If it ain’t broke don’t fix it.
Leave well enough alone.
Never change a running system.
All great phrases that apply in a wide variety of situations.
Except ... the College Football Playoff.
Technically, it’s not broken. The games have been played. Champions have been crowned. Schools have made a boatload of money.
But it’s about to get a serious, positive upgrade. We can thank a four-person CFP working group for recommending the change to a 12-team format on Thursday afternoon.
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, the Mountain West’s Craig Thompson and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick took a deep dive into the sytem. And came up with a winner.
Like the rest of us, they realize the four-team format has serious flaws. Starting with the limited number of teams that have qualified.
Since the CFP’s inception in 2014, 11 schools have filled the 28 playoff spots. That’s awesome if you are Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma, who took 20 of the openings. Not so great if you are outside the Power Five.
Since 2014, Alabama and Clemson own five of the seven titles. Compare that to Major League Baseball, which has seven different champions in the past seven seasons.
If the idea for college football is inclusion, it isn’t working. The folks in charge seem to understand.
The proposed 12-team format won’t start until the 2023 season at the earliest. I say better late than never.
With a field of 12, the four highest-ranked teams will receive first-round byes. Seeds 5-12 will play at campus sites, the higher-ranked team serving as hosts. Perfect.
The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played as bowl games. Cool. Those traditions continue, though in an altered form.
There are still a few hurdles left to clear, including approval by the 11-member CFP board of managers, made up of college presidents and chancellors. Hard to believe those smart folks will say “no” to an idea that makes a lot of sense.
Cross your fingers.
Shaky history
Of course, Division I college football has always been behind when it comes to picking a champion.
Forever, the sport relied on polls to decide who is best. One was voted on by media members and the other by coaches. Yeah, no conflicts of interest there.
In most years, the best teams were obvious. They dominated every opponent, finished with a perfect record and took home the big trophy.
But at times, it was more complicated. In 1990, Colorado and Georgia Tech split the title. In 1991, it was Miami and Washington. And in 1997, Michigan and Nebraska both said, “We’re No. 1.”
In 1998, the misnamed Bowl Championship Series started. The idea was to have the top two teams play for the national title. Great concept unless there are three or four worthy teams for the two spots.
It was still a huge first step for a sport that seemed to have no interest in a Division I tournament. Even though lower divisions had successful playoffs for years.
The SEC ruled the last years of the BCS, winning seven of the final eight.
Mr. Fix It
I have long advocated for a large playoff pool. The more the merrier. And the better chance to break up the club that has way too few members.
As it stands now, a dozen teams or fewer start the season with a realistic chance to make the playoffs. Four spots simply aren’t enough.
A team that opens the season outside the Top 25, even in the Power Five, doesn’t control its own destiny.
If Illinois or Purdue or Rutgers goes undefeated in 2021, they won’t be assured of a playoff berth. Not with only four teams making the cut and a decided advantage for the traditional powers.
But, with the playoff size increased to 12, there will be no chance for an undefeated Power Five program to miss out. The 12-team proposal gives every school a chance. The six highest-ranked conference champions get a spot and six at-large teams. It guarantees at least one berth for the Group of Five.
The 12-team playoff still figures to have a heavy SEC flavor. It’s doubtful the expansion happens without the support of the nation’s top football conference. And has been pointed out by others, the top priority of the SEC is to help the SEC. That’s fine.
You are likely to hear complaints about the burden added games put on the players and coaches. Why does that never get brought up at the lower levels, where large playoff fields have been the norm?
The safety of the players is a top priority. The schools have already cut back on practice contact. The reality is that with a 12-team format, only two games will be added to a 12 or 13-game schedule. And that will only affect a handful of teams.
Most players want to reach the NFL, where they will play a 17-game regular season. Plus playoffs and preseason.
The additional college games need to be a factor.
Yes, there will still be a selection committee. Its job is to pick the at-large teams and seed the field.
A field that is expanding. And rightfully so.