Asmussen: Finke family excited about first NCAA trip
Wright State wasn’t exactly the trendy pick to win the Horizon League men’s basketball tournament. The Raiders struggled early in the season, opening with a 2-7 mark. They are now 21-13.
But there they were last Tuesday night in Indianapolis, cutting down the nets after a 72-71 win against Northern Kentucky. With a Champaign Central alum taking a turn with the scissors.
Tim Finke had his own cheering section, led by dad Jeff, mom Laura and grandparents Don and Shirley.
“The ending was awesome. It was a a lot of fun,” Jeff said. “To see them win was great.”
Wright State trailed by 16 points with about 10 minutes left. Tim Finke hit a couple of big shots down the stretch, and another Illinois native, Trey Calvin, nailed the game-winner.
Basketball is a big deal in the Finke house. Three sons reached Division I: Tim at Grand Canyon and Wright State, Michael at Illinois and Grand Canyon and Nick at Army. Tim is the first to earn a berth in the NCAA tournament.
Half a world away, Nick was visiting Michael in Cypress. Michael and Nick watched the Horizon title game together, with Michael’s wife, Lexi, filming the reaction.
Wright State opens Wednesday against Bryant in the First Four at Dayton. Mom, dad, grandpa and grandma will be in the stands at UD Arena, which is 242 miles from Champaign-Urbana. The Finkes plan to drive over that day.
If Wright State wins, the next trip is a bit farther. The winner in Dayton plays top seed Arizona in San Diego on Friday. Tip is set for 6:27 p.m., C-U time.
“No easy way to get to San Diego,” Jeff said. “I’m booking it regardless. We’ll go enjoy it for a few days.”
If Wright State plays the Wildcats, the Finke family will be hoping for the best. But knowing that a No. 16 has only knocked off a No. 1 once.
“Wright State is better than its record indicates when they are playing together,” Jeff said.
“You’ve got to go play the game. I know they will go to compete.”
Jeff has been to all but a handful of Tim’s games this season. Wright State is just under four hours away by car. And most of the Horizon campuses are nearby.
“It’s pretty much all driveable,” Jeff said.
He was happy to be able to go to the games again.
“Being in person has been great,” Jeff said.
Solid season“Tim Finke is second on his team in assists, third in rebounding and fourth in scoring, averaging 8.6 points per game. He is second on the team with 52 three-pointers, though his percentage is down a bit this year.
“He’s had a good year,” Jeff said.
Tim is Wright State’s defensive stopper, guarding the opponent’s best player. On Wednesday, that will be Bryant’s Peter Kiss, a Rutgers transfer who leads Division I in scoring. No pressure.
Tim will graduate this spring with a communications degree. Eligibility-wise, he has two years remaining. If he wants to use both of them.
Tim wants to continue playing basketball after his college career ends.
Easy to spotThe Wright State games on Wednesday and Friday will be broadcast on truTV.
You shouldn’t have much trouble picking out Tim. No. 24 has long hair and a beard.
“All three of the boys during COVID let their hair grow,” Jeff said. “When Nick went back to West Point, he had to get rid of his, obviously.”
Tim is playing for another Champaign native. Scott Nagy, son of late Illinois assistant Dick Nagy, is in his sixth season in charge of the Raiders.
In the “small world” department, Dick Nagy recruited Jeff to play basketball at Illinois. Jeff later switched to football.
While at South Dakota State, Scott Nagy was the first to offer Michael a scholarship. When Tim decided to leave Grand Canyon, Scott reached out immediately.
“It’s been great to know him,” Jeff said.
Wright State has a bright future, with most of the current roster eligible to return next season.
“They should only be going up from here,” Jeff said.
