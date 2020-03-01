Asmussen | Feliz showing his importance game after game
His college basketball time is running out. Down to one more home game, one road game and two tournaments (Big Ten and NCAA).
So, of course, Andres Feliz dove for a loose ball in the final seconds Sunday against Indiana. And, of course, the Illinois senior came up with it, saving the day for the Illini.
“The whole team is about diving on a loose ball, just trying to make a great play to help my team win,” Feliz said.
“For him to make that play was huge,” Illini star Ayo Dosunmu said.
Illinois’ 67-66 win kept the team’s Big Ten title hopes alive. While also preventing Indiana from picking up a resume-building victory.
Feliz wasn’t worried about spoiling the Hoosiers’ afternoon.
“It was a tough game and (Indiana) is a great team,” Feliz said. “We know what we are trying to accomplish. We were focused on doing our thing on both sides of the floor.”
Even before his late-game heroics, Feliz was having day. He scored 15 points (Dosunmu led the Illini with 17), had a team-high seven rebounds and a team-high four assists. In 34 ultra-productive minutes.
His head coach has seen it over and over again.
“He does everything,” Brad Underwood said. “It’s no different at Northwestern the other night. He had seven assists. (Sunday), it was the drives and the big buckets. So much confidence in him. It’s fun to see him grow and flourish in those situations.”
Tick, tick, tick
Feliz closes his home career this coming Sunday night against Iowa. But the transfer from Northwest Florida State isn’t looking ahead. First, the Illini play Thursday at Ohio State.
His teammates understand how important Feliz has been for a program trying to reach the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013.
“He’s a senior. I told him before the game, ‘You’ve got two more times playing in this building. You’ve got to make the most of it,’” Dosunmu said. “He wants to win. He has that grit. He’s strong. He’s physical.”
He is leading by example. Feliz’s pals dove and dove and dove some more. It might hurt a little bit, scrape some skin off the knees and elbows. Well worth it.
A player never knows which hustle play is going to make a difference. On Sunday, it came with six seconds left, Felix knocking the ball away from Indiana’s Rob Phinisee and setting up Dosunmu’s clinching free throws.
Phinisee hit a three-pointer at the buzzer that didn’t matter. Thanks to Feliz.
Big shoes to fill
It is impossible to tell what the 2020-21 Illini will look like. Who stays for another year and who decides to try the pros? Or moves to another school?
But it is beyond obvious that the team will miss Felix next season. In a big way.
Feliz is doing for the Illini what Underwood hoped when he signed him.
He is third on the team in scoring, bumping his average from his junior season. Feliz and Dosunmu are tied for the team lead in assists and Feliz is second in rebounding.
What did Underwood see in Feliz?
“Winner,” Underwood said. “Two-time state champion in junior college. High school state champion. You find a guy who has done it on a worldwide stage, being part of his Dominican Republic team. He’s mature beyond his years. He plays that way.”
The points and rebounds can be replaced. The intangibles are what set set Feliz apart.
“You expect those things from seniors,” Underwood said. “Boy, he’s outstanding.”
No. 10 has at least four more games in an Illinois uniform. Enjoy him while you can.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.