” Henry said. “The women in that hospital, I can’t describe how special they’ve been. And to see them do their job at an elite level is very encouraging. It’s so awesome.”
Not so calmSo how did Henry handle the births?
He went immediately into action when Camille’s water broke at 3 a.m. on July 30.
“I was in panic mode, and she was not,” Henry said. “Funny because I saved ‘Labor and Delivery’ on my phone in my favorites because she made me. Called Labor and Delivery, let them know we were on our way. Turned on the hazard lights. I never ran so many red lights in my life.”
Now, he’s got another title to go along with “Coach.”
“(Thursday) I felt different because not only was it my first fall camp as defensive coordinator,” Henry said, “but it was also my first fall camp as a father.”
His life will never be the same. In a good way.
“My motivation has kind of changed and turned a little bit,” Henry said. “I was telling the defensive guys that my passion and drive has kind of been altered just from the standpoint of truly having kids. It seems surreal. I still can’t believe it.”
Full supportSecond-year Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. is thrilled to welcome Henry into the dad club.
Lunney and wife Janelle have two sons: Luke and Levi.
“For anybody that has children, there’s nothing like it,” Lunney said. “You guys know Aaron as jovial. As good-hearted and fun as he is, you knew he was going to be a great husband and a great father because he’s so passionate about whatever he’s invested in.
“We’re so happy for him. There is no doubt he is going to be a fantastic dad to those girls.”
There seems to an understanding within the football program that family comes first. Third-year head coach Bret Bielema has two young daughters.
The coordinators each have two children now. Defensive line coach Terrance Jamison has three children and linebackers coach Andy Buh has two.
Charlie Bullen (outside linebackers) has three, Robby Discher (special teams/tight ends) has three, Antonio Fenelus (defensive backs) has four, George McDonald (receivers) has two, Bart Miller (offensive line) has two and Thad Ward (running backs) has three.
That’s 28 children among the coaches before you get to the support staff and their families.
Makes for a lively Smith Center when everyone visits. And the kids have 120 “uncles” playing for the team.