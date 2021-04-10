Perdita Felicien has all sorts of titles: Olympian, world champion hurdler, Illinois Hall of Famer, mother, TV host.
Time to add another: best-selling author.
The pride of Canada just released her first book: “My Mother’s Daughter: A Memoir of Struggle and Triumph.”
Published by Penguin Random House Canada, the book is receiving rave reviews.
“Basically, this is a story that I’ve never discussed as an athlete,” Felicien told me this week. “Not on campus. Not on the Olympic level.”
Part of the book is set in Champaign-Urbana, where Felicien starred for coach Gary Winckler.
Now 40, Felicien tells her mother Catherine’s immigration story to Canada. Catherine was living in the small Caribbean island of Saint Lucia.
“The way she immigrates here (to Canada) is pretty incredible,” Felicien said.
Catherine was a teen mother who had dropped out of school years earlier. She met a rich couple from Canada, who were vacationing in the area.
Catherine volunteered to babysit for them and eventually the couple brought her to Canada.
In Canada, Catherine got pregnant with Perdita. Catherine had to decide whether to keep her child, which the book details.
“She doesn’t have any legal status (in Canada),” Felicien said.
Other challenges presented themselves. Including finding shelter for the family.
“I’m with my mother, experiencing these figurative hurdles of homelessness, of poverty, of displacement, of abuse, as my mother’s trying to get traction in this country,” Felicien said.
The many hurdles Catherine had to clear became symbolic as her daughter turned into a world class hurdler.
“The book weaves our story together as mother and daughter,” Felicien said.
Unexpected pathFelicien discovered athletics, which opened up opportunities.
“My mother knew sports existed, but she wasn’t aware it was a vehicle to anything,” Felicien said. “Her focus was making a living.”
When the University of Illinois sent Felicien her scholarship offer, the letter spelled out the value of the grant, $25,000 per year. A full ride.
“My mother came into my room and she was so excited because I would be the first one in my family to ever go to university,” Felicien said. “She desperately wanted that for me.”
At first, Catherine misunderstood the letter, thinking the figure listed was what the family would owe if Felicien accepted.
“She thought it was a bill,” Felicien said. “That was so out of her realm and her world.”
Tears of joyCatherine never saw her daughter compete at Illinois. Travel was too expensive. And she had younger kids to take care of.
She did attend her daughter’s graduation ceremony on May 15, 2004. They sat in Felicien’s small apartment on Locust Street.
“We cried and we cried and we cried,” Felicien said. “It was the top of a pyramid for us. Here I am living the dream that she wanted. She didn’t want me to sit on the beach. She wanted us to have more and do more. She wanted an education for us.”
Felicien felt compelled to tell the story now. She didn’t share it with her Illini teammates or coaches. Partly because she didn’t know all the details.
Felicien started writing her book in 2014. Before moving forward with the project, she asked for her mother’s permission.
Felicien was determined to not have her book be another “jock memoir.”
She went to the University of Chicago’s writer’s studio for two years.
“I studied to write,” Felicien said. “I think people come to the book because of who I am. Word of mouth has really caught fire. That’s what is going on.”
Felicien plans to write more books. Her next will be on motherhood, ambition, parenting and her fertility struggles.
These days, Felicien has plenty to keep her busy. She and former Northwestern football player Morgan Campbell have a 2-year-old daughter Nova.
Felicien hosts a reality show “All-Around Champion,” which asks athletes to train and compete in each other’s sports.
“That’s my main gig,” she said.
Felicien also handles Olympic telecasts for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.
Will Nova be a hurdler?
“She better,” Felicien said. “My Canadian record is 17 years old. It’s very dusty. I’m putting pressure on Nova to break it if it doesn’t get broken before then.”